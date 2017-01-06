Microsoft Formally Shuts Down Its TechRewards Program (neowin.net) 11
From a report on Neowin: A few months ago, Microsoft announced that it was shuttering its TechRewards program in 2017. The project, that was originally started by Nokia under the name DVLUP rewards program, aimed to reward developers with badges, XP, gift cards and other prizes for developing or incorporating new features in their apps. When Microsoft acquired Nokia's devices and services division back in 2014, the program was rebranded to Microsoft TechRewards. Today, Microsoft has formally shut down the TechRewards program.
And well it should. (Score:1)
Given that Windows XP support was dropped years ago I would hope that they shut down a crummy rewards program trying to give it away.
Confusing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Experience Points?
Re: (Score:2)
What? You get experience in implementing some hideous API that interfaces to some other Microsoft thing that no one will be using two years from now and that the company itself buries a couple years after that? I've never seen a place where developer experience points were tallied, either... In fact, I find the whole notion vaguely disquieting.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently, yes.
https://rewards.msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/aboutus [microsoft.com]
I have no problem accepting "points" for work, so long as those "points" are prepended by a $ symbol.
Yaz
Re: (Score:2)
Do you guys hear a whooshing noise? I wonder if we're close to an airport.
