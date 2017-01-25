Gmail Will Soon Block JavaScript File Attachments (androidpolice.com) 6
Starting February 13, 2017, Google will not allow JavaScript files to be sent as an attachment via Gmail in an effort to reduce malicious attacks. Android Police reports: Malicious emails often attach various forms of executable programs and trick users into running them. These include standard Windows executables (.exe), batch files (.bat), and even JavaScript files (.js). If you're not familiar with web development, JavaScript is a common language used when developing web applications, and JS files are often loaded as part of web pages. However, opening an unknown JS file on Windows can be dangerous, as it runs inside Windows Script Host by default. From there, the script can easily run Windows executables. While blocking .js attachments is a step in the right direction, it is unclear if any warnings will be shown when receiving emails with JS files attached. Source: G Suite Updates
Or if you were asking why Windows does that.. well, I guess it's just trying to remain the top platform for malware.
God forbid the default action for a script is to execute it. I mean personally I just like scripts for the bed time reading with their riveting plots and all, but I guess there's probably some people who would prefer scripts to actually do what they claim to do.
Malware unfriendliness is user unfriendliness. The weakest link is always the user, and you generally have three choices: Piss them off with frustrating defaults, burry them under an endless string of confirmation boxes, or just trust them to break t