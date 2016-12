Slashdot Asks: What Are Your Favorite Java 8 Features?

New submitter liveedu shares with us a report from InfoWorld:InfoWorld highlights five Java 8 features for developers in their report: lambda expressions, JavaScript Nashorn, date/time APIs, Stream API and concurrent accumulators. But those features only scratch the surface. What makes Java 8 amazing in your opinion? What are your favorite Java 8 features that help you write high quality code? You can view the entire list of changes made to the programming language here