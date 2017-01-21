Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Programming Python

New Release Of Nim Borrows From Python, Rust, Go, and Lisp (fossbytes.com) 69

Posted by EditorDavid from the language-of-languages dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Nim compiles and runs fast, delivers tiny executables on several platforms, and borrows great ideas from numerous other languages," according to InfoWorld. After six years, they write, Nim is finally "making a case as a mix of the best of many worlds: The compilation speed and cross-platform targeting of Go, the safe-by-default behaviors of Rust, the readability and ease of development of Python, and even the metaprogramming facilities of the Lisp family..."

Fossbytes adds that Nim's syntax "might remind you of Python as it uses indented code blocks and similar syntax at some occasions. Just like Rust and Go, it uses strong types and first class functions... Talking about the benchmarks, it's comparable to C. Nim compiler produces C code by default. With the help of different compiler back-ends, one can also get JavaScript, C++, or Objective-C.
There's an improved output system in the newest release, and both its compiler and library are MIT licensed. Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments. Is anybody excited about writing code in Nim?

  • It's yet another hipster language that will be dead in a few months!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      Seeing as it's been around and alive for nearly 10 years, I'd say your prediction is not going to be true.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by golodh ( 893453 )
      At first I was a bit excited. Compiling a fancy high level language to C or C++? Sounds interesting, right?

      Then I clicked through from the standard Slashdot post to the Infoworld article to see what was really going on.

      Nothing good.

      (1) The language is (after _10_ years of effort) in release version 0.16 (2) under the heading of "What it takes to get to 1.0" we get: "[...] Nim's biggest disadvantage right now is the relatively small community of users involved in its development -- an understandable dr

  • I prefer {} instead of tabs/spaces to define my code blocks. It's the only part of Python I don't like.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zalas ( 682627 )

      Do you only use braces or do you indent as well?

      • Myh language 'Anal' (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I use indents, braces and BEGIN and END so....

        BEGIN
        {

        code here

        }
        END

        I'm working on a new version of Anal called Anal++

        Anyways, the language is designed to keep anal retentive developers arguing in nonsense meetings for years to come. "Oh no! Never put the curly braces and the BEGIN/END on the same line!"

        "No, it's better to do so but indent 4 spaces and not a tab!"

        "I STRONGLY disagree, you should never use tabs but SHOULD put the curly braces on the same line!"

        "No no no! Indent AFTER the Begin but before the

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      Interesting how personal preference plays into it. But it also sounds like you haven't spent any real time with Python. Because it doesn't take long to get past the whitespace syntax and get on with programming. For most Python programmers, the block syntax is one of the things they like the most. It's true that a bad copy and paste or accidentally deleting some spaces in the wrong place can break things badly and potentially lead to subtle bugs. But in practice, that doesn't seem to be a significant p

      • It's true that a bad copy and paste or accidentally deleting some spaces in the wrong place can break things badly and potentially lead to subtle bugs.

        Well there's a ringing endorsement if I ever heard one.

      • The problem is when you're tracking down a problem and want to comment out a block of code. With braces it's a simple "if(0){....}'. With whitespace you have to indent the block, which is error prone.

      • For most Python programmers, the block syntax is one of the things they like the most. It's true that a bad copy and paste or accidentally deleting some spaces in the wrong place can break things badly and potentially lead to subtle bugs. But in practice, that doesn't seem to be a significant problem.

        So it can either "break things badly and ... lead to subtle bugs" or it's "not a significant problem". As someone else said, "a ringing endorsement".

        The fact is you should be indenting consistently anyway, so braces and semicolons are superfluous, and ugly.

        Doesn't change the fact that the Python block syntax can cause serious problems and offers *no* actual benefit over using delimiters like {} and using delimiters solves the problems Python's syntax can cause. The simple fact is there's no need for this syntax in Python other than the whim and hubris of the language developer.

      • The fact is you should be indenting consistently anyway, so braces and semicolons are superfluous, and ugly.

        How is Python's colon any less superfluous? Every block is preceded by a colon, and there is no situation where anything else can go in place of the colon. As far as I can see, the colon is 100% redundant within the syntax. (Excluding list syntax, naturally.)

    • That and the language (lack of) compatibility.

      I wrote a project in 2.6 a while ago but a week before production I'm told that the machine would use 2.4
      Imagine my surprise when I noticed that some keywords were working differently (something about the exception handling was looking like it was working, but breaking, I don't remember exactly what).

      Now, if I want to use some scripting language to quickly so something (by opposition to do something fast) I use perl (cleanly) or bash.

      (For the serious stuff I'm m

    • I prefer {} instead of tabs/spaces to define my code blocks. It's the only part of Python I don't like.

      Same here. I confess I like the "syntactical sugar" of curly braces. I think it improves readability by an order of magnitude. The whole deal with using whitespace as code block delimiters seems retarded to me.

  • The toxic community worries me. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I lurk on the Nim IRC channel sometimes. The toxicity there can be unbelievable.

    Look at these IRC logs [nim-lang.org], for example.

    We see insults like:

    17:46:17 ldlework EXetoC: the problem is that you're just spouting weightless and thoughtless generalizations about how you can whimsically avoid BlaXpirit_'s problems with magical design

    19:08:33 ldlework Your justification is piss.

    19:10:07 Zuchto BlaXpirit_: because ldlework is being an ass to the person that, as far as I know, is doing just that

    20:14:47 Zuchto ldlework: s

  • Excited about writing code in Nim? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by alvieboy ( 61292 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @11:01AM (#53710847) Homepage

    Nim (*).

    We are The Knights Who Say "Ni!".

    (*) In Portuguese, "Nim" can be seen as a hybrid of "no" [Não], and "yes" [Sim]. Often used to express "I could, but I won't".

  • The example code I've seen from Nim reminds me a bit of Pascal. At least the use of the keywords proc and var. Glad they went with Python-style blocks instead of Pascal-style begin and end.

    But nim does look like a nice language. The fact that it generates C code and compiles with a C compiler means that it could be integrated quite smoothly into projects using other languages.

    Nim is on my list of languages to try some time if I ever need to write C-compatible code.

  • Nim is a great (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nim is great but I strongly recommend anyone using it consider the Rod framework. It improves maintainability by changing any Nim program to one that prints "Write this program in a real language" on the screen I n a blinking neon marquee.

  • "...the readability and ease of development of Python..."

    I'll admit I'm not really a Python user, but I've seen lots of Python code and compared to other languages I've never considered Python to be very readable.

  • HAI 1.2
    CAN HAS STDIO?
    VISIBLE "I've been looking for something to outdo LOLCODE in terms of pointlessness. ;)"
    KTHXBYE

  • Just reading the docs, the first thing that pops out at me is that there is no need for a separate 'const' and 'let' keyword. They describe the difference as:

    "The difference between let and const is: let introduces a variable that can not be re-assigned, const means "enforce compile time evaluation and put it into a data section":"

    But the compiler can detect whether the expression on the right hand side of the let assignment is compile time constant, and "put it in the data section" if it is; no need for t

    • Another critique: the 'discard' keyword is unnecessary. "Forgetting to use a return value" is not a bug vector in my experience. No reason to force the programmer to tell the compiler "yeah I really didn't mean to use the return value of the function I called".

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by Bryan Ischo ( 893 ) *

        Here's a big one: overloaded operators are terribad.

        "The Nim library makes heavy use of overloading - one reason for this is that each operator like + is a just an overloaded proc. The parser lets you use operators in infix notation (a + b) or prefix notation (+ a). An infix operator always receives two arguments, a prefix operator always one. Postfix operators are not possible, because this would be ambiguous: does a @ @ b mean (a) @ (@b) or (a@) @ (b)? It always means (a) @ (@b), because there are no post

        • Here's another unnecessary weakness:

          "Parameters are constant in the procedure body. By default, their value cannot be changed because this allows the compiler to implement parameter passing in the most efficient way. If a mutable variable is needed inside the procedure, it has to be declared with var in the procedure body. Shadowing the parameter name is possible, and actually an idiom:"

          Re-using parameters as variables is very useful for writing concise code. I see no reason to limit things in this way. I

  • Nim sounds similar in its goals to D [wikipedia.org], another batch-compiled statically typed language with GC. The main difference is that Nim seems to innovate a lot syntactically. How do the languages compare otherwise?

  • Parallel support? (Score:3)

    by kwerle ( 39371 ) <kurt@CircleW.org> on Saturday January 21, 2017 @12:48PM (#53711371) Homepage Journal

    Looks like another language that does not thoroughly address parallel processing. With the mention of go, I was hoping for something like goroutines (one of the few things I like about the language) - but no. Doesn't look like it.

