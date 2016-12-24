Python 3.6 Released (python.org) 14
On Friday, more than a year after Python 3.5, core developers Elvis Pranskevichus and Yury Selivanov announced the release of version 3.6. An anonymous reader writes: InfoWorld describes the changes as async in more places, speed and memory usage improvements, and pluggable support for JITs, tracers, and debuggers. "Python 3.6 also provides support for DTrace and SystemTap, brings a secrets module to the standard library [to generate authentication tokens], introduces new string and number formats, and adds type annotations for variables. It also gives us easier methods to customize the creation of subclasses."
You can read Slashdot's interview with Python creator Guido van Rossum from 2013. I also remember an interview this July where Perl creator Larry Wall called Python "a pretty okay first language, with a tendency towards style enforcement, monoculture, and group-think...more interested in giving you one adequate way to do something than it is in giving you a workshop that you, the programmer, get to choose the best tool from." Anyone want to share their thoughts today about the future of Python?
Have they added curly braces yet? (Score:5, Insightful)
Python enforces a single form and this is its strength. It makes everyone write readable code. I know this vexes the special snowflakes but it is for the greater good.
Syntactic whitespace makes me twitch, too; but it neatly resolves many of the codestyle hubbub issues you see in other language environments.
If your editor helps you do the right thing, it's just an aesthetic whine, and shouldn't be worth arguing about.
Larry is a cunning linguist (Score:3)
Perl is great for people who tend to be more "verbal". The total math geeks I know really prefer python, though.
It's wonderful that we have such a joyful abundance of tools to choose from in the FLOSS world, and aren't stuck running VB.net or whatever the craptastic commercial product is these days. Be maximally productive and we can all be happy for that.
Now let's work on getting these things coordinated so I can use a python module in perl6 and the ruby folks can use a perl6 module on rails. That was one of the great dreams of the perl6 project and it doesn't seem to be effective yet.
I use python about once every two years when I have to patch something written in it. Same problem, especially because the function/method names make no sense whatsoever.