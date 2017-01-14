Node.js's npm Is Now The Largest Package Registry in the World (linux.com) 32
Linux.com highlights some interesting statistics about npm, the package manager for Node.js.
- "At over 350,000 packages, the npm registry contains more than double the next most populated package registry (which is the Apache Maven repository). In fact, it is currently the largest package registry in the world."
- In the preceding four weeks, users installed 18 billion packages.
- This translates into 6 billion downloads, "because approximately 66 percent of the installs are now being served from the cache."
- ping.npmjs.com "shows that the registry's services offer a 99.999 uptime."
- Every week roughly 160 people publish their first package in the registry
But what about the incident last year where a developer suddenly pulled all their modules and broke thousands of dependent projects? npm's Ashley Williams "admitted that the left-pad debacle happened because of naive policies at npm. Since, the npm team have devised new policies, the main one being that you are only allowed to unpublish a package within 24 hours of publishing it." And their new dissociate and deprecate policy allows developers to mark packages as "unmaintained" without erasing them from the registry.
How many *useful* packages? (Score:1)
When you get such trivialities as left pad in the registry, why should anyone care that the raw number of packages is large?
Quick everybody: how do you write "hello world" in javascript?
npm install hello-world
Re: (Score:2)
That hello-world package will bring at least a dozen packages, such as Encyclopedia Britannica which is used to get the two words and some QT and XML libraries which are needed to dump the output string into stdout.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget that it's somehow recursive. The Encyclopedia Britannica will call an old version of hello-world. Which will then call an older version of EB.
Then you come back to your npm install and wonder why the directory is 50 GB.
No other option when using JavaScript. (Score:2)
A huge problem with JavaScript, compared to other languages, is that its standard library is totally lacking, even after 20 years of existence.
A lot of common library functionality that Java, C#, Perl, Ruby, Python, Tcl, Go and even C++ include by default just aren't present when using JavaScript. Or worse, if JavaScript does include some functionality it's often really shitty, sometimes to the point of being unusable.
So if you're using JavaScript you pretty much have no choice but to start using external p
Re: (Score:1)
I also love the fact when you install Hello World it installs the other 349,999 packages to make it work.
left-pad (Score:1)
I think the debacle really just opened up a lot of eyes as to when it's appropriate to start npm installing a bunch of crap instead of writing your own code.
There's a fetish for modules in the JavaScript world that defies reason.
"What? Use the built-in keyword "function" for defining functions? Heavens no you fool, we install Sindre Sore-Ass's woopee-unicorn-function-creator package!
It's cancer all the way down on NPM.
javascript is a client language (Score:1)
There's no choice on the client, but why do people put up with all of Javascript's many rough edges and missing features when there is a universe of more appropriate server-side languages?
Re: (Score:1)
Cause with Javascript, the user computes all the stuff and pays the electricity. Serverside drives up costs. Amazon wants payment for every single cycle they compute on your behalf.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It has to do with barriers to entry. In the old days, the most ignorant were the BASIC programmers. Because the compiler was cheap/free, it was the easiest one to start on. So you had more half trained people using that than anywhere else.
In the web days, Javascript became even easier than BASIC- no tools needed but notepad and the browser. No need to compile your app, just hit refresh. And immediately you had a complicated GUI output, not just a console app. So that's where everyone started learning
Re: (Score:2)
I've worked with a lot of programmers (or pseudo-programmers) over the years, and the ones who like JavaScript tend to be the most ignorant of them all.
I have worked (not just for hobbies) with C, C++, Pascal, Java, C#, the whole Visual Basic family, Perl, Python, PHP and JavaScript. I even worked with RPG and COBOL. Plus a whole bunch of shell scripting languages, from csh to PowerShell and even (OMG) JCL. On all the possible platforms you can think of, from smartphones all the way to Z series.
And guess what? I like JavaScript. I like how it started as a clunky way to make dynamic HTML menus to how it's now powering insanely high-volume websites. Is it th
No it's not (Score:2)
The amount of code needed to write a web application using Node.js is tiny compared to even PHP, which itself requires a lot less code than java or others. Performance is excellent, especially if you combine it with a web server for static content (like you would do with most web technologies).
Even without using frameworks (like Express), Nodejs is a technology that is well-suited for web applications. There is a learning curve because of the asynchronous paradigm (which can be mitigated if one uses promise
npm's Ashley Williams .. (Score:2)
Left justify (Score:1)
there is such a thing... (Score:2)
There is such a thing as "too big" for package repositories: at some point, the benefit of being able to find packages for obscure uses is outweighed by the cost of having to sift through endless lists of redundant packages, the incompatibilities arising from many people using incompatible frameworks, and the inability to tell easily whether a given package works well. In JavaScript, that's compounde
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The tyranny of choice. Even with Maven, trying to find the right package to use can be a pain. Want to find a generic serializer that works better than the built-in serializer? That will be half a day of searching, testing and validating (for anybody who cares, I chose fst). Fewer libraries of better quality make more sense. In Java, you have libs such as the Apache Commons and Google Guava libraries that cover a huge swath of functions, which I suspect in node.js is covered by tens of thousands of pac
node (Score:2)
I didn't know they ... (Score:2)
... were even engaged.
That's scary (Score:2)
The better to HEAR you with, my dear! (Score:2)
Wow, the NSA has been busy writing code!
350k packages, so what? (Score:2)
What would be telling (especially in light on left-pad) about npm, JS developers, and JS itself is how many of those packages are larger than a size that would be considered ridiculously small in another repository: 25 lines of code (which is being quite generous), measured the same way that left-pad becomes 11 lines.
Not just left pad (Score:2)
I cannot understand my fellow slashdoters that make fun of leftpad, node is useful for so many more things.
For example just recently huge innovations were made within the node community and we are now proud to announce 1325 different variants of rightpad.
Can C++ do this?
Didn't think so!
