Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Oracle Businesses Cloud

Oracle Effectively Doubles Licence Fees To Run Its Stuff in AWS (theregister.co.uk) 9

Posted by msmash from the more-money dept.
Oracle has changed the way it charges users to run its software in Amazon Web Services, effectively doubling the cost along the way. From a report: Big Red's previous licensing regime recognised that AWS's virtual CPUs were a single thread of a core that runs two threads. Each virtual CPU therefore counted as half a core. That's changed: Oracle's new cloud licensing policy says an AWS vCPU is now treated as a full core if hyperthreading is not enabled. A user hiring two AWS vCPUS therefore needs to pay full freight for both, effectively doubling the number of Oracle licences required to run Big Red inside AWS. And therefore doubling the cost as well. The new policy also says: "When counting Oracle Processor license requirements in Authorized Cloud Environments, the Oracle Processor Core Factor Table is not applicable." That table says Xeons cores count as half a licence. Making the Table inapplicable to the cloud again doubles the licence count required.

Oracle Effectively Doubles Licence Fees To Run Its Stuff in AWS More | Reply

Oracle Effectively Doubles Licence Fees To Run Its Stuff in AWS

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

It is the quality rather than the quantity that matters. - Lucius Annaeus Seneca (4 B.C. - A.D. 65)

Close