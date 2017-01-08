Is The C Programming Language Declining In Popularity? (dice.com) 15
An anonymous reader writes: Java overtook C as the most popular language in mid-2015 on the TIOBE Programming Community index. But now over the last 13 months, they show C's popularity consistently dropping more and more. C's score had hovered between 15% and 20% for over 15 years but as 2016 ended, the language's popularity is now down to 8.7%. "There is no clear way back to the top," reports the site, asking what happened to C? "It is not a language that you think of while writing programs for popular fields such as mobile apps or websites, it is not evolving that much and there is no big company promoting the language."
But the Insights blog at Dice.com counters that TIOBE "has hammered on C for quite some time. Earlier this year, it again emphasized how C is 'hardly suitable for the booming fields of web and mobile app development.' That being said, job postings on Dice (as well as rankings compiled by other organizations) suggest there's still widespread demand for C, which can be used in everything from operating systems to data-intensive applications, and serves many programmers well as an intermediate language."
i-programmer suggests this could just be an artifact of the way TIOBE calculates language popularity (by totaling search engine queries). Noting that Assembly language rose into TIOBE's top 10 this year, their editor wrote, "Perhaps it is something to do with the poor state of assembly language documentation that spurs on increasingly desperate searches for more information." Maybe C programmers are just referring to their K&R book instead of searching for solutions online?
We're all programming in Machine Code (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
C *IS* a fucking mnemonic for assembly.
Man, you're way more polite than I am.
I say, let these fucking weirdos who took over this site hang themselves with this assclown dumb shit. Fuck these dumb mother fuckers, what's the academic honesty record like in their country or origin, anyway?
Fuck this stupid bullshit. Dissing on C in a true nerd's room never DOESN'T get shouted down.
This place isn't even a fucking A/V closet let alone a true nerd hangout any more.
I'm like, fuck this dumb place, I'm about out.
Fuck You New Slashdot Owners, Fuck You (Score:4, Insightful)
You're so busy fucking yourselves, maybe all you need is a good hearty fuck you to shut your stupid ass the fuck up.
Why don't you go ask mother fucking ANSI what they think about C's popularity?
Why don't you go around and check to see what code is compiling and executing?
Why don't you fucking just learn a tiny little bit about the history of programming languages and their derivatives and just shut, your stupid caking piehole about shit that you shouldn't even be propagandizing about, stop dumbing people the fuck down, and just to reiterate, the the fucking holy hell up?
Re: (Score:2)
* "the the" / "shut the"
p.s. like, do your new-commercial-wave article bullshit and press various corporate interests in what your twiggy-ass editors are obviously investing in, but quit fucking publishing shit meant to dumb people down or I'm going to write the last twenty years off and fuck it, let all these up-and-comer silicon valley faggots try re-hashing your failed and shelved "karma" formula for their mobile and social network platforms without even mentioning your name no matter how bad it'd scald
Re: (Score:2)
p.p.s. no offense to LGBTQ. I'm an "ally" but I'm hard-won, and the shit that's been sweating out the pores of silicon valley and California in general, lately, has me kicking P right out the queue. How the fuck are you gonna put P in after LGBTQA? What the fuck, drafting ans PASSING bills to legalize child prostitution? Are you fucking IN-SANE? Trying to secede from the Union like what are you going to subsist on, oranges and mother fucking dust? Fucking selling everybody's privacy out to the FBI, NSA, eve
Search engine? (Score:2)
Everybody that work recently with C IDE knows that you don't need search the web to find information !
Bullshit metrics (Score:2)
I don't use much straight C these days (mostly C++ with bits of Python, lua, PHP and other stuff for glue, and occasional C#), but the metric is bullshit. It's a measure of which languages are most suited to passing roadblocks using search queries including the language name. This tends to select for how much a language is used by inexperienced developers.
I'm a pretty experienced C++ developer, so I'm unlikely to be putting C++ in search engine queries. I know the language and library pretty well. If I
Yup, the economy is good. (Score:2)
When the economy crashes again everyone will run back to the old tried and true, because they need to get work done.
This is about the fourth or fifth time I've seen this happen during my career.
Although IMO it would be nice to see something come along that could replace C for, e.g., kernels.