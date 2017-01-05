Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Microsoft Programming Windows

Rumors of Cmd's Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated (microsoft.com) 85

Posted by msmash from the stating-it-out dept.
Senior Program Manager at Microsoft has responded to speculations that Command Prompt is going away. He writes: The Cmd shell remains an essential part of Windows, and is used daily by millions of businesses, developers, and IT Pro's around the world. In fact:
1. Much of the automated system that builds and tests Windows itself is a collection of many Cmd scripts that have been created over many years, without which we couldn't build Windows itself!
2. Cmd is one of the most frequently run executables on Windows with a similar number of daily launches as File Explorer, Edge and Internet Explorer!
3. Many of our customers and partners are totally dependent on Cmd, and all its quirks, for their companies" existence!
In short: Cmd is an absolutely vital feature of Windows and, until there's almost nobody running Cmd scripts or tools, Cmd will remain within Windows.

  • I already wondered when the rumored spread how that should work out in practice, ...

  • WTFA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Where's the fucking article?

  • Good! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @11:50AM (#53611075) Homepage
    I'm glad! CMD is critical in our company, too.

    MS actually does a really good job supporting things for a long time. Some other responses, I'd imagine...

    Apple: We're brave enough to stop supporting any version of CMD that came out before this year.

    Google: We killed it. Too bad.If you don't buy our ads, then we don't really care about how you use our software.

    • I wished they just expanded the command prompt compared to putting in powershell.

      • i agree because the changes they are making to those shells should be universal--the powershell window has some features you dont get in the traditional cmd window which make it much easier to work in. i dont use win 10 at work so im not sure how many of the cmd/powershell windows changes go both ways there, but at work im stuck on win 7 and cmd sucks, but powershell is mostly good

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        I wished they just expanded the command prompt compared to putting in powershell.

        Supposedly Microsoft doesn't pay to revise old lines of code. Hence, PowerShell with new lines of code came into existence.

    • Microsoft seems to have been getting less reliable in terms of not killing things for novelty's sake(Ballmer may have been a jerkass; but he understood what the job of a OS company is better than the ipad-envy faction); but it seems hard to imagine killing cmd.exe About a zillion legacy customers depend on it; and, because it's a legacy dependency, they actively don't want it to change.

      It's pretty obvious that all of Microsoft's future love and attention are going toward Powershell; but what would they g

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      MS actually does a really good job supporting things for a long time.

      While generally true, they seem to make you jump through progressively smaller hoops over time, having to fiddle with obscure settings and/or the registry at times to get older stuff to work.

      I've seen this with features from their older Dot-Net API calls or practices, 32-bit-ODBC, and ASP-Classic. More fiddling as time goes on is needed to get them to work right. Many database vendors haven't released (decent) 64-drivers for ODBC yet. (Why

    • I do quite a bit of stuff in PowerShell, but I do a LOT MORE stuff in cmd. PowerShell is completely different, and used for completely different things. It's a mistake, I think, for MS to try to make it the default over CMD. Not yet. Maybe 3-4 years. It WAY too early for this.

  • WTF? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Major Blud ( 789630 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @11:50AM (#53611079) Homepage

    1) Who suggested that it dead?

    2) Oh wait, there's no link to an article to state who it said it.

    I mean really.....

  • This is why Microsoft is going down! (Score:4, Funny)

    by 31415926535897 ( 702314 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @11:53AM (#53611101) Journal

    C'mon guys, have COURAGE!

  • Proof that they're spying on you (Score:3)

    by e r ( 2847683 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @11:53AM (#53611103)

    The only way they could know that is if they're spying on everyone who uses Windows.
    Am I wrong? Is there some other, totally consensual and benign way that they could know this?

    • What made you think that they weren't? The ridiculous amount of phoning home data from Windows 10 is what killed the Windows phone.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        The ridiculous amount of phoning home data from Windows 10 is what killed the Windows phone.

        What in the FUCK are you talking about? Apple collects EVERYTHING, but their phones are still #2. Google collects a lot, and theirs are #1.

        • Apple is Homosexual Tech. They're #2 because of that alone. And Google doesn't send back every single opening of an apk, just every reboot.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by e r ( 2847683 )

        What made you think that they weren't?

        No, I already believed past articles that said MS were spying.
        I just find the manner in which MS is condemning themselves here to be interesting.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Is there some other, totally consensual and benign way that they could know this?

      Kinsey conducted another survey.

  • MS has an execution count for apps in Windows?

  • Sure. the typical luser has no idea what a commandline is about and how to use it. But there are a few people that know better and without them everything comes crashing down.

  • I haven't used CMD in years at my government IT job. Probably because everyone has PowerShell scripts to run.

  • Need more coffee (Score:5, Interesting)

    by FunkSoulBrother ( 140893 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @11:59AM (#53611157)

    Did anyone else read that as CmdrTaco has died, or at least as a hoax of his death?

    I wonder why they included Edge. I have never seen anyone use it. Is it that popular? I don't think so and the numbers [netmarketshare.com] show.

    Yeah, whatever. Seriously, since when has dependence on a spec or tool ever stopped Microsoft from abandoning it? I'm not saying they will, but just because people use it means nothing, absolutely nothing to Microsoft. Or to Apple, for that matter. Headphone jack, anyone?

    • This explains part of the inertia that prevents IT worldwide from being dragged in to the 21st century.
    • What do you mean by abandoning it? Sure, they might stop new features etc but even turds like asp still work.

    • Microsoft makes virtually all of their software revenue from enterprise sales. And killing a legacy tool as widely-used as CMD will piss them off.

      So while I believe Microsoft will not hesitate to give home users the middle finger, I seriously doubt they will kill CMD any time soon.

      Everything new is in PowerShell, but we have a lot of old crud that runs in CMD because no one wants to break it.

  • The company that has made backward compatibility a core business principle jettisoning its highly mature command line interface? Only in the fevered dreams of people who still call them stuff like M$...

  • 1. Much of the automated system that builds and tests Windows itself is a collection of many Cmd scripts that have been created over many years, without which we couldn't build Windows itself!

    I knew it; their official build script starts with MS-DOS and a batch file kicks off layers of self compilation to cloud-heights and Windows 10!

  • If a mindless talking head from Microsoft is publicly denying it, then it must be true.

  • I'm just glad that Microsoft didn't have the courage to make CMD.EXE work only over a proprietary wireless interface.

  • It is a pretty insignificant part of Windows in terms of the size of the executable. We're already up to distributing Windows on DVD as it is too large for a CD, dropping Cmd isn't going to magically change that. Even for the customers who never use it in their lives, having it around doesn't hurt them.

  • I only just recently discovered that Windows 10 has a bunch of improvements [windows.com] to the command line.

    Most notably (at least for me) is the addition of CTRL-backspace as well as well as CTRL-C/V for copy paste. I do a lot of stuff on the command line and the added functionality looks really great.

    It's just a shame I'm too scared to upgrade to Windows 10 because of all the additional telemetry that seems like a real pain in the ass to disable! (I did see this open source tool that looks like it might be worth keep

