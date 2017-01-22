Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Programming

C++ Creator Wants To Solve 35-Year-Old Generic Programming Issues With Concepts (cio.com) 46

Posted by EditorDavid from the what-a-concept dept.
C++ creator Bjarne Stroustrup is arguing that we can improve code by grounding generic programming in concepts -- what's required by a template's arguments. An anonymous reader quotes Paul Krill's report on a new paper by Stroustrup: In concepts, Stroustrup sees the solution to the interface specification problem that has long dogged C++, the language he founded more than 35 years ago. "The way we write generic code today is simply too different from the way we write other code," Stroustrup says... Currently an ISO technical specification, concepts provide well-specified interfaces to templates without runtime overhead. Concepts, Stroustrup writes, are intended to complete C++'s support for generic programming as initially envisioned. "The purpose of concepts is to fundamentally simplify and improve design. This leads to fewer bugs and clearer -- often shorter -- code"...

Concepts, Stroustrup believes, will greatly ease engineers' ability to write efficient, reliable C++ code... The most obvious effect will be a massive improvement in the quality of error messages, but the most important long-term effect will be found in the flexibility and clarity of code, Stroustrup says. "In particular, having well-specified interfaces allows for simple, general and zero-overhead overloading of templates. That simplifies much generic code"
Concepts are already available in GNU C Compiler 6.2, and Stroustrup wants them to be included in C++ 20. "In my opinion, concepts should have been part of C++ 17, but the committee couldn't reach consensus on that."

  • Epicycles (Score:2, Insightful)

    by helixcode123 ( 514493 )
    The vagaries and complexities of C++ as it progresses in it's specification is reminiscent of efforts to get epicycles to explain motions of heavenly bodies. Geez, people are snide about Perl syntax. Now we have &ref, &&global_ref, [](args){my_lambda_code();}, copy constructors, move constructors, 'override' to fix virtual function breakage. This is just a mess of a language.
    • Yeah, I know. &&global_ref => &&universal_ref.

    • https://www-users.cs.york.ac.u... [york.ac.uk]

      "Well, one day, when I was sitting in my office, I thought of this little scheme, which would redress the balance a little. I thought 'I wonder what would happen, if there were a language so complicated, so difficult to learn, that nobody would ever be able to swamp the market with programmers? "

    • I learnt it and found it easy. I think the problem is with you.

    • like Windows? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well, when I was thinking about programming languages a long time ago, I have come to a grudging respect for Windows, and backwards compatibility. Really good compilers, IDEs and debuggers will take many man years before production code can be made. In order to get that fancy stuff, you need a really big market to justify all that expensive development. That god scripting languages don't require such complicated tooling, and one has choices. I'm looking at you Javascript!

  • I was just saying, "You know, C++ is too straightforward, and there are too few ways to get things done. It needs a few more keywords and paradigms to make it make it work."

    What a freakin' mess.

    • Do you know what I never hear a carpenter saying? "Geez, look at all these tools. I wish I had fewer tools in my toolbox."

      C++ is a language toolbox. You can use the parts of it useful to you, and largely ignore the rest if you don't happen to need it at the moment.

  • C++ is due for deletion ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    c++ is due for deletion

    When a "high" level language require half a dozen or so ways to implement a cast, it's time to go.

    Remember when a programming language was truly object-oriented? I mean the object was what it
    produced; not itself.. Look at any C++ code lately, you see what I mean. C++ programmers care
    more about the screaming during the delivery than the baby.

    And we're still waiting for a decent C++ strcpy() implementation! Not gonna happen...

    Jeez...

    CAP === 'beatify'

  • Is it true? (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @07:51PM (#53717873) Journal
    I heard Stroustrup used to post regularly in comp.lang.c++ and engage in huge protracted flame wars with newbies. I was a FORTRAN guy those days, and so I don't know first hand. Could not find such postings in the typical archives. Is it true, or just some stories bandied about him?

    • I never saw that in the many years I was working primarily with C++ and a regular reader of the related newsgroups. When Bjarne did contribute in any forums I followed, he generally seemed direct and reasonable, and it was usually in the more advanced discussions about tricky areas or the future of the language.

  • I want him to roll in the additions from Cilk++, Aspect-Oriented C++ and FeatureC++, the mobility and personalisation capabilities of Occam Pi, the networking extensions provided by rtnet and GridRPC, full encryption and error correction code facilities, everything in Boost, and a pointless subset of features from PL/1.

    If you're going to do it all, might as well do it in style.

    Seriously, though, Aspects would be nice.

  • How about first fixing something much more basic, like modules [meetingcpp.com]?

