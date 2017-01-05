Rumors of Cmd's Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated (microsoft.com) 85
Senior Program Manager at Microsoft has responded to speculations that Command Prompt is going away. He writes: The Cmd shell remains an essential part of Windows, and is used daily by millions of businesses, developers, and IT Pro's around the world. In fact:
1. Much of the automated system that builds and tests Windows itself is a collection of many Cmd scripts that have been created over many years, without which we couldn't build Windows itself!
2. Cmd is one of the most frequently run executables on Windows with a similar number of daily launches as File Explorer, Edge and Internet Explorer!
3. Many of our customers and partners are totally dependent on Cmd, and all its quirks, for their companies" existence!
In short: Cmd is an absolutely vital feature of Windows and, until there's almost nobody running Cmd scripts or tools, Cmd will remain within Windows.
1. Much of the automated system that builds and tests Windows itself is a collection of many Cmd scripts that have been created over many years, without which we couldn't build Windows itself!
2. Cmd is one of the most frequently run executables on Windows with a similar number of daily launches as File Explorer, Edge and Internet Explorer!
3. Many of our customers and partners are totally dependent on Cmd, and all its quirks, for their companies" existence!
In short: Cmd is an absolutely vital feature of Windows and, until there's almost nobody running Cmd scripts or tools, Cmd will remain within Windows.
as expected (Score:1)
I already wondered when the rumored spread how that should work out in practice,
...
Re:as expected (Score:4, Funny)
When I read the title I first thought it was about CmdrTaco...
WTFA (Score:1)
Where's the fucking article?
Good! (Score:4, Insightful)
MS actually does a really good job supporting things for a long time. Some other responses, I'd imagine...
Apple: We're brave enough to stop supporting any version of CMD that came out before this year.
Google: We killed it. Too bad.If you don't buy our ads, then we don't really care about how you use our software.
Re: (Score:2)
I wished they just expanded the command prompt compared to putting in powershell.
Re: (Score:2)
i agree because the changes they are making to those shells should be universal--the powershell window has some features you dont get in the traditional cmd window which make it much easier to work in. i dont use win 10 at work so im not sure how many of the cmd/powershell windows changes go both ways there, but at work im stuck on win 7 and cmd sucks, but powershell is mostly good
Re: (Score:2)
I wished they just expanded the command prompt compared to putting in powershell.
Supposedly Microsoft doesn't pay to revise old lines of code. Hence, PowerShell with new lines of code came into existence.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft didn't create Powershell. Powershell was written by an independent developer who was then bought out by Microsoft.
Hence, Microsoft pays for new lines of code.
Re: (Score:2)
It's pretty obvious that all of Microsoft's future love and attention are going toward Powershell; but what would they g
Re: (Score:1)
While generally true, they seem to make you jump through progressively smaller hoops over time, having to fiddle with obscure settings and/or the registry at times to get older stuff to work.
I've seen this with features from their older Dot-Net API calls or practices, 32-bit-ODBC, and ASP-Classic. More fiddling as time goes on is needed to get them to work right. Many database vendors haven't released (decent) 64-drivers for ODBC yet. (Why
Re: (Score:2)
I do quite a bit of stuff in PowerShell, but I do a LOT MORE stuff in cmd. PowerShell is completely different, and used for completely different things. It's a mistake, I think, for MS to try to make it the default over CMD. Not yet. Maybe 3-4 years. It WAY too early for this.
WTF? (Score:5, Informative)
1) Who suggested that it dead?
2) Oh wait, there's no link to an article to state who it said it.
I mean really.....
Re: (Score:2)
1) Who suggested that it dead?
Typo fail.
Re: (Score:2)
Looks like the post was just edited to include the article.
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.c... [microsoft.com]
Re: (Score:2)
https://tech.slashdot.org/story/16/11/18/1446216/microsoft-replaces-command-prompt-with-powershell-in-latest-windows-10-build
Default what? (Score:2)
So, doesn't the CMD shell run by default when you execute CMD.EXE? Was someone planning on changing that?
Re: (Score:3)
1) Who suggested that it dead?
2) Oh wait, there's no link to an article to state who it said it.
I mean really.....
Welcome to the internet! Since you are apparently new to the internet and don't know how it works, I'll point out that that funny colored text you see in the article summary is a link to the article.
Click on it and you'll be taken to the article where you'll find the link you're seeking:
This post is in response to a story published on December 6th 2016 by ComputerWorld titled “Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt [computerworld.com]” and its follow-up article “Follow-up: MS-DOS lives on after all“.
Re:WTF? (Score:4, Insightful)
When it was originally posted, there was no link. I'm not the only person here to state so.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When it was originally posted, there was no link. I'm not the only person here to state so.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It could help a little if cmd would start to recognise utf-8 as valid chars instead of being ascii only.
cmd has as far as I know never been ASCII only, but was codepage based in earlier versions, and UTF-16 based in newer versions.
Microsoft Windows [Version 6.1.7601]
Copyright (c) 2009 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
C:\Users\arth1>echo Encyclopædia
Encyclopædia
Re: (Score:2)
Hint: The Internet chose UTF-8. Get with 10 years ago.
UTF-8 has some major drawbacks. Like needing special routines to calculate string length, or having multiple encodings that give the same result, making binary comparisons impossible when the generators differ, or not being choppable at random points.
Going to a fixed width 32-bit character set would have made life a heck of a lot easier, and conversions to and from 8-bit would have been a breeze.
Unfortunately, the popularity of UTF-8 and UTF-16 makes it unlikely this will happen. Perhaps in another genera
Re: (Score:2)
Of course UTF-16 (or is it UCS-2 in cmd?) is an annoying encoding of unicode. It's variable length like UTF-8, but not ASCII compatible.
Re: (Score:2)
UCS-2, unless it changed after Win7. I think
.NET and thus power shell are UTF-16, but all the win32/64 stuff is UCS-2. Bit of a mess, but in MS's defense, Unicode wasn't there when this mess got started. UCS-2 was an early attempt at a fixed-width character set. It nearly worked.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, strictly speaking, Unicode was there, but at first UCS-2 was 'the' unicode encoding.
This is why Microsoft is going down! (Score:4, Funny)
C'mon guys, have COURAGE!
Proof that they're spying on you (Score:3)
2. Cmd is one of the most frequently run executables on Windows with a similar number of daily launches as File Explorer, Edge and Internet Explorer!
The only way they could know that is if they're spying on everyone who uses Windows.
Am I wrong? Is there some other, totally consensual and benign way that they could know this?
Re: (Score:2)
What made you think that they weren't? The ridiculous amount of phoning home data from Windows 10 is what killed the Windows phone.
Re: (Score:3)
What in the FUCK are you talking about? Apple collects EVERYTHING, but their phones are still #2. Google collects a lot, and theirs are #1.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple is Homosexual Tech. They're #2 because of that alone. And Google doesn't send back every single opening of an apk, just every reboot.
Re: (Score:2)
What made you think that they weren't?
No, I already believed past articles that said MS were spying.
I just find the manner in which MS is condemning themselves here to be interesting.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there some other, totally consensual and benign way that they could know this?
Kinsey conducted another survey.
Re: (Score:2)
and the added difficultly in getting it open with admin rights (which would be the whole point of using PowerShell in the first place).
What is the difficulty exactly? Just right click and hit 'run as administrator'...?
Re: (Score:2)
I think the Powershell advocates would claim that the power of default carries cmd.
As you say, the security ambitions do a pretty good job of undermining powershell versus cmd. At the same time, cmd undermines the effectiveness of the security policy anyway, since cmd scripts can do whatever they want including making powershell work, so it's both annoying and pretty much useless on that front.
In general, I'd put PowerShell as a language in the neighborhood of Javascript, but with a less powerful syntax.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh look, another person who decides to whine instead of learn.
You can dig deeply into the OS very easily with PowerShell. WMI, registry, ACLs, etc are all easily and cleanly exposed.
The object-oriented nature of the environment is also a godsend for programmers, particularly those with Python/Java/C++/Ruby backgrounds. So much kludging disappears when you can pass a set of objects from one command to the next---because no one should ever forget the terrible text parsing capabilities that are native to Windo
Wait a second. (Score:2)
MS has an execution count for apps in Windows?
Non-lusers will allways need it (Score:1)
Sure. the typical luser has no idea what a commandline is about and how to use it. But there are a few people that know better and without them everything comes crashing down.
Re: (Score:2)
Possibilities:
:-)
1. Microsoft is citing false numbers
2. Microsoft is pulling the info via telemetry
3. Microsoft is using numbers based on Anti-Virus vendors' stats on malware infections
2b: Microsoft is using cmd to collect the telemetry...
CMD?! We don't need no stinkin' CMD! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Installers.
You haven't directly used CMD.
Need more coffee (Score:5, Interesting)
Did anyone else read that as CmdrTaco has died, or at least as a hoax of his death?
Edge..What Edge? (Score:2)
Cmd is one of the most frequently run executables on Windows with a similar number of daily launches as File Explorer, Edge and Internet Explorer!
I wonder why they included Edge. I have never seen anyone use it. Is it that popular? I don't think so and the numbers [netmarketshare.com] show.
Re: (Score:2)
Trying to make Edge sound popular, when in reality they're just admitting how infrequently used they both are.
Re: (Score:2)
Enough said
Riiiiight (Score:2)
"The Cmd shell remains an essential part of Windows, and is used daily by millions of businesses, developers, and IT Pro's around the world."
Yeah, whatever. Seriously, since when has dependence on a spec or tool ever stopped Microsoft from abandoning it? I'm not saying they will, but just because people use it means nothing, absolutely nothing to Microsoft. Or to Apple, for that matter. Headphone jack, anyone?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft makes virtually all of their software revenue from enterprise sales. And killing a legacy tool as widely-used as CMD will piss them off.
So while I believe Microsoft will not hesitate to give home users the middle finger, I seriously doubt they will kill CMD any time soon.
Everything new is in PowerShell, but we have a lot of old crud that runs in CMD because no one wants to break it.
Re: (Score:2)
Both pushd and popd work in PowerShell. They're technically aliases for the real PowerShell cmdlets, but they're configured by default.
Group Policy deployment has a lot of caveats and restrictions, so I would be understanding of issues there. Things should be a little better with SMS/SCCM though.
Software vendors like IBM have not provided documentation for automating much of AS/400 configuration with Powershell, it's all CMD scripts.
And this is why Microsoft is keeping CMD around. Converting complex legacy scripts is almost always a nightmare, so it will be a while before stuff like this changes over.
This is Microsoft we're talking about (Score:1)
Build automation relies on batch files from 1992 (Score:2)
1. Much of the automated system that builds and tests Windows itself is a collection of many Cmd scripts that have been created over many years, without which we couldn't build Windows itself!
I knew it; their official build script starts with MS-DOS and a batch file kicks off layers of self compilation to cloud-heights and Windows 10!
Now buy the t-shirt... (Score:2)
So it is true (Score:2)
Courage! (Score:2)
I'm just glad that Microsoft didn't have the courage to make CMD.EXE work only over a proprietary wireless interface.
What is to gain by dropping it? (Score:2)
Windows 10 cmd.exe improvements (Score:2)
I only just recently discovered that Windows 10 has a bunch of improvements [windows.com] to the command line.
Most notably (at least for me) is the addition of CTRL-backspace as well as well as CTRL-C/V for copy paste. I do a lot of stuff on the command line and the added functionality looks really great.
It's just a shame I'm too scared to upgrade to Windows 10 because of all the additional telemetry that seems like a real pain in the ass to disable! (I did see this open source tool that looks like it might be worth keep