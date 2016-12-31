Pull Requests Are Accepted At About The Same Rate, Regardless of Gender (techinasia.com) 28
An anonymous reader writes: Remember that story about how women "get pull requests accepted more (except when you know they're women)." The study actually showed that men also had their code accepted more often when their gender wasn't known, according to Tech In Asia -- and more importantly, the lower acceptance rates (for both men and women) applied mostly to code submitters from outside the GitHub community. "Among insiders, there's no evidence of discrimination against women. In fact, the reverse is true: women who are on the inside and whose genders are easy to discern get more of their code approved, and to a statistically significant degree."
Eight months after the story ran, the BBC finally re-wrote their original headline ("Women write better code, study suggests") and added the crucial detail that acceptance rates for women fell "if they were not regulars on the service and were identified by their gender."
Eight months after the story ran, the BBC finally re-wrote their original headline ("Women write better code, study suggests") and added the crucial detail that acceptance rates for women fell "if they were not regulars on the service and were identified by their gender."
Relationship (Score:2, Interesting)
Since both men and women have their code accepted at higher rates when you know their gender, I wonder if there is a relationship between knowing more about a person and accepting their code. Does knowing someone better mean you are more accepting of their work? If Beth is a working mother of 5 and you know this, does that knowledge make you more or less likely to approve of her code opposed to only knowing that someone made a merge request?
Re:Relationship (Score:4, Interesting)
Actually, it's more like an uncanny valley. The first part was that for people outside the community (where you don't really know much about them), if you know nothing about the submitter, you're more likely to accept the code than if you know just a little bit about the submitter. But if you actually know them IRL, you're more likely to accept their code.
Re: (Score:2)
And that is exactly what you would expect. People tend to be open minded when they don't know anything about a person. Once they know enough to categorize them, all the biases creep in. Then as they get to know them, they start to see them as individuals again.
Re: (Score:2)
It must be raining frogs: I agree with AmiMoJo. This is how the human mind works - we are pattern engines. We fit what we see to the patterns we've internalized, even when we see very little. Usually, that works quite well: even our vision is mostly synthesized from minimal data (other than the very center of our field of view, the rest is mostly fake detail), but it works so well we don't notice. But sometimes it doesn't quite work out, from biases that aren't accurate to optical illusions. Helps to b
People of all genders should team up ... (Score:4, Insightful)
People of all genders should team up and work to put an end to the divisive, discriminatory agenda we see promoted by leftists.
I've worked in the computing industry for decades. I've worked with men, with women, with men who became women, with women who became men, with people who didn't think they even had a gender, and with people who identified with multiple genders.
None of us ever had a problem with one another or with committing our code or our hardware designs because of our genders. We were there to get our work done, and whatever flesh we had in our pants didn't matter at all.
Then leftist sorts started getting involved with the industry, about 8 to 10 years ago. Many of them are commonly described as "Hipsters" or "Millennials". These are people who have been subjected to a rabid form of leftism from their earliest years.
Once these people got involved with the industry gender suddenly became an issue, because they intentionally made it an issue. Before they came, we all saw ourselves as colleagues. Then these divisive leftists started trying to partition us based on our genders, and to pit us against one another over injustices that don't exist and typically never existed.
Most of us older workers saw through this bullshit immediately. After all, we'd been working together for 10, 15, even 25 years, without gender ever causing us any problems. But when these Millennial sorts came along, suddenly it was supposed to be a big issue for all of us. Of course, it wasn't in reality.
The problem, however, is that the older workers are retiring, and being replaced almost fully by these younger workers who are so obsessed with dividing people into groups over trivial and irrelevant attributes. More and more partitioning is taking place.
I don't think that these Millennials necessarily know that they're doing it, because the leftist agenda has been so ingrained into them from such a young age. Regardless, they're dividing up workplaces that used to be very united and free from prejudice.
Professionals from all genders or lack of gender should work together to put an end to this leftist-inspired nonsense. If they want to play these pathetic games where they divide us up into different groups, so be it. We should just refuse to play their idiotic leftist game.
Re: (Score:2)
Because it's flamebait. It's got everything - gender, hipsters and millennials, wise older workers, leftists, claiming other people's issues aren't real... It could easily have been copy/pasted from the
/. troll playbook.
I hope it's a sign that people are finally getting fed up with the denials and moaning about it all being a non-issue, and are actually interested in commenting on the story. There is an interesting story here, but the GP completely ignores it.
Re: (Score:3)
Since both men and women have their code accepted at higher rates when you know their gender, I wonder if there is a relationship between knowing more about a person and accepting their code. Does knowing someone better mean you are more accepting of their work? If Beth is a working mother of 5 and you know this, does that knowledge make you more or less likely to approve of her code opposed to only knowing that someone made a merge request?
I don't know, but surely there is something we can be outraged about. We must look harder.
Re: (Score:2)
Blow it out your ass, you snotty little guilt-peddler.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
The actual complaint [bbc.co.uk] to the BBC is quite insightful:
Complaint
A reader complained that the headline of this article was misleading, that the study on which it was based was so flawed as not to merit reporting, and that the terms of the report were not duly impartial in relation to the question of the benefits or otherwise of workforce diversity in particular fields of employment.
Much of it is a standard anti-feminist argument, but the bit about the headline was found to have merit:
Outcome
Whether the study sh
Obviouskily (Score:1)
We men write more bullshit, and we are proud of it. Until Linus puts us to our place.
In other research... (Score:1)
We found that in modern times, misandry is apparently totally acceptable.
What is a "pull-request"? (Score:1)
Is it git-specific terminology for asking someone to merge back some branch to the main release?
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much, but there's a bit more to it in most Git workflows. [atlassian.com]
-jcr
Noooooooo! (Score:2)
But my preconceived notions! My social justice!
;)
it is STILL discrimination (Score:1)
This is a huge misunderstanding of discrimination:
"no evidence of discrimination against women. In fact, the reverse is true: women who are on the inside and whose genders are easy to discern get more of their code approved, and to a statistically significant degree"
It is still unjust to give them preferential treatment. This is a common misconception from the early days of chivalry: putting a woman on a pedestal just because she is a woman is still discriminating against her.
If there were no discrimination
Re: (Score:2)
I'm against discrimination in my organization. Not for some thing about right and wrong but simply because I feel the best should rise to the top. Gender be damned. It doesn't make sense to decide anything on the gender or sexual preference or color or religion or much of anything else about the person who does the work except for the quality of their work. Most people where I work feel this way too. We have very few women (it's aircraft repair and modification) but those we have are mostly excellent a