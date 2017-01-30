Oracle Effectively Doubles Licence Fees To Run Its Stuff in AWS (theregister.co.uk) 67
Oracle has changed the way it charges users to run its software in Amazon Web Services, effectively doubling the cost along the way. From a report: Big Red's previous licensing regime recognised that AWS's virtual CPUs were a single thread of a core that runs two threads. Each virtual CPU therefore counted as half a core. That's changed: Oracle's new cloud licensing policy says an AWS vCPU is now treated as a full core if hyperthreading is not enabled. A user hiring two AWS vCPUS therefore needs to pay full freight for both, effectively doubling the number of Oracle licences required to run Big Red inside AWS. And therefore doubling the cost as well. The new policy also says: "When counting Oracle Processor license requirements in Authorized Cloud Environments, the Oracle Processor Core Factor Table is not applicable." That table says Xeons cores count as half a licence. Making the Table inapplicable to the cloud again doubles the licence count required.
Fuck that. He wants an island to moor it to.
Q: What does ORACLE stand for?
A: One Rich Asshole Called Larry Ellison
Y'know, I'm tempted to tell Larry Ellison to go fuck himself.
But then again, I wouldn't be surprised if he married himself.
Oracle worked very hard at making a closed ecosys. (Score:2)
But if you're already planning on rewriting your software to work "in the cloud", migrating to a different database engine is not that much additional work.
It's nowhere near enough work to make their closed ecosystem an effective deterrent.
Just get a free copy of SQLITE, job done.
SQLite isn't remotely competitive with Oracle. It's nowhere near in the same league as even PostgreSQL or MySQL.
SQLite is a toy database with a huge amount of limitations that's found a niche in "I need a RDBMS for something simple, and rarely used". Thus the use for desktops to store things like configuration and music databases. In such cases it works well.
If you're even thinking at all of multicore performance, SQLite is not the database for you. It's got absolutely dreadful concurrency and will die unde
SQLite is fopen with searching built in.
Don't get me wrong; it's amazing at being what it is. But it is basically a fancy fopen.
Re:Oracle worked very hard at making a closed ecos (Score:4, Informative)
Although I agree with your general assessment, and I think the grand parent was just joking... I want to clarify somethings about SQLite before your post misinforms some of the visitors to this site.
SQLite is the most deployed database in the world. Oracle has more of a niche use case than SQLite. The functionality footprint is extremely small. The installation library is smaller than many DB connection drivers! In short, it provides SQL syntax based access to a flat-file in RAM or HD. It is simple and neat; yet provides ACID compliance. Programming environments and languages do not provide SQLite connectivity; they incorporate the entire system as a library.
It is the storage & decision mechanism for many mobile applications. It is utilized in many embedded & SOC systems. Although the library itself is single threaded, it supports concurrent access. So you can actually write programs to be multithreaded/multiprocessed to scale with the number of cores/CPUs. I personally have written programs that trade CPU counts & RAM for execution time.
But anyway, the cross section of use cases for Oracle/Postgresql/MSSQL and SQLite are basically non-existent... maybe you see some overlap in Prototyping to Deployment. MySQL and SQLite do appear to have some minor overlap, but its small there too.
Said the person who's using MySQL on Slashdot - This very INSTANT
While I agree that SQLITE isn't nearly the performance or features of Oracle, it's amazing how many places using Oracle because the name and cost impress the execs on the golf course could actually do just fine with PostgreSQL or Mysql.
This move certainly won't slow down everyone's efforts to move off Oracle. Suddenly it's worth twice as many engineers to end the pain. Hopefully there aren't any Oracle victims left who haven't started on their "move off Oracle" plan - that would be sad, really.
Depending on how you're deploying it putting your database system in the AWS cloud doesn't require a software rewrite at all - the whole thing can be transparent to the application (much like just using a virtual server over a physical one already was).
Changing the database from Oracle to something else isn't quite so simple.
And the shift to Databases away from Oracle (Score:2)
What is the point in using Oracle software in ANYTHING these days outside of the support contract*
*Only reason I can think of.
I saw 3 *very* large scale deployments stop dead in the water 2 years ago on the last price increase. They moved to SQL server and a NOSQL variant. I fully expect them to swap everything else this time.
It is a 1980s database designed in the 1970s pretending like it is worth 2017s prices. It is very fast. But it is also *very* bitchy to maintain and setup compared to pretty much every other database system out there paid and unpaid. Once you understand its way of doing things it is not too bad. But get
Not really. Those that know it can make it jump up, sing, dance, and pretty much do anything a a thousand times faster than the pretend databases.
what does it do that SQL server doesn't these days? used to be a few killer enterprise features but what about now?
Not really. Those that know it can make it jump up, sing, dance, and pretty much do anything a a thousand times faster than the pretend databases.
The performance isn't better than anything else any more. So what's the reason to run it? If you cleverly built some enterprise application around it?
Those that know it can make it jump up, sing, dance
So I guess it's the Emacs of databases, right?
Those that know it can make it jump up, sing, dance, and pretty much do anything a a thousand times faster than the pretend databases.
Of course it can. That's why companies like Google and Facebook, with their modest but slowly growing database needs, have all moved from pretend databases to Oracle as they've scaled up.
Continues onward. What is the point in using Oracle software in ANYTHING these days outside of the support contract* *Only reason I can think of.
Where I don't disagree with you and fully believe that there usually are fully viable options to replace Oracle in nearly ALL situations with free open source solutions, there ARE reasons to go with Oracle.
The primary one I can come up with is "the customer demands it". I've worked with customers who believed (right or wrong) that Oracle was their only solution that worked for them. They had the personnel to support it, already had licenses for it and had budgeted support costs from now until forever. W
Lesson 1: How to piss off your Customers (Score:3)
They've been doing this for at least 20 years. Morons line up to buy more licenses.
Hadoop (Score:2)
Great news!! (Score:4, Funny)
I think this is an excellent move for Oracle, and I enthusiastically applaud them. I think the company will experience significant revenue increases with this pricing change, and that's always a good thing. In fact, I encourage them to raise prices even more.
For all the naysayers, as I always say when someone complains about Windows, "if you don't like it, don't use it".
They are synergisticly leveraging revenue opportunities by maximizing customer monetary intake to better align their customers with Oracle's enhanced and cutting-edge cloud-based strategic product pricing goals.
Sounds like a first world problem to me... (Score:2)
Genius! (Score:4, Funny)
I can just see some exec racking their brain trying to figure out how to increase revenue finally had an epiphany: "Eureka! I got it! We'll just charge our customers twice as much!" to which everyone at the board meeting replied "Brilliant! You deserve a promotion!". Smiles and carefree laughter were gifted with abandon that day...
"Eureka! I got it! We'll just charge our customers twice as much!"
Oracle doesn't have customers, they have hostages.
This is on the back of Oracles effective price doubling in 2015 when they got rid of Standard Edition and replaced it with SE2 that could only run on two socket system.
Why do people use Oracle? (Score:2)
Is there a technical reason for using Oracle over something else?
If you care about your transactional data, it can't be beat by any other on-premises RDBMS.
But the major reason is Oracle's customers are using web applications built to run on top of Oracle. They buy the web application and then purchase Oracle as the infrastructure.
The reason Oracle is trying to dissuade customers from hosting on AWS is that they're desperate to get those customers hosting on Oracle's own cloud solution. AWS has a slick Database Migration Solution [amazon.com].
Re:Why do people use Oracle? (Score:4, Insightful)
Is there a technical reason for using Oracle over something else?
Frankly, no, except in some specialized instances. I'd wager that 99% of the supposedly "mission critical" things that currently run on Oracle could safely be run on other databases.
Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL are capable alternatives, as are DB2 and MariaDB. Even much-maligned MySQL can be used for many (perhaps most) of the applications that are using Oracle right now. All of these databases scale into the 100s of millions of rows and most include the transactional reliability that used to be exclusive to Oracle.
Oracle used to be the only choice for serious database work, but those days are gone. Unless you're doing a Moon shot or international banking you can almost certainly use an alternative DB and get the same functionality, robustness, and security (or better, in some cases).
TFA inaccurrate (Score:4, Informative)
"Big Red's previous licensing regime [PDF] recognised that AWS's virtual CPUs were a single thread of a core that runs two threads. Each virtual CPU therefore counted as half a core."
That's flat out wrong; the actual old licensing regime counted each AWS vCPU as a full CPU core even though it was actually hyperthread. The new licensing regime counts each AWS vCPU as one half a CPU core (unless hyperthreading is disabled for the instance). That change alone effectively cuts the cost of licensing on AWS in half:
Old: Oracle running a instance with 4 vCPU (4 hyperthreads on 2 CPU): licensed as 4 CPUs requiring 2 cores of licensing
New: Oracle running a instance with 4 vCPU (4 hyperthreads on 2 CPU): licensed as 2 CPUs requiring 2 cores of licensing
The other change with the "Oracle Processor Core Factor Table" effectively doubles the cost back to where you started anyways:
"The intel core factor is 0.5, so an 8 core physical box requires 4 cores of licensing. Now on the cloud, an 8 core VM (16 vCPUs on AWS or 8 vCPUs on Azure) requires 8 cores of licensing."
What the market will bear (Score:1)
This is the gospel of our economic system, right?
Greedy fucks... (Score:2)
Oracle: Trying to price ourselves out of business since...well...SINCE!
So, what's the assessment? (Score:2)
Any guesses as to which it is? Is this a "Larry's a jerkass; but he knows that
The sky is blue, water is wet, (Score:2)
and Oracle is evil. These are all self-evident. For big companies, I guess the pain of migrating to another solution is greater than the pain of bending over for ol' Larry. Especially since they just pass the additional costs along. It's a pity, though, that some lesser evil doesn't take on the task of de-throning Oracle - it would be sweet to see them losing market share fast, and even sweeter to hear them begging their lost customers to come back.
Oracle Audit. (Score:1)
When is the last time someone failed an oracle audit? I think they are similar to red traffic lights in LA, mostly suggestory in nature.
It does not sound fishy. (Score:2)
Looks like Oracle was not checking this flag and was counting it as half a cpu even hyperthreading is off. They corrected this. People who turn on hyperthreading will see their virtual processor be counted as half a cpu.