Will The Death of the PC Bring 'An End To Openness'?

Slashdot reader snydeq shared "11 Predictions For the Future of Programming" by InfoWorld's contributing editor -- and one prediction was particularly dire: The passing of the PC isn't only the slow death of a particular form factor. It;s the dying of a particularly open and welcoming marketplace... Consoles are tightly locked down. No one gets into that marketplace without an investment of capital. The app stores are a bit more open, but they're still walled gardens that limit what we can do. Sure, they are still open to programmers who jump through the right hoops but anyone who makes a false move can be tossed...
For now, most of the people reading this probably have a decent desktop that can compile and run code, but that's slowly changing. Fewer people have the opportunity to write code and share it. For all of the talk about the need to teach the next generation to program, there are fewer practical vectors for open code to be distributed.
The PC isn't dying. Not at all. Despite tablets and mobile devices, there's a lot of work that can't easily be done on them. There are lots of jobs that still require or are much easier when done on a PC. This question is built upon a premise that is false. As long as there's work that requires a PC, and there will be for the foreseeable future, the PC sure isn't going to die.
Agreed. With all the phones & tablets & the apparent attitude that PCs are dying, everyone still uses them. My stepson lives in a co-op with a ton of other 20somethings & not all of the own a PC but they sure like to use his when they have a need. Our local library's machines are almost always in use with people waiting. I sure as hell can't do any real work without a PC.
I think it "might scale back to sensible levels". ( When you look at the 1990s for example, how many people had PCs back then.)
In the private home: Perhaps 10-30% of the population?
Geeks and professionals will still need PCs. People who only use the Internet, browse, shop and watch movies will probably no longer need a PC.
In the workplace:
Before the PC most "screen and keyboard" type workstations where dumb terminals. Then there was the PC-wave, but now they have gone back to somewhat-dumb terminals. In our
Why can't there be an open phone? (Score:2)
Back when I was more of an GNU zealot a decade ago I predicted open platforms would kill dumb phones as we saw the beginings of the smart phone starting.
Reason being is the PC won over the Mac because it was open. You did not have to go to the mighty Jobs and beg to be compliant and certified. Of course DOS the 8086 and most of the PC programs/DOS were absolute crap! But hey, coders loved it with it's limitations because of the low barriers of entry and DOS allowing assembly and low access to system calls.
Remember the original PC was "open" because IBM were forced to under anti trust law. I agree it's sad we're going to lose this in the mobile age...
Well with D. trump as president, he will only invoke anti trust law if they insult him, otherwise he'll let them do whatever they want.
Blame the carriers, at least in the US?
The carriers insisted on shoveling their shitware onto even the pre-smartphone feature phones, weather applets, ringtones, and their prominent branding and it carried right through to actual smartphones. Their shitty bloat was unremovable, too.
Raspberry Pi (Score:5, Interesting)
Oh dear god no! Please! I'd rather use a Mac!
Not so fast. These little bastards can be amazingly useful. If you can manage to use a Gnu/Linux box, you can use a Raspberry PI 3 as a (very) capable Graphic terminal for your cloud appliances without worries.
I'm using a bunch of crap, I mean, Raspberry Pi Models B (that one with 512Mb) in a little cluster for miscellaneous tasks, and the damned things work fine. I built a web radio for my home with two of them, and they still have a lot of juice to spare.
Not necessarily (Score:2)
For once, we will have PCs in future to write software. In addition we have open devices such as the raspberry pi , arduino and others.
One could argue that at some point of closedness, it's not really a PC any more.
If everything is TPMd, you can't install your own software, have to access everything from the app-store, and can't share files between apps locally,
World War III: The Patent Wars (Score:2)
The death knell of PC is but one example of the end result of wealthy companies who exist these days to be little more than patent whores, maintaining armies of legal teams ready to do battle to crush the very definition of competition, destroyed by their patented flavor of capitalism.
Future wars will see death by pen from a suit in a courtroom instead of death by rifle from a uniform on a battlefield. Political correctness is hardly of value when the end result is the same.
Versatility will keep it going (Score:2)
the death of the PC has been a thing for a while...and yet it's not dead, not even close.
With general computing power and even decent graphics becoming ever cheaper and integrated even into some monitors at a fair cost the CapEx of a PC compared favourably with consoles.
Where a PC currently wins is versatility. I can Skype, Administer, Game, Code, Design, View and FB on one platform with ease and more importantly I can do this in almost any way I want on various software platform/s stacks.
Err - you're missing the point.
" -tell uswhat genuinely better replacement is coming along and I'll agree..."
You don't need a better replacement for a good solution to go away.
"Restriction to a person's freedom always results in that person seeking a way to circumvent or resist that restriction and learning to avoid restriction in the future... " - no, it doesn't.
Most people will in general go along, if it's not 'too bad' - or they have not experienced anything else.
User convenience is what is being asked for (Score:3)
And by the way, the article is wrong. The first PCs were not easy to code for. Sure, MSDOS 3.3 did include gwbasic, but for anything complex you had to license compiler software from somebody else. TurboC and the like were not free, you know. Or you could always code in assembly.
'Member GWbasic? 'Member shareware? 'Member BBS? I 'member. (South Park reference)
