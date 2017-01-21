New Release Of Nim Borrows From Python, Rust, Go, and Lisp (fossbytes.com) 69
An anonymous reader writes: "Nim compiles and runs fast, delivers tiny executables on several platforms, and borrows great ideas from numerous other languages," according to InfoWorld. After six years, they write, Nim is finally "making a case as a mix of the best of many worlds: The compilation speed and cross-platform targeting of Go, the safe-by-default behaviors of Rust, the readability and ease of development of Python, and even the metaprogramming facilities of the Lisp family..."
Fossbytes adds that Nim's syntax "might remind you of Python as it uses indented code blocks and similar syntax at some occasions. Just like Rust and Go, it uses strong types and first class functions... Talking about the benchmarks, it's comparable to C. Nim compiler produces C code by default. With the help of different compiler back-ends, one can also get JavaScript, C++, or Objective-C.
There's an improved output system in the newest release, and both its compiler and library are MIT licensed. Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments. Is anybody excited about writing code in Nim?
Seeing as it's been around and alive for nearly 10 years, I'd say your prediction is not going to be true.
Then I clicked through from the standard Slashdot post to the Infoworld article to see what was really going on.
Nothing good.
(1) The language is (after _10_ years of effort) in release version 0.16 (2) under the heading of "What it takes to get to 1.0" we get: "[...] Nim's biggest disadvantage right now is the relatively small community of users involved in its development -- an understandable dr
What's there to discuss, then? What new thing does Nim bring to the table?
Show me some code that shows how Nim can do things better. It's more convincing than a list of bullet points anyway.
There's nothing to discuss since any algorithm can be written in any turing complete language.
There's plenty to discuss, since the ease with which you can express yourself matters greatly in any practical sense. However, the progress we have actually made in this area is not nearly as impressive as one might hope - new languages mostly bring us the same thing, but with slightly different syntax. Real breakthroughs are very, very rare. Remember the 4GL initiative from Japan in the nineties? Still waiting for that killer language... The closest I've seen is the Wolfram language. Maybe that's the way forward: a massive support library and huge, online databases.
As for Turing machines... On a machine with finite memory, all states the machine can be in can be enumerated, and each state always leads deterministically to a single next state. Since the total number of states is finite (very large, but finite), this means that at some point it must either return to a previous state, or halt. If it returns to a previous state, it will then continue to loop forever (since each state deterministically leads to a single next state). Thus, if you have the capacity to track state changes for long enough, you will be able to determine if a program will halt or not.
And yet, there's Turing's proof. Why the discrepancy? Well, simple: a Turing machine has an infinite tape, and can therefore produce not a finite, but an infinite number of states. Any computer we have in the real world does not have infinite memory, and is therefore not a Turing machine. To be considered Turing-complete, a language must be able to simulate a Turing machine - and that's actually impossible, since it can never meet the "infinite tape" requirement. You might claim that "any algorithm can be expressed in any Turing complete language", but since we don't have any, that's really a moot point, and we would perhaps be wiser to focus on other aspects of the language rather than a theoretically impossible, and perhaps even undesirable feature.
Your move, AC
;-)
Show me some code that shows how Nim can do things better. It's more convincing than a list of bullet points anyway.
Wrong question. The single most interesting idea I've seen in Nim isn't something you can see in a piece of code: it's how it aids the programmer in optimising code late. It's only the memory management system, but the idea is that you prototype your code with a garbage collector switched on, and once the code is working, and assuming you need the performance gain, you code up your own memory management routines tailored to your code.
It's an idea that seems logical, but is frustratingly uncommon, and is no
They took the worst part of Python (Score:1)
Do you only use braces or do you indent as well?
Myh language 'Anal' (Score:1)
I use indents, braces and BEGIN and END so....
BEGIN
{
code here
}
END
I'm working on a new version of Anal called Anal++
Anyways, the language is designed to keep anal retentive developers arguing in nonsense meetings for years to come. "Oh no! Never put the curly braces and the BEGIN/END on the same line!"
"No, it's better to do so but indent 4 spaces and not a tab!"
"I STRONGLY disagree, you should never use tabs but SHOULD put the curly braces on the same line!"
"No no no! Indent AFTER the Begin but before the
Interesting how personal preference plays into it. But it also sounds like you haven't spent any real time with Python. Because it doesn't take long to get past the whitespace syntax and get on with programming. For most Python programmers, the block syntax is one of the things they like the most. It's true that a bad copy and paste or accidentally deleting some spaces in the wrong place can break things badly and potentially lead to subtle bugs. But in practice, that doesn't seem to be a significant p
It's true that a bad copy and paste or accidentally deleting some spaces in the wrong place can break things badly and potentially lead to subtle bugs.
Well there's a ringing endorsement if I ever heard one.
How about select the block, then
:s/^ /##
For most Python programmers, the block syntax is one of the things they like the most. It's true that a bad copy and paste or accidentally deleting some spaces in the wrong place can break things badly and potentially lead to subtle bugs. But in practice, that doesn't seem to be a significant problem.
So it can either "break things badly and
... lead to subtle bugs" or it's "not a significant problem". As someone else said, "a ringing endorsement".
The fact is you should be indenting consistently anyway, so braces and semicolons are superfluous, and ugly.
Doesn't change the fact that the Python block syntax can cause serious problems and offers *no* actual benefit over using delimiters like {} and using delimiters solves the problems Python's syntax can cause. The simple fact is there's no need for this syntax in Python other than the whim and hubris of the language developer.
The fact is you should be indenting consistently anyway, so braces and semicolons are superfluous, and ugly.
How is Python's colon any less superfluous? Every block is preceded by a colon, and there is no situation where anything else can go in place of the colon. As far as I can see, the colon is 100% redundant within the syntax. (Excluding list syntax, naturally.)
That and the language (lack of) compatibility.
I wrote a project in 2.6 a while ago but a week before production I'm told that the machine would use 2.4
Imagine my surprise when I noticed that some keywords were working differently (something about the exception handling was looking like it was working, but breaking, I don't remember exactly what).
Now, if I want to use some scripting language to quickly so something (by opposition to do something fast) I use perl (cleanly) or bash.
(For the serious stuff I'm m
And yet every one of your examples are full version differences, not point releases. I would expect differences like that when changing major versions, not minor.
I prefer {} instead of tabs/spaces to define my code blocks. It's the only part of Python I don't like.
Same here. I confess I like the "syntactical sugar" of curly braces. I think it improves readability by an order of magnitude. The whole deal with using whitespace as code block delimiters seems retarded to me.
The toxic community worries me. (Score:1)
I lurk on the Nim IRC channel sometimes. The toxicity there can be unbelievable.
Look at these IRC logs [nim-lang.org], for example.
We see insults like:
Excited about writing code in Nim? (Score:4, Interesting)
Nim (*).
We are The Knights Who Say "Ni!".
(*) In Portuguese, "Nim" can be seen as a hybrid of "no" [Não], and "yes" [Sim]. Often used to express "I could, but I won't".
"and "nim" doesn't mean ANYTHING in Portuguese anyway."
It does. You are not Portuguese, otherwise you'd knew.
And, as a matter of fact, "Portuguese" is not an Obscure Language. It's the sixt more spoken language in the world.
Sorry about that.
If you are not a native, chances are you never heard it. Note that it's not an official Portuguese word.
Some references:
http://www.publico.pt/destaque... [publico.pt]
http://invisiblehand.blogs.sap... [blogs.sapo.pt]
http://visao.sapo.pt/actualida... [visao.sapo.pt]
http://www.jornaldenegocios.pt... [jornaldenegocios.pt]
Reminds me vaguely of Pascal with Python syntax (Score:2)
The example code I've seen from Nim reminds me a bit of Pascal. At least the use of the keywords proc and var. Glad they went with Python-style blocks instead of Pascal-style begin and end.
But nim does look like a nice language. The fact that it generates C code and compiles with a C compiler means that it could be integrated quite smoothly into projects using other languages.
Nim is on my list of languages to try some time if I ever need to write C-compatible code.
Nim is a great (Score:1)
Nim is great but I strongly recommend anyone using it consider the Rod framework. It improves maintainability by changing any Nim program to one that prints "Write this program in a real language" on the screen I n a blinking neon marquee.
Readability? (Score:2)
"...the readability and ease of development of Python..."
I'll admit I'm not really a Python user, but I've seen lots of Python code and compared to other languages I've never considered Python to be very readable.
FINALLY! (Score:2)
HAI 1.2
;)"
CAN HAS STDIO?
VISIBLE "I've been looking for something to outdo LOLCODE in terms of pointlessness.
KTHXBYE
One obvious improvement (Score:2)
Just reading the docs, the first thing that pops out at me is that there is no need for a separate 'const' and 'let' keyword. They describe the difference as:
"The difference between let and const is: let introduces a variable that can not be re-assigned, const means "enforce compile time evaluation and put it into a data section":"
But the compiler can detect whether the expression on the right hand side of the let assignment is compile time constant, and "put it in the data section" if it is; no need for t
Another critique: the 'discard' keyword is unnecessary. "Forgetting to use a return value" is not a bug vector in my experience. No reason to force the programmer to tell the compiler "yeah I really didn't mean to use the return value of the function I called".
Here's a big one: overloaded operators are terribad.
"The Nim library makes heavy use of overloading - one reason for this is that each operator like + is a just an overloaded proc. The parser lets you use operators in infix notation (a + b) or prefix notation (+ a). An infix operator always receives two arguments, a prefix operator always one. Postfix operators are not possible, because this would be ambiguous: does a @ @ b mean (a) @ (@b) or (a@) @ (b)? It always means (a) @ (@b), because there are no post
Here's another unnecessary weakness:
"Parameters are constant in the procedure body. By default, their value cannot be changed because this allows the compiler to implement parameter passing in the most efficient way. If a mutable variable is needed inside the procedure, it has to be declared with var in the procedure body. Shadowing the parameter name is possible, and actually an idiom:"
Re-using parameters as variables is very useful for writing concise code. I see no reason to limit things in this way. I
I do like that kind of polymorphism because it allows the "same" operation to be applied to different types; however, readability becomes a bit more difficult because I have to know, in my head, all of the types of all arguments to a function call in order to know which form of the function is being called, if I am reading the code and trying to follow the flow to understand what the code is doing.
So it's a trade-off. To be honest, the number of times that I've really, really wanted that kind of polymorphi
how does this compare to D? (Score:2)
Nim sounds similar in its goals to D [wikipedia.org], another batch-compiled statically typed language with GC. The main difference is that Nim seems to innovate a lot syntactically. How do the languages compare otherwise?
Parallel support? (Score:3)
Looks like another language that does not thoroughly address parallel processing. With the mention of go, I was hoping for something like goroutines (one of the few things I like about the language) - but no. Doesn't look like it.