App.net is Shutting Down (app.net) 15
Social network App.net is shutting down once and for all in March. The company said on March 14 it will be deleting all user data. The announcement comes two years after the company ceased active development on the platform. From the official blog post: Ultimately, we failed to overcome the chicken-and-egg issue between application developers and user adoption of those applications. We envisioned a pool of differentiated, fast-growing third-party applications would sustain the numbers needed to make the business work. Our initial developer adoption exceeded expectations, but that initial excitement didn't ultimately translate into a big enough pool of customers for those developers. This was a foreseeable risk, but one we felt was worth taking.
We envisioned a pool of differentiated, fast-growing third-party applications would sustain the numbers needed to make the business work.
It means: we hoped a bunch of people would do most of the work for us for free.
In May of 2014, App.net entered maintenance mode. At that time we made the difficult decision to put App.net into autopilot mode in an effort to preserve funds and to give it ample time to bake.
This sounds like the real reason the platform died. They already effectively signaled they were dying 2.5 years ago. Why would any third party waste time investing in a platform when its creators aren't investing in it?