C++ Creator Wants To Solve 35-Year-Old Generic Programming Issues With Concepts (cio.com) 46
C++ creator Bjarne Stroustrup is arguing that we can improve code by grounding generic programming in concepts -- what's required by a template's arguments. An anonymous reader quotes Paul Krill's report on a new paper by Stroustrup: In concepts, Stroustrup sees the solution to the interface specification problem that has long dogged C++, the language he founded more than 35 years ago. "The way we write generic code today is simply too different from the way we write other code," Stroustrup says... Currently an ISO technical specification, concepts provide well-specified interfaces to templates without runtime overhead. Concepts, Stroustrup writes, are intended to complete C++'s support for generic programming as initially envisioned. "The purpose of concepts is to fundamentally simplify and improve design. This leads to fewer bugs and clearer -- often shorter -- code"...
Concepts, Stroustrup believes, will greatly ease engineers' ability to write efficient, reliable C++ code... The most obvious effect will be a massive improvement in the quality of error messages, but the most important long-term effect will be found in the flexibility and clarity of code, Stroustrup says. "In particular, having well-specified interfaces allows for simple, general and zero-overhead overloading of templates. That simplifies much generic code"
Concepts are already available in GNU C Compiler 6.2, and Stroustrup wants them to be included in C++ 20. "In my opinion, concepts should have been part of C++ 17, but the committee couldn't reach consensus on that."
he said generic, not genetic.
make feel who? Yourself? If so, I can understand...
Bjarne Stroustrup, Doug Lea, Knuth, etc... still make feel like a moron on a almost daily basis....
If someone makes you feel like a moron when they explain something, then maybe they are not as smart as you think they are. If you are a true master, you should be able to explain concepts in a way that even a child can understand. Richard Feynman was famous for this. So was Albert Einstein. Of course you can go too far, and simplify too much, so the children only think they understand. Donald Trump is a good example of that.
Templates are like 600+ hp engines. At least you know your limitations.
Embedded programmers mostly write C, Forth or assembler. If they are using a C++ compiler, they are likely using it to code in C (or FORTRAN).
Indeed, in important ways, templates are both somewhat orthogonal to and do break some kinds of efficient object oriented design practices. Just think about templates and virtuals and why they do not really work together at all... It also has turned C++ into a modern version of IBM macro assemblers, where deeply obscured code regurgitation rules apply to what was actually compiled, hence also the bloat. However, the main benefit it still retains is that even if it may suck, for the things it is most ofte
Epicycles (Score:2, Insightful)
Obligatory Stroustrup "interview" (Score:2)
https://www-users.cs.york.ac.u... [york.ac.uk]
"Well, one day, when I was sitting in my office, I thought of this little scheme, which would redress the balance a little. I thought 'I wonder what would happen, if there were a language so complicated, so difficult to learn, that nobody would ever be able to swamp the market with programmers? "
like Windows? (Score:1)
Well, when I was thinking about programming languages a long time ago, I have come to a grudging respect for Windows, and backwards compatibility. Really good compilers, IDEs and debuggers will take many man years before production code can be made. In order to get that fancy stuff, you need a really big market to justify all that expensive development. That god scripting languages don't require such complicated tooling, and one has choices. I'm looking at you Javascript!
Just what we needed (Score:2, Funny)
I was just saying, "You know, C++ is too straightforward, and there are too few ways to get things done. It needs a few more keywords and paradigms to make it make it work."
What a freakin' mess.
In Putin's Russia (Score:2)
New features force . . . you!
Seriously, people, you may decide to forgo those features, but you may be "forced" to maintain code using those features that you need to figure out what that code does.
"I'm too scared to learn new stuff" is a stupid attitude.
Do you know what I never hear a carpenter saying? "Geez, look at all these tools. I wish I had fewer tools in my toolbox."
C++ is a language toolbox. You can use the parts of it useful to you, and largely ignore the rest if you don't happen to need it at the moment.
C++ is due for deletion ... (Score:1)
c++ is due for deletion
When a "high" level language require half a dozen or so ways to implement a cast, it's time to go.
Remember when a programming language was truly object-oriented? I mean the object was what it
produced; not itself.. Look at any C++ code lately, you see what I mean. C++ programmers care
more about the screaming during the delivery than the baby.
And we're still waiting for a decent C++ strcpy() implementation! Not gonna happen...
Jeez...
CAP === 'beatify'
Another slow addition to an already slow language.
Just program in Java. Java already supports "concepts", this is just another way C steals from Java in order to make it relevant, and appear fast.
Java is the language of the future.
We will all be programming java, using java runtimes written in java, running on java runtimes written in java, because recursion [a concept!] makes things faster!
Java runtimes are written in c/c++. Java needs a runtime written in another language because java cannot "self-host".
Is it true? (Score:3)
I never saw that in the many years I was working primarily with C++ and a regular reader of the related newsgroups. When Bjarne did contribute in any forums I followed, he generally seemed direct and reasonable, and it was usually in the more advanced discussions about tricky areas or the future of the language.
Not good enough! (Score:2)
I want him to roll in the additions from Cilk++, Aspect-Oriented C++ and FeatureC++, the mobility and personalisation capabilities of Occam Pi, the networking extensions provided by rtnet and GridRPC, full encryption and error correction code facilities, everything in Boost, and a pointless subset of features from PL/1.
If you're going to do it all, might as well do it in style.
Seriously, though, Aspects would be nice.
how about modules? (Score:2)
How about first fixing something much more basic, like modules [meetingcpp.com]?