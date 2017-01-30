Facebook's Parse Is Shutting Down Today (parse.com) 7
Facebook acquired Parse, a toolkit and support system for mobile developers, in 2013. At the time, the social network's ambitions were high: Parse would be Facebook's way into one day harnessing developers to become a true cloud business, competing alongside the likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Three years later, Facebook announced it would be shutting down Parse. Today is that day. From Parse's status page: As we previously shared, the Parse service is shutting down today. Throughout the day we will be disabling the Parse API on an app-by-app basis. When your app is disabled, you will not be able to access the data browser or export any data, and your applications will no longer be able to access the Parse API.
Parse (Score:4, Funny)
Taking the p...
Leaving you all with arse.
If I stick my thumb on my screen... (Score:2)
suddenly I feel a lot happier.
Then I take it off and I can see the headline properly.
Facebook is shutting down today (Score:1)
Maybe if we keep repeating it, it's going to happen. You know, like those "facts" on the "news"?
Re: (Score:1)
Otherwise, as PPH said, "Facebook's arse is shutting down today" is an alternate funny headline.