Interviews: Ask Perl Creator Larry Wall a Question

Larry Wall created the Perl programming language (as well as the Unix utility patch, and the Usenet client rn ). This Christmas saw the release of Perl 6 -- a "sister" language to the original Perl -- that's also free and open source, after 15 years of development. Now Larry has agreed to give some of his time to answer your questions (joking that "I doubt my remarks will be quite as controversial as, say, Donald Trump's, but I suspect I could say an interesting thing or two...")
Larry also gave Slashdot's very first interview back in 2002 -- so it's high time we had him back for more heartfelt and entertaining insights. Ask as many questions as you'd like, but please, one per comment. (And feel free to also leave your suggestions for who Slashdot should interview next.) We'll pick the very best questions -- and forward them on to Larry Wall himself.
Why is the syntax of perl so bad? It lends itself to scripts that even the authors can't understand after a week or two.
Yeah, right. Just as C lends itself to it, just look at IOCCC.
You can write shitty perl code, but you can also write beautiful code that is easy to read and maintain since perl is very high level and you don't need to bog down into technical details to solve everyday stuff. Just describe your algorithm and let modules do the heavy lifting (don't reinvent the wheel).
Just because a sysadmin hacks together a five line perl script to fix an acute problem, doesn't mean that all perl code is shitty.
Obviously there is no way to respond to this as "syntax" is a mater of taste. I can say this, though. Java and C type languages clearly delineate "punctuation" and special characters in to well known uses. Secondly, logical flow is wrong in perl, as in, "do_something unless foo" It is a brain dead way of expressing: if( ! foo) do_something. Most languages do not support this type of expression, and switching from java, to c, to python, to (yuck) perl it makes perl especially onerous to read.
Because it merged C syntax with sed and awk, which are alien to anybody who has a Windows-only background.
I still don't know where they got the "post-if" conditional variants from, maybe someone made a bet that he couldn't do it.
It isn't. It does, but it's your own fault.
See how easy it is to answer very subjective questions?
Why isn't PERL more windows freindly (Score:2)
My pet theory of why Perl has lost favor to Python is that it's really a unix language. You can run it on a windows box but only with a lot of effort to install and to maintain it. It seems to me that Perl could be more successful if one could get it adopted intrinsically into the Windows environment. A common, mistaken, lament about perl is all the sigils that make it look like swearing. But those actually add meaning (I can tell what's an array, a reference, a glob, or a scalar) and they are familiar t
The thing is if it's not a first class entity then you can't really base anything durable on it. If *nix updates you know for sure that bash and perl are going to work. But if windows updates or the straberry maitainers slack off then your whole code base could be munched if you invested in perl and things break it. Similarly having a dozen different ways to install perl will lead to divergences. Thus it needs a reference installation platform that can't ever fail.
Perl has quite a large back catalog too. And it offers cross system compatibility unlike
.net.
Re:Question (Score:5, Insightful)
Why is the syntax of perl so bad? It lends itself to scripts that even the authors can't understand after a week or two.
Perl and "Rizla fine rolling papers" should have a common tag line :
It's what you make of it
It's to the point where I will refuse to even start debugging a program without the use strict an use string pragmas. When I write or edit my own Perl scripts, I make sure to type everything out
...
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think you mean "use English" instead of "use string". AFAIK, there is no string pragma.
For years my favorite scripting language was TCL - mainly because the syntax was fairly regular. But few other people used it, and that is why I rarely use it now.
I have always detested perl. Other people write these damned scripts, and I get stuck trying to maintain and/or tweak them. I usually have to start by wasting time doing google searches on obscure operators to try and figure out what the hell the damned thing does.
Nobody uses TCL now because Microsoft used it as its scripting language in Xenix [wikipedia.org]?
Perls before swine (Score:3, Insightful)
Why do you think so few people have adopted Perl as their language of choice?
http://www.tiobe.com/tiobe_index?page=index
The simple reality is that python doesn't really have much in the way of advantages over Perl. It's true that Perl took a big dip when other languages became trendy and web development moved away but that was actually a boon for Perl developers because the inexperienced children writing unreadable garbage went along with it. Perl has remained the practical champion in it's segment with no real contenders for it's
I am a sysadmin type and I decision tree is:
Windows? -> Yes -> Can I use Batch? -> No -> Can I use Perl -> No -> Can I use Cygwin Perl -> No -> Use PowerShell
Linux? -> Yes -> Can I use Bash? -> No -> Use Perl
I can understand the developer h8 (I guess), but for me, Perl is an indispensable language.
Re:Perls before swine (Score:4, Informative)
I can answer that one: white space defined functions. Seriously, what the hell?
Wrong language. Perl, like C, has no white space restrictions. If I understand your statement correctly, I assume you're thinking of python not perl.
Perl, like C, has no white space restrictions.
Well, there's the perl format()/write() report functionality, which at one time was a key feature of perl (the r in perl). And I'm not talking about the formatting itself, but that the terminator (.) has to be on column 1 and can't be preceded by whitespace.
Similar for mostly, perl is a well behaved language when it comes to formatting. It does give its users quite a rope lead, though.
Slashdot perl ate my chevrons.
That should have been:
Similar for <<'SOMETHING' embedded input, where the SOMETHING terminator must be on column 1 and neither preceded nor followed by whitespace. This has broken many a script when well-meaning devs have indented.
Of course, it also allows you to use <<' SOMETHING ' and terminate with a string that starts and ends with spaces, to be really evil...
Perl's place in the world... (Score:5, Insightful)
Perl used to be central to so many things (the 'glue' language for the internet), but seems to be slowly falling out of use in deference to javascript, java, python, vbscript/powershell, etc. It's the language I used in my first job as a system administrator (back around the time you gave your first interview), and I loved it.
With so many years between the announcement of Perl 6 and it's completion, many people moved on to other solutions or technologies. Perl 6 is here now, but why should I use it?
Re:Perl's place in the world... (Score:4, Interesting)
I expect much of that is due to the rise of Cheap and Free quality database systems.
Back in the 1990's during Perl's hay day. Database systems were really expensive Thousand of dollars for a bad one, Tens of thousands for a decent one and hundreds of thousands for a good one. Then they were mostly required to run on beefy hardware at the time. Filling up Gigs of storage and using hundred of megs of RAM. Using Perl to process your text/data files made it possible to make these data driven sites run well without such overhead.
Now 20 years later, A low end Computer has the power to run Databases, You can get a really good Database system for under $1k or even Free. Now your data be processed quicker and with more safeguards from data corruption.
Perl was designed for processing text. It did it well... Today we don't need so much of that.
Perl was designed for processing text.
This is the key. When ever I have to do text processing, configuration file generation, configuration management type stuff Perl is my go to language as it great for processing text. For me it is just another tool in the box, like C/C++, various other scripting languages, etc. it has its place but unlike so many other people I don't just have a hammer so every problem is a nail.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I realize that Perl 5 is still there, and the nature of the schism between the two versions.
I'm really looking forward to Larry (hopefully) responding to "why should I use it?".
Perl 5 usage still outstrips python and usage hasn't decreased at all for sysadmins.
Do you have a source for that?
Perl usage has dropped for the internet.
Oh, I didn't realize that sysadmins weren't part of the Internet.
What some people don't realize is that Perl 5 has continued to be developed. It it much faster and more feature rich than it was in the past.
Too little, too late.
Perl 6 is a new language altogether.
It's got one foot in Perl's legacy, and the other in new, incompatible territory. Just who is Perl 6 going to appeal to?
Sure. As you can see usage is actually increasing.
http://www.tiobe.com/tiobe_index?page=index
"Oh, I didn't realize that sysadmins weren't part of the Internet."
Sysadmins actually aren't part of the internet. They are physical humans in the real space not cyberspace. At least for now. The primary internet usage of Perl was coded for CGI. That usage is almost non-existent now. But Perl usage as part of a modern stack is on the rise again even if it is one of the less popular ch
Why the heck would you choose to write highly-concurrent code in Perl instead of using a language, like Erlang, that was designed for it?
Sure. As you can see usage is actually increasing.
You didn't say usage was increasing. You said: "Perl 5 usage still outstrips python and usage hasn't decreased at all for sysadmins." What your link shows is that Python is ranked 4th and Perl 8th (in that particular list). So you don't have a source and just pulled that statement out of your ass.
Actually the concurrent non-blocking thread model that is needed to break 10k connections which is being newly adopted everywhere else was the heart of the now ancient POE system in Perl.
Who cares? Who wants to use Perl to use that model?
Oh, I didn't realize that sysadmins weren't part of the Internet.
I think GP is talking about highly customized scripts, mostly unpublished, and specific to a particular system or site. You can only discern the prevalence of these uses of a language through the rather imperfect tool of performing surveys -- you can't tell by scraping github or service identifiers.
I do sysadmin work (and dev work); started using Perl back in 1996 for Apache CGI's and any shell scripts that were a pain to write using Bourne shell. Perl was great, it basically glued together all of the various Unix power tools like sed, awk, grep, cut, etc.
These days I'm still writing Bourne shell scripts for simple tasks, but I've switched to using Python instead of Perl. The code is much easier to read, there are plenty of third-party libraries available, much better OO support, Python language bi
How do you perceive English predominance in the IT (Score:3, Interesting)
As a linguist, you surely have some thoughts to share on the English language predominance in the IT field (as well as many others). Do you think that it may somewhat shape the way programming languages are designed, as well as IT infrastructures and ultimately our societies, in comparison of what it would be if we would use a no-nation-native language such as Esperanto? By the way, did you know Perligata[1] and Babylscript[2]?
[1] http://www.csse.monash.edu.au/~damian/papers/HTML/Perligata.html/
[2] http://www.babylscript.com/
I think there is. At least the influence of language is there. e.g. for many a search down is done with / and a search up with ? and for people who use a qwerty this is pretty obvious, as it is on the same key. The / is at the bottom and the ? is at the top.
So you have a key that means search and you can go up or down according to what is shown on the key.
If you work with a different keyboard, this becomes less obvious. on azerty-BE they are not on the same key and both are on the top, so there is no link t
I can't imagine why they'd do anything else.
Would you choose, for your most common punctuation, something that you have to take your shoes off to type?
I'll tell you what, editing html/xml is a bastard on AZERTY, with the > < on the same key.
Why has perl6 flopped? (Score:5, Interesting)
Why has perl6 flopped?
And "I don't think it has" is not a valid answer.
Python . . . ? (Score:5, Interesting)
What do you think about Python . . . ?
What do you think about Python . . . ?
We've already got one! now go away or I shall taunt you again!!
what do you think about the perl guy? (Score:5, Interesting)
Perl is proven to be fundamentally broken. Here are two very entertaining videos about how to exploit weird array casting, hashes and so on.
I really think every perl programmer should have seen it.
https://media.ccc.de/v/31c3_-_... [media.ccc.de]
https://media.ccc.de/v/32c3-71... [media.ccc.de]
What do you say about this criticism and the exploited flaws?
I saw the first video, and I'm sure this Netanel Rubin will be ashamed of his presentation sooner or later due to the childish insolence.
Perl is not broken, there is code out there with vulnerabilities, it happens in all languages.
Which is why perl was not adopted instead of java or C++ for certain tasks.
I agree that perl5 would make it a pain in the ass to write a fully featured application in, but perl itself does not cause these issues. At worst, it confuses some people into not doing proper validations. Or they're just lazy and didn't do them.
But considering everything that was written in perl, and everything today written in other languages that seems to be just as vulnerable to various attacks, I don't really see these exampl
> What do you say about this criticism and the exploited flaws?
None of those have anything to do with Perl the language.
You call those flaws, others may call them features. I didn't watch the videos, but you can do really weird things in other languages, like C and, yes, some are problems, but they can often be useful for legitimate code. Perhaps you just haven't run across coding situations that require this type of language "flexibility".
Let me guess, you're a fan of perl?
Just listen to the guy. Don't take him too serious, it's a rant and he presents it in a funny way. He has a point, which is proven via a bugzilla hack. But this doesn't really mean "stop using perl". Okay, maybe it does
... ;-)
And a comment by Larry Wall would be interesting.
btw. that he's not a beginner to perl or a real hater is clear, as he has so much experience with the internal fuckups. you don't know this, if you're only tested it and thought too many cryptic characters. He must have been a power user.
Why perl? (Score:2, Interesting)
Why would you encourage someone to learn perl? (Compared to other programming languages, feel free to just give a general "reason" for perl, or an actual comparison).
Esteemed Individuals (Score:3)
I like having the feeling of esteem. It warms my heart when I think about what I've learned reading Fred Brooks, Seth Godin, Donald Knuth, etc. I hold you all in revence. I don't think this is such a bad thing. Would I blindly follow whatever any you say? No, of course not. But wisdom is wisdom, and experience is experience, and those of you who have it, and have had it, and have written to me about it, are very much appreciated and held in high esteem. I think this is all very good and healthy and perfetly natural. Thank you!
Who's using Perl? (Score:3, Interesting)
CPanel [cpanel.net] uses perl in its flagship product. Maybe it's not a huge company (and it's not) but it does supply software to a lot of web hosting companies.
I'll show some respect (Score:2)
I'll have enough respect to ask my question in Larry's native language:
/\/\/%Â*&(.{5,93}[0-F])$/
Actually I love Perl. I can program in any of several languages and Perl is my all-around favorite. I just can't think of a question because if I had a question for Larry, I would have asked it by now.
Help me promote Perl 6 (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm a big fan of Perl and still use it when I can for various personal projects and have been known to introduce it in official work-related tasks (where engineers were using batch files or shell scripts, etc.). I love Perl's terseness and flexibility. I learned regex from Perl in my first development job and it has stuck with me through a dozen different languages.
However, as many others have mentioned, it is falling out of favor, and in fact there are very few development shops that even have a need or desire for it. I've looked for Perl jobs and they rarely come up. It seems that most back-ends are now being written in any number of next-gen scripting languages like Python, JavaScript (NodeJS), and Swift. I don't see the advantages of these, but it's often hard to explain to colleagues, CTOs, managers, etc. the value of Perl over the newest trends. And Perl "6" is meaningless because to everyone else it's still Perl. Why should we choose Perl 6 over the new establishment?
I've looked for Perl jobs and they rarely come up.
Most often, you don't get a job to use Perl, you use Perl to get your job done.
I've been continuously employed since 1987, at a small private software development company, the NASA Langley Research Center, The New York Times and currently a (very) large defense contractor, as a Software Engineer and Systems Administrator (on everything from PCs to a Cray 2) and have used and still use Perl every day for production work.
This is true. I've been employed for close to twenty years now, and only a few times has perl been in the job description.
And I have used it at every job I have worked at since 1997. Not because I was required to know it, but because I had something that needed to get done, and that did the job. And still does do the job.
In fact, you're only reason to not walk into a job with up to date perl knowledge and use it at least every so often is if you get employed by a brogramming shop where they sneer at you
What's your computer set-up look like? (Score:5, Interesting)
Perl in the embedded world (Score:2)
HI Larry
What has been done to port Perl to very small devices as a tool to create test applications? I'm doing some control work right now and testing/characterizing devices and peripherals with the results generating a set of csv data on the console that is copy and pasted into Excel.
I am really asking about small 32bit devices (with floating point units) - Cortex M4 specifically. I don't think a port could be created for an 8bit processor like the AVR.
Thanx!
Yes it does.
Thank you
Perl and PHP (Score:3)
What is your honest opinion about PHP? Are there things in PHP, missing in Perl, you regret not having thought about?
Reversely, which Perl features PHP should have taken?
$_
Project governance (Score:2)
Achieving Escape Velocity From Perl5's Gravity (Score:3)
Perl6 seems to offer a lot in the base language, obviating many CPAN modules, but the network-effect of CPAN modules creates a gravitational field which, in combination with the differences in the base language, makes reaching escape velocity to Perl6 challenging.
What is the strategy for achieving escape velocity from Perl5's orbit to Perl6's?
Double Question (Score:5, Interesting)
2. As a Perl 5 programmer, why should I care about Perl 6? Perl is most used by sysadmins and Perl 5 of some sort can be found on all major *nix distributions out of the box. Without this support Perl 6 might as well not even exist for this group who already have to code for Perl versions a decade out of date in many cases. How, if at all, do you see Perl 6 resolving this problem or do you see Perl 6 hitting a different base altogether?
Intellectual Property (Score:2)
May I ask for your views with respect to firstly protecting the intellectual property that you have invested in Perl as a language, but t
How can we get PERL into the browser? (Score:2)
Larry, PERL is a great language, the swiss-army chain saw.
My question is, how can we strategically pull the PERL language into the browser? Javascript and PHP are getting all the browser action. We know that Embperl and Mod_perl exist for server side scripting, but how can we can PERL into the browser? Do you have friends at Google/Apple/Firefox?
How to think in Perl 6 (Score:4, Interesting)
I'd like to express my deep, unending thanks for building something that is really wonderful, Perl, and a wonderful community. I made a living with Perl, the first postmodern language of which I am aware, and derived a lot of enjoyment from TMTOWTDI, and contributed back to the community on Perl Monks at the time. It was a lot of fun to meet some of the famous, talented Perl visionaries then. I enjoy thinking in Perl and it has made me stronger.
I'd like to get into Perl 6 which having stolen all the cool stuff from the other languages appears likely to be the most advanced and artistic of all them. At the very least I look forward to being able one day to think in Perl 6.
Can you provide some examples to
/. readers about why you like Perl 6, and what dimensions of awesomeness are waiting beyond Python and Javascript? I think you would be a good person to rouse a wakeup call.
That, and if you have a moment, how about a good reason or three (efficiency? creativity? extensibility? ability to suggest further growth? having lots of PhDs?) why Google should promote Perl 6 in-house and support the growth of the Perl 6 language and implementations. Perhaps sponsor completion of the Perl 6 kernel for Jupyter project? How about sponsor some people to document and make accessible free books? What are some Perl 6 initiatives that could use some eyes if not $$?
Flying Cars (Score:2)
LISA '96, Chicago (Score:2)
Been there, done that, got the t-shirt. Larry, Tom and Randal signed it.
There was ice cream too.
If you got a 'Do Over' for Perl6.. (Score:2)
Hi Larry,
I'm a profession Perl5 programmer who is very worried about the future of my language. I remember when you kicked off Perl6 in the very late 1990s the talk was that it would replace Perl5. Clearly that never happened. If you could redo the project what might you do differently?
Rational behind the major syntax changes in 6? (Score:4, Interesting)
Patch and git (Score:3)
What are your views on version control systems like git and modern development practices around them?
Early F/OSS development practices started with tarballs and patches, moved to packages and VCSes then to (a)social coding with DVCS like Mercurial or git. You've been there for most if not all of that.
git can be described as a distributed content management system for patches. Linux Torvals' git --am workflow can be likened to playing chess via email but with kernel development the end game and patches as moves.
And thank you for patch, by the way. The diff command outputs the difference between two files. You wrote the patch command to take diff output and turn one file into another, including the ability to even go backwards and undo that change later. As someone who's had to package software for a Linux distribution this is critically important tool. Patch lets me preserve the original author's work. But patch (and quilt) lets me still apply needed changes and store those changes in obvious discrete packets of standard format that are diff files.
In what scenario is Perl 6 most ideal? (Score:2)
Use the best tool for the job they say. There are many areas that Perl excels at. But in your personal opinion, what kinds of scenarios, situations, tasks, and jobs are most ideal for Perl? What is it the best tool for?
Language Design (Score:2)
Hi Larry
Thank you for your contributions to the field of Computer Science.
My question is: in your opinion, what are the most important things to consider when designing a new computer language?
Can Perl prevent shootings?
Force the NRA folks to learn it and write an OS in it .
all Perl's selling points are now available in pretty much every programming language,
There is (was )one of pearls greatest selling points which is still not available in "all" major languages.
.. mwhahaha!!
CPAN
all Perl's selling points are now available in pretty much every programming language,
There is (was )one of pearls greatest selling points which is still not available in "all" major languages.
CPAN
.. mwhahaha!!
Not only CPAN, but I still find other language's regular expressions severely lacking. Most other languages now have them but they feel like a kludgy tackon and are much more cumbersome and harder to use.
Re: (Score:3)
... all Perl's selling points are now available in pretty much every programming language.
Ya, but I don't want to have to use every other programming language just to get the functionality of Perl. (see what I did there?)
More seriously, different tools for different jobs. Yes, many/most/all of Perl's functionality may be available in other languages, but they are often not as easy to use as in Perl or only available on one platform. One of the projects on which I work is cross-platform on Solaris, RHEL and Windows. I use (more than) several languages (scripting and compiled) to get the job d
And where can we get some?
Re: (Score:3)
What kinda drugs did he take to create that crap?
I believe Larry indulges heavily in the opium of the masses.
LAnguage (Score:2)
Do you think there is a language more powerful than perl?
From the front page of Perl 6's site perl6.org:
The only requirement is that you know how to be nice to all kinds of people.
Isn't hat social justic enough for you? Linus may get flak for his "social" interactions, but it gets the point across and the job done.
I'd much rather have a correct dickhead over an incorrect nice guy when it comes to doing things that people need to be able to depend on.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Please do not use the "f"-word. It is inappropriate. The correct term is "otherkin".
I know this because I use Rust and as a Rust user it's important to use non-offensive terms at all times, in all cases, without exception. I do not want to get on the wrong side of the all-powerful Rust Moderation Team.
I lurk the IRC channel. There were some motions to start working on this. They got as far as a gist which seems to have now disappeared. As a "troll hugging" culture that aims to actually teach people with less social graces to grow up a bit, Perl 6 has to write its own that is more likely to doll out lots of wrist-slaps at first rather than shooting first and wondering why everyone left the community later.
I think the answer to that is inheritance from Bourne Shell.
Why did you decide to use prefixes to indicate the type of a variable ($@%)?
I think the answer to that is inheritance from Bourne Shell.
Perl pre-dates Bash by a few years, but certainly Sh or Ksh. But, other than pre-declaring variables to be a specific type, using delimiters serves that purpose, serves as syntactic sugar for the interpreter and allows variable name overloading (though I'm not a big fan of this use). Personally, I've *never* had a problem with the variable-type indicators and cannot really imagine how someone would.
"sh" IS the Bourne shell. "Bash" is the "Bourne Again Shell", a nicer backwards compatible follow-on to be sure, but not the original. And the Bourne shell does predate perl. Bourne shell is indeed where perl gets much, if not most, of its odd syntax.
That's why it had high sysadmin adoption. You can pretty much turn a shell script into a perl script with very little work, and then expand from there. All the cryptic syntax is actually very familiar to shell scripters. It's just that your OO language de
Re: (Score:2)
"sh" IS the Bourne shell. "Bash" is the "Bourne Again Shell"
Ya, I actually know that. I had just read a post about Bash and mixed it up in my brain with yours - sorry. Either not enough or too much coffee today.
Hacks to create non-symbolic types do exist, but honestly, anyone who bothers with perl for long enough just gets used to them.
And it's not really all that hard. I actually never really understood why people found them to be all that confusing. $ is a scalar, @ is a list or array, and % is an associative array or hash. Yes, they can be used in some odd ways, and that's annoying to learn, but once you figured it out, perl is just fine.
I mean sure, typing out "Integer myInteger" is nice and all, but perl i
Re: (Score:2)
Why did you decide to use prefixes to indicate the type of a variable ($@%)?
Isn't it obvious? It was to make the interpreter easier to write!
I seriously would like to know why you find this confusing. It is a form of cheap Hungarian Notation or intrinsic documentation. With the cost of one character I know the type of a variable. It is the one thing I find (contrary to the prevailing opinions) that makes Perl very readable.