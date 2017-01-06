Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Microsoft Programming

Microsoft Formally Shuts Down Its TechRewards Program (neowin.net) 11

Posted by msmash from the killing-things dept.
From a report on Neowin: A few months ago, Microsoft announced that it was shuttering its TechRewards program in 2017. The project, that was originally started by Nokia under the name DVLUP rewards program, aimed to reward developers with badges, XP, gift cards and other prizes for developing or incorporating new features in their apps. When Microsoft acquired Nokia's devices and services division back in 2014, the program was rebranded to Microsoft TechRewards. Today, Microsoft has formally shut down the TechRewards program.

Microsoft Formally Shuts Down Its TechRewards Program More | Reply

Microsoft Formally Shuts Down Its TechRewards Program

Comments Filter:

  • Given that Windows XP support was dropped years ago I would hope that they shut down a crummy rewards program trying to give it away.

    The project, that was originally started by Nokia under the name DVLUP rewards program, aimed to reward developers with badges, XP, gift cards and other prizes for developing or incorporating new features in their apps.

    • "XP" in this context surely must mean something else, but Wikipedia and Google are no help, nor is UrbanDictionary. Can anyone enlighten us?

Slashdot Top Deals

When we write programs that "learn", it turns out we do and they don't.

Close