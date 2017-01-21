New Release Of Nim Borrows From Python, Rust, Go, and Lisp (fossbytes.com) 24
An anonymous reader writes: "Nim compiles and runs fast, delivers tiny executables on several platforms, and borrows great ideas from numerous other languages," according to InfoWorld. After six years, they write, Nim is finally "making a case as a mix of the best of many worlds: The compilation speed and cross-platform targeting of Go, the safe-by-default behaviors of Rust, the readability and ease of development of Python, and even the metaprogramming facilities of the Lisp family..."
Fossbytes adds that Nim's syntax "might remind you of Python as it uses indented code blocks and similar syntax at some occasions. Just like Rust and Go, it uses strong types and first class functions... Talking about the benchmarks, it's comparable to C. Nim compiler produces C code by default. With the help of different compiler back-ends, one can also get JavaScript, C++, or Objective-C.
There's an improved output system in the newest release, and both its compiler and library are MIT licensed. Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments. Is anybody excited about writing code in Nim?
Seeing as it's been around and alive for nearly 10 years, I'd say your prediction is not going to be true.
What's there to discuss, then? What new thing does Nim bring to the table?
Show me some code that shows how Nim can do things better. It's more convincing than a list of bullet points anyway.
Do you only use braces or do you indent as well?
Interesting how personal preference plays into it. But it also sounds like you haven't spent any real time with Python. Because it doesn't take long to get past the whitespace syntax and get on with programming. For most Python programmers, the block syntax is one of the things they like the most. It's true that a bad copy and paste or accidentally deleting some spaces in the wrong place can break things badly and potentially lead to subtle bugs. But in practice, that doesn't seem to be a significant p
Nim (*).
We are The Knights Who Say "Ni!".
(*) In Portuguese, "Nim" can be seen as a hybrid of "no" [Não], and "yes" [Sim]. Often used to express "I could, but I won't".
The example code I've seen from Nim reminds me a bit of Pascal. At least the use of the keywords proc and var. Glad they went with Python-style blocks instead of Pascal-style begin and end.
But nim does look like a nice language. The fact that it generates C code and compiles with a C compiler means that it could be integrated quite smoothly into projects using other languages.
Nim is on my list of languages to try some time if I ever need to write C-compatible code.
"...the readability and ease of development of Python..."
I'll admit I'm not really a Python user, but I've seen lots of Python code and compared to other languages I've never considered Python to be very readable.