Over 1,800 MongoDB Databases Held For Ransom By Mysterious Attacker (bleepingcomputer.com) 42
An anonymous reader writes: "An attacker going by the name of Harak1r1 is hijacking unprotected MongoDB databases, stealing and replacing their content, and asking for a 0.2 Bitcoin ($200) ransom to return the data," reports Bleeping Computer. According to John Matherly, Shodan founder, over 1,800 MongoDB databases have had their content replaced with a table called WARNING that contains the ransom note. Spotted by security researcher Victor Gevers, these databases are MongoDB instances that feature no administrator password and are exposed to external connections from the internet. Database owners in China have been hit, while Bleeping Computer and MacKeeper have confirmed other infections, one which hit a prominent U.S. healthcare organization and blocked access to over 200,000 user records. These attacks are somewhat similar to attacks on Redis servers in 2016, when an unknown attacker had hijacked and installed the Fairware ransomware on hundreds of Linux servers running Redis DB. The two series of attacks don't appear to be related.
lol (Score:1, Insightful)
a passwordless admin interface exposed to the internet? the only story here is why it didn't happen earlier
You are much more sure than SCO is (Score:5, Informative)
> To this day, I fail to understand the hypocrisy in supporting the little guy against giants like Apple and Microsoft, but rooting for another giant, IBM, to decimate SCO.
Some of us pay attention to who is right and wrong, rather than deciding absolutely everything based on "big mean corporation."
SCO originally filed for misappropriation of trade secrets and unfair competition. Later, they decided breach of contract might be better. Still later, they decided maybe copyright infringement. Obviously, SCO wasn't so sure exactly what they were complaining about - not nearly as sure as you are.
They claimed that up to 0.0001% of the Linux kernel might have been derived from Unix, but refused to say which parts. As the judge began to strike down their claims unless they identified which code they were talking about, they pointed to some BSD licensed code written by Thompson - code they clearly had no copyright rights to.
When it was pointed out that Novell, not SCO, owned the Unix copyright, SCO tried to buy the copyrights from Novell. Again, Novell clearly wasn't too sure they owned the copyrights, they were trying to buy them from Novell, yet you're sure that they already owned them.
SCO then claimed that the GPL itself is illegal and unconstitutional! Which would of course mean that SCO were themselves unlawfully distributing GPL code! Yeah that annoyed some people.
SCO didn't just lose a case, they were laughed out of court repeatedly. "We're suing you for violating the copyright on Unix, but we're still trying to buy that copyright so can we have a short delay?" What!?!? It was one of the most ridiculous cases ever. That's why people didn't root for SCO, it was because SCO was engaging in ridiculous trolling that made no sense. They argued that the "offending code" was part of the Linux kernel, then argued that it wasn't. They couldn't even make up their mind.
True (Score:2)
You are not wrong
Re: (Score:2)
a passwordless admin interface exposed to the internet?
It had to be the Russians, according to federal officials they are the only one's smart enough to pull this off.
Managed by morons (Score:3)
Your database is exposed to the internet and doesn't have a password? How is it you are still employed?
Re: (Score:2)
Your database is exposed to the internet and doesn't have a password? How is it you are still employed?
This is what Mongoworld looks like. A bunch of people who never understood SQL try to solve a problem they thought they had by moving to a NoSQL DB.
Mongo's security model has improved with recent releases, but the earlier approach of leaving the door wide open should never have been allowed in the first place. Compare and contrast pretty much any traditional RDBMS that is secured by default - at least minimally - because we learned our lessons the hard way years ago.
Re: (Score:3)
Either a) 1800 people are about to be unemployed, or more likely b) Many of these databases aren't critical in the first place.
If they were the price would be set higher.
Re: (Score:2)
As many breaches are inside jobs exposure to the internet is not even a valid criteria. No DB should ever have open security by default. See Postgresql for a much better model.
Re: (Score:2)
I may be mistaken (don't administer any Mongo databases), but as I understand it, many databases were exposed by an upgrade. Even if you had a password set the upgrade wiped it out and quietly left you exposed.
If that's what actually happened, the Mongo project has some explaining to do
Re: (Score:2)
I may be mistaken (don't administer any Mongo databases), but as I understand it, many databases were exposed by an upgrade. Even if you had a password set the upgrade wiped it out and quietly left you exposed.
If that's what actually happened, the Mongo project has some explaining to do
Wow. If that's true that's the most mindblowingly insane thing I've ever heard about Mongo. I avoid it because of a host of other issues, but if they actively screwed installs - and any of those users have support contracts with MongoDB Inc - it could well spell the end of the company. Can't find anything on the webs about it, so if you do stumble across any details I'd be interested to see them.
$200 (Score:3)
... asking for 0.2 Bitcoin ($200) ransom
That seems like a modest ransom. At least he isn't greedy.
Re: (Score:3)
Let's face it. If this attack is automated it would be a reasonable assumption that you're dealing with complete idiots on the other end and not people storing valuable data. The fact that he hit a healthcare organisation sounds more like a fluke than a targeted attack. If it were then it would be more than $200.
Re: (Score:2)
How do he get rich! Volume! As well as the attitude of "let's just pay it it's so small". Factor in that it might even be a misdemeanor in some places. And we do not even know how many places were hit. Overall a clever strategy.
Clearly... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
The lack of admin password is the secret sauce.
Too bad there's no CVE for retarded admins (Score:1)
If there was a CVE assigned for every stupid mongodb admin, they'd have blown Android out of the water.
You do NOT put your database on the internet! Opening your mongodb to the internet does NOT make it webscale!
Russians (Score:2)
Those pesky Russians are at it again.
Nuke, upgrade, and restore from backups (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You think that someone who didn't bother setting an admin password for an Internet facing database bothered to configure backups for it?
Re: (Score:2)
they backed up to
/dev/null because it was web scale.
Re: (Score:2)
Personally I blame... (Score:2)
The idiot developers that want everything in [ insert the name of your currently favorite dev language here ] including security!
They all want a single, or better yet, no username and password on the db in question! When will the developers EVER learn, anything
Re: (Score:2)
This is one big reason I have come to hate IT and developers. The same stupid mistakes over and over again. And when you flag it you get a an attitude of "u r old sk3w1", "you don't get it", etc.
And in at least 2 cases I tried to warn them and when the fecal material impacted the rotary air circulation device guess who got blamed? The guy who tried to stop them. As if I had somehow jinxed them by trying to help them.