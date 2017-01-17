Opera Presto Source Code Leaks Online (bleepingcomputer.com) 17
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: An unknown third-party has leaked the source code of the old Opera Presto browser engine on GitHub, and later on Bitbucket, two services for hosting and sharing source code online. Opera Presto is the layout engine at the heart of the old Opera browser. Opera Software used Presto between Opera 7 and Opera 14 and replaced Presto with Blink, Chrome's layout engine, in Opera 15, released in May 2013. Despite its removal from the company's main product, Opera engineers continued to use Opera Presto for the Opera Mini and Opera Mobile browsers. According to timestamps, the Opera Presto source code was first uploaded on GitHub but was taken down last Friday, on January 13, after Opera's lawyers filed a DMCA request.
Opera Mini is Webcore, not Presto (Score:2)
If you set the "data savings" option down from extreme to high in the settings menu, the scanner at ssllabs.com will report Webkit, not Presto. The Webkit version will be whatever is included on your device (Webcore). If you are running KitKat or Jellybean, you will see lots and lots of security problems with your Webcore, since they date from the end of the XP era, and haven't been updated since.
I believe that Presto would be installed at Opera's corporate systems, and it would feed a compressed stream to