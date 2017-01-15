Meet Lux, A New Lisp-like Language (javaworld.com) 69
Drawing on Haskell, Clojure, and ML, the new Lux language first targeted the Java Virtual Machine, but will be a universal, cross-platform language. An anonymous reader quotes JavaWorld: Currently in an 0.5 beta release, Lux claims that while it implements features common to Lisp-like languages, such as macros, they're more flexible and powerful in Lux... [W]hereas Clojure is dynamically typed, as many Lisp-like languages have been, Lux is statically typed to reduce bugs and enhance performance. Lux also lets programmers create new types programmatically, which provides some of the flexibility found in dynamically typed languages. The functional language Haskell has type classes, but Lux is intended to be less constraining. Getting around any constraints can be done natively to the language, not via hacks in the type system.
There's a a 16-chapter book about the language on GitHub.
Oh hell no (Score:2)
We don't need another "bad ML in Lisp's clothes" language.
Or a bad common lisp in Haskell clothing?
Thank you. To which I add "Kill it, kill it! Burn it with fire! Stop it before it breaches quarantine!"
Shoot it with silver bullets, drive a wooden stake through its heart, burn the body, sprinkle the ashes with salt and holy water, seal the ashes into an iron urn covered with runes, weld it shut and bury it at a crossroads under the full moon. Then dust off and nuke the site from orbit.
So who's behind this new language? (Score:2)
Could it be... SATAN [wikia.com]?
Just what the world needed most urgently... (Score:4, Insightful)
Can we bring back HD-DVDs and the DIVX videodisc format while we are at it?
How about another USB connector standard?
Not until we solve the mystery of how the first insertion is wrong 90% of the time when in theory it should be 50%. A working theory of this could lead to free energy, faster-than-light travel, or gas station sushi that won't make you sick.
Or does the world urgently need another random person on the internet to post random angst to an article that they have not read and most likely would not understand if they did?
What about Scheme? (Score:1)
Is Scheme actually used for projects outside of college CS classrooms?
IIRC Scheme was positioned as the "lightweight Common Lisp" (in the sense of LDAP being Lightweight X.500) back in the '90s.
No. But in reality nothing other than C, C++, C#, Java, Javascript, Perl, PHP, Python, Objective C, and Swift are. You can find one or two instances of something else, but basically it means the lead programmer had a hardon for the language- everything else combines makes up about 1-2% of all programs written. And really the last 2 in the above list exist only because Apple decided they wanted to try for developer lockin.
You'll see a couple of others in niche domains, not just because of the lead programmer's obsessions. None of those languages is particularly suitable for safety critical software, for example, which is why Ada is still being used.
Objective C was developed by Brad Cox and Tom Love at their then company Stepstone [wikipedia.org]. It was then used by NeXT for NextStep. It got into Apple only because NeXT was bought by Apple and NextStep was the basis for Mac OS X. It had nothing to do with developer lock-in.
I use Racket for end-user applications and have also heard good things about chicken scheme. Racket is pretty complete and allows you to write powerful GUI applications easily if you can live with a noticeable application start time of >1 seconds and don't need the latest platform-specific gimmicks like animated tray icons or similar things. Proper deployment is a bit unnecessarily complicated and the Racket developers have not always clearly separated their own framework for the DrRacket GUI from what y
I used Scheme for a class in college, mainly to demonstrate some AI concepts like states.
As for the real world, I see four types of languages used:
1: The mainstream Web languages. PHP, ASP, node.js, etc.
.Net, Java, Objective-C, assembly, perl, and python. They are not shiny and new, but they are t
2: The latest language in vogue. Rust and Swift 3 come to mind, because I keep getting E-mails about jobs asking for five years of Swift 3 for minimum required experience.
3: The old standbys, C, C#, C++, VB
As for the real world, I see four types of languages used
You are talking about the galley slaves of the internet. All the languages you listed are distinctly pedestrian. A programmer who knows nothing beyond the likes of those is not well rounded and better get adjusted to the idea of being a galley slave for their entire career.
A programmer who knows nothing beyond the likes of those is not well rounded and better get adjusted to the idea of being a galley slave for their entire career.
If you aspire to the boardroom, I strongly suggest you learn a bit of PowerPoint, excel, and basic business understanding, The language used at that level is all P/L calculations, by which I don't mean PL/I, but "Profit and Loss".
Insofar as fad languages are concerned, their main problem besides their terrible tool support, microscopic communities, non-existent code/library base to solve common problems, and lack of a clear niche that really only they fill best - is that the vast majority of actual programm
sorry (Score:3)
This may be nice for Java developers, but I can't think of any significant language that started off targeting the JVM and then successfully moved to another platform. That's because languages targeting the JVM get bogged down by the limitations of the JVM and the get entangled in the Java libraries.
If you want to develop a new language these days, start by targeting the LLVM.
By all means, feel free to show any significant language that has managed to make the leap from the JVM to other platforms.
The most interesting and successful new languages on the JVM, Scala and Clojure, have tried for years to create non-JVM backends and failed to deliver anything other than toys.
Kotlin [kotlinlang.org]
We love functional languages except using them. (Score:3, Insightful)
Functional Languages are really cool in theory. However I find that for Real World development. Your code is often too tight for proper maintenance. Where Procedural and OOP is much better at fixing issues.
While yes *you* are the greatest developer in the world, and can write code better than everyone else in the world. It doesn't stop the people who pays your bills from giving you bad specifications, or come across problems that were not thought of before.
In my decades of experience, I have found to be nimble you need to keep humble and figure that your code will not end up like it was planned, so you need to put in hooks for expansion and think on solving issues that are not asked for. As well assuming that they may be some data that could cause your code to break and you will need to fix it quickly.
Functional Languages often become a bit too dense to fix. And god help you if you want to unload that project to someone else so you can work on something more interesting.
I also cannot write functional code nearly as well as I can write procedural/oop code.
That said, how do you know imperative code isn't easier to maintain because you have more experience writing imperative code?
Great news for my ( and ) keys (Score:2)
"Lux is statically typed to reduce bugs and enhance performance"
Citation needed showing actual proof this is true and not just someone hating on dynamic typing.
How hard is it to see that automatically detecting bugs at compile time is superior to running into them at random at runtime?
Citation needed showing actual proof this is true and not just someone hating on dynamic typing.
Just use your common sense. Let's take a simple statement:
a = b + c;
If b or c is floating-point type, the dynamic language interpreter will have to detect that at runtime (via an 'if' statement) before doing the actual floating point addition.
A compiled language will detect this at compile time, so at runtime, there is no need to check the types of b or c. It will simply run the floating point addition code, thus eliminating the two runtime type checks for b and c.
Sorry but no Java VM (Score:1)
And the author is choosing to avoid 2 years by bootstrapping an established platform.
I am going to switch today!!! (Score:2)
Screw productivity and ever finishing a damn thing.