Facebook Buys Data From Third-Party Brokers To Fill In User Profiles (ibtimes.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from International Business Times: According to a report from ProPublica, the world's largest social network knows far more about its users than just what they do online. What Facebook can't glean from a user's activity, it's getting from third-party data brokers. ProPublica found the social network is purchasing additional information including personal income, where a person eats out and how many credit cards they keep. That data all comes separate from the unique identifiers that Facebook generates for its users based on interests and online behavior. A separate investigation by ProPublica in which the publication asked users to report categories of interest Facebook assigned to them generated more than 52,000 attributes. The data Facebook pays for from other brokers to round out user profiles isn't disclosed by the company beyond a note that it gets information "from a few different sources." Those sources, according to ProPublica, come from commercial data brokers who have access to information about people that isn't linked directly to online behavior. The social network doesn't disclose those sources because the information isn't collected by Facebook and is publicly available. Facebook does provide a page in its help center that details how to get removed from the lists held by third-party data brokers. However, the process isn't particularly easy. In the case of the Oracle-owned Datalogix, users who want off the list have to send a written request and a copy of a government-issued identification in the mail to Oracle's chief privacy officer. Another data collecting service, Acxiom, requires users provide the last four digits of their social security number to see the information the company has gathered about them.
NO! (Score:2)
Really?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Worse than that is, even if you don't have an account, FB already has one for you, just waiting to be activated. Because your friends, family, and private databases sold you out.
Fuck the Zuck.
I've worked with that data (Score:1)
the third party data is gathered from re sellers of data grabbed by the "win prize" folks and oil change places, and pert damn everywhere where they ask you for name/address/phone - as well as trawling public records.
Then to make sure they have a monthly supply of fraction of a cent commodity they mingle the data by moving names/numbers/addresses.
I found that out when I started to data mine the stuff our business bought and didn't find myself, but found a few references to my address being owned by differen
Re: (Score:2)
People like me sign up as Tripod McBallsington, living at an address in the zip code of 98210, with a phone number of 1-800-555-1212. And my email address is always on somethingmadeup@mailinator.com.
Wait... I am Tripod McBallsington!
Are you the reason I keep getting all this spam mail? Wait till I find you, what is your name?
Re: (Score:1)
Tripod McBallsington, can't you read?