Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Opera

Opera Presto Source Code Leaks Online (bleepingcomputer.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the leak-leak-leak dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: An unknown third-party has leaked the source code of the old Opera Presto browser engine on GitHub, and later on Bitbucket, two services for hosting and sharing source code online. Opera Presto is the layout engine at the heart of the old Opera browser. Opera Software used Presto between Opera 7 and Opera 14 and replaced Presto with Blink, Chrome's layout engine, in Opera 15, released in May 2013. Despite its removal from the company's main product, Opera engineers continued to use Opera Presto for the Opera Mini and Opera Mobile browsers. According to timestamps, the Opera Presto source code was first uploaded on GitHub but was taken down last Friday, on January 13, after Opera's lawyers filed a DMCA request.

Opera Presto Source Code Leaks Online More | Reply

Opera Presto Source Code Leaks Online

Comments Filter:
  • Browser developers with lawyers...what could possibly go wrong?

  • Leaked code (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Obviously Russia's behind this.
  • Opera makes no difference any more. Much less as a closed source project.
  • The crucial, extremely illegal link: https://bitbucket.org/prestoco... [bitbucket.org] And it compiles on modern linux, whoa. Can we have opensource, non-webkit, non-gecko browser now? Seriously, the slowness and resource of post-opera browsers is getting ridiculous - explorer is the fastest explorer at this point (not by js benchmarks, but overall user experience is far snappier).

  • If you set the "data savings" option down from extreme to high in the settings menu, the scanner at ssllabs.com will report Webkit, not Presto. The Webkit version will be whatever is included on your device (Webcore). If you are running KitKat or Jellybean, you will see lots and lots of security problems with your Webcore, since they date from the end of the XP era, and haven't been updated since.

    I believe that Presto would be installed at Opera's corporate systems, and it would feed a compressed stream to

Slashdot Top Deals

Every program is a part of some other program, and rarely fits.

Close