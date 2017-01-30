Oracle Effectively Doubles Licence Fees To Run Its Stuff in AWS (theregister.co.uk) 9
Oracle has changed the way it charges users to run its software in Amazon Web Services, effectively doubling the cost along the way. From a report: Big Red's previous licensing regime recognised that AWS's virtual CPUs were a single thread of a core that runs two threads. Each virtual CPU therefore counted as half a core. That's changed: Oracle's new cloud licensing policy says an AWS vCPU is now treated as a full core if hyperthreading is not enabled. A user hiring two AWS vCPUS therefore needs to pay full freight for both, effectively doubling the number of Oracle licences required to run Big Red inside AWS. And therefore doubling the cost as well. The new policy also says: "When counting Oracle Processor license requirements in Authorized Cloud Environments, the Oracle Processor Core Factor Table is not applicable." That table says Xeons cores count as half a licence. Making the Table inapplicable to the cloud again doubles the licence count required.
Another yacht for Larry? (Score:3)
Fuck that. He wants an island to moor it to.
Oracle worked very hard at making a closed ecosys. (Score:2)
But if you're already planning on rewriting your software to work "in the cloud", migrating to a different database engine is not that much additional work.
It's nowhere near enough work to make their closed ecosystem an effective deterrent.
Re: (Score:2)
Just get a free copy of SQLITE, job done.
Re: (Score:2)
This move certainly won't slow down everyone's efforts to move off Oracle. Suddenly it's worth twice as many engineers to end the pain. Hopefully there aren't any Oracle victims left who haven't started on their "move off Oracle" plan - that would be sad, really.
And the shift to Databases away from Oracle (Score:2)
What is the point in using Oracle software in ANYTHING these days outside of the support contract*
*Only reason I can think of.