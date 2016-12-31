Can Learning Smalltalk Make You A Better Programmer? 38
Slashdot reader horrido shares an article that "has done more for Smalltalk advocacy than any other article in memory." It was the second-most popular article of the year on the Hewlett Packard Enterprise site TechBeacon (recently passing 20,000 views), with Richard Eng, the founder of the nonprofit Smalltalk Renaissance, arguing that the 44-year-old language is much more than a tool for teachers -- and not just because Amber Smalltalk transpiles to JavaScript for front-end web programming. It's a superlative prototyping language for startups. It's an industrial-strength enterprise language used by businesses both big and small all around the globe... Smalltalk's implementation of the object-oriented paradigm is so excellent that it has influenced an entire generation of OO languages, such as Objective-C, Python, Ruby, CLOS, PHP 5, Perl 6, Erlang, Groovy, Scala, Dart, Swift, and so on. By learning Smalltalk, you'll understand how all of those useful features in today's OO languages came to be.
The article also argues that Smalltalk pioneered just-in-time compilation and virtual machines, the model-view-controller design paradigm, and to a large extent, even test-driven development. But most importantly, Smalltalk's reliance on domain-specific languages makes it "the 'purest' OO, and one of the earliest... It is often said that programming in Smalltalk or Python is rather like Zen; your mind just flows effortlessly with the task. This is the beauty and value of language simplicity, and Smalltalk has this in spades... Smalltalk, by virtue of its object purity and consistency, will give you a profoundly better understanding of object-oriented programming and how to use it to its best effect."
depends
on how far down the rope you want to go
if you want to learn the core original idea's of modern programming as some academic / archaeological adventure, yes small talk has a lot to offer as its a very influential language
if you think you are going to magically going to get 100x better at C# or java just by reading some generic summaries of how it works, then no you will not benifit in any such way
... cause the best of such an old language has already been extracted and implemented decades before hand and yo
Oh you have no idea.
Smalltalk is not in the past; it is the future, and is happening right now.
Anything you know today is just a bad implementation of Smalltalk (or Lisp.)
More languages, more employability.
I don't know of anyone that has been turned down from a customer facing job for being too multilingual.
You want me to program in PHP? Fine. Python3? Fine. Python2? Fine. C, C++, Perl, MATLAB, R, COBOL, FORTRAN, etc. Fine.
There are working tools written in all of the above languages. Most managers that value their budget aren't going to say "Eh, lets rewrite that COBOL program in Python 3".
"prototyping language for startups"
Is this as bad an idea as it sounds to me? You write something in smalltalk and then you start over and start writing it in some language you actually plan to ship a product in? I realize there's a thing called prototype-based programming, but from the language I assumed that this wasn't what they were talking about.
I'm not actually much of a programmer, which is why I'm asking
:p
You're actually not much of anything, if your posting history is anything to go by.
You're just jealous that I have a posting history.
Rational's RequisitePro is written in Smalltalk.
I'm aware that it's possible to ship software written in Smalltalk, but also that it's not exactly a popular language.
Of course it is. Smalltalk is a live language. JP Morgan for instance is one of the largest users of Smalltalk.
There are companies today making a living out of writing software in Smalltalk. Even successful companies selling implementations of Smalltalk like Cincom.
Smalltalk is not a language from the past. It is the language of the future. Java held us back for years.
Smalltalk is not a language from the past. It is the language of the future.
So is adoption actually increasing? Or is that just wishful thinking?
no, not really
Smalltalk was an amazing language for the 1970's and 1980's. But pretty much all of its features have been incorporated into other languages, so learning Smalltalk won't give you amazing new insights if you know or learn languages like Python or JavaScript.
Having said that, Smalltalk is fun to play around with. Fortunately, there are several excellent, faithful, and free Smalltalk implementations, including Squeak and Pharo [pharo.org]. Just download them and play with them. Smalltalk is simple enough and similar enoug
Like Latin...
You are terrible wrong.
C has its place as a low level language but it is definitely, without any doubt, not the best language to become a good programmer. If you really believe what you are saying then you are missing a lot about programming.
I meant *terribly*
Mind blowing
I was surprised, maybe shocked, by how much Smalltalk has contributed to the world[1], how far we have deviated from it[2], and how slowly we are converging to it again[3].
[1] object oriented programming, virtual machine, just-in-time compilation, test-driven development, Model-View-Controller design pattern, object databases
[2] inventing problems by trying to coerce static typed programming languages to behave like dynamic ones (Java, Go, et cetera, I'm looking at you)
[3] by slowly incorporating Smalltalk features into current popular programming languages. Ruby for instance is heavily based on Smalltalk.
It depends...
No more then Ruby.
The whole thing sounds and feels great, until you realize that thousands of two and three line methods and no methods larger then 20 lines is not that great.
Plus the tools, like for example, editors, grep, etc. all have to be written from scratch thus lag behind common tools. Though other languages are ( stupidly ) going the same way.
Something like RUby which draws a lot of ideas from Smalltalk works better.
Uh...
While Smalltalk clearly has plenty of influences in later languages, from everything I've ever heard or read, the language to learn is LISP--not Smalltalk. I've heard countless stories of people saying it retrains your brain and opens your eyes to new ways of solving problems and that "It's the best language to learn that you'll never actually use." (Because it helps in your normal life.)
It's like learning Latin in school, to help you appreciate English.
While Smalltalk clearly has plenty of influences in later languages, from everything I've ever heard or read, the language to learn is LISP--not Smalltalk. I've heard countless stories of people saying it retrains your brain and opens your eyes to new ways of solving problems and that "It's the best language to learn that you'll never actually use." (Because it helps in your normal life.)
It's like learning Latin in school, to help you appreciate English.
I think you're right on the mark here. AI seems to be the way of the future for coding. LISP is a brilliant language for learning about core ideas in that domain - or many other domains for that matter. The analogy with Latin, and the implicit understanding of grammar and structure, is a good one.
Interesting, but not practical
I've no regrets. Smalltalk gave me a grounding in OO concepts,TDD and patterns before they became de rigueur and gave me an edge when people coming from more traditional languages were struggling with the new ideas.
But honestly, everything I
No.
Smalltalk is a horrible language that uses punctuation for syntax, and a "program image snapshot" style runtime. It should be interred and left to rot for either of those reasons.