Microsoft Introduces GVFS (Git Virtual File System) (microsoft.com) 107
Saeed Noursalehi, principal program manager at Microsoft, writes on a blog post: We've been working hard on a solution that allows the Git client to scale to repos of any size. Today, we're introducing GVFS (Git Virtual File System), which virtualizes the file system beneath your repo and makes it appear as though all the files in your repo are present, but in reality only downloads a file the first time it is opened. GVFS also actively manages how much of the repo Git has to consider in operations like checkout and status, since any file that has not been hydrated can be safely ignored. And because we do this all at the file system level, your IDEs and build tools don't need to change at all! In a repo that is this large, no developer builds the entire source tree. Instead, they typically download the build outputs from the most recent official build, and only build a small portion of the sources related to the area they are modifying. Therefore, even though there are over 3 million files in the repo, a typical developer will only need to download and use about 50-100K of those files. With GVFS, this means that they now have a Git experience that is much more manageable: clone now takes a few minutes instead of 12+ hours, checkout takes 30 seconds instead of 2-3 hours, and status takes 4-5 seconds instead of 10 minutes. And we're working on making those numbers even better.
MS? Doing a nice GUI?
MS just invented an efficient way to checkout the Linux kernel on windows, so you can get the kernel sources, compile it, and then run Linux and ditch Windows?
Would be a dream come true. Ditch the abomination (Windows) and do like Jobs did by putting a nice GUI on top of a "Unix".
Yes it's fashionable to bash MS here. However, like IBM MS got nicer when losing their monopoly.
Anyway like any organization or company they make great and shitty software. MS makes great office and development tools. Their operating systems and browsers are mediocre at best.

With GNU they make great operating systems and development tools but shitty office
With GNU they make great operating systems and development tools but shitty office
There aren't THAT many repos with over 3 million files in them.
The great majority of projects I've been on have been around the 100k-300k range and doing a build (to properly test the product) required ALL of them.
And even then, once you've got all of them the first time, GIT does the diffing automatically so it "scales" already.
Maybe MS could put some of their vast R&D efforts to to something more useful... like having their free Visual Studio Code editor handle files bigger than 1gb?
If your repo has 3 million files in it, you have bigger problems. Solving those seems better than trying to mitigate them.
And if you have a million [acm.org]?
The link is apparently slashdotted so I can't view it, but I think you misread it. The ACM link apparently says there is a billion *lines of code* not a billion files in one repo. Big difference! The OP would appear to be right.
Hmm. It appears the ACM cannot write headlines. The article finally loaded for me and it seems the headline is plain wrong, at least if the article is correct. It does say a billion files, and no where talks about lines of code. Sigh.
The ACM article headline is correct. The post that mentions billions is correct. You just missed it in the article.
Fourth paragraph (emphasis added):
They were referring to file count, not lines of code.
The repository contains 86TBa of data, including approximately two billion lines of code in nine million unique source files.
Oh noes! It turns out the moron is you!
If your repo has 3 million files in it, you have bigger problems. Solving those seems better than trying to mitigate them.

Bifurcate. Bifurcate. Bifurcate.
Bifurcate. Bifurcate. Bifurcate.
Why all the hate? They had a repo with 3M files in it and they wanted to use GIT. They could have done this and not released it to the open source community. You don't have to use it, but isn't it better that they put it out there?
Microsoft's repos *are* that large. That's why they implemented this.
Microsoft Office's repository is over 1 TB in size. Yes, terabyte. For *office*. They absolutely cannot (could not, I suppose now) use Git on it.
Why are they that large in the first place?
Do they also store all design files and compiler-generated files in the repo?
all right, you've clearly nominated yourself to untangling a 1TB repository. get on it bud.
But if multiple applications in Office share a library, where do you put that library so that the build process for each Office application can see it? Are submodules or subtrees a good choice, and if "yes," which is more appropriate?
Microsoft's repos *are* that large. That's why they implemented this.
Microsoft Office's repository is over 1 TB in size. Yes, terabyte. For *office*. They absolutely cannot (could not, I suppose now) use Git on it.
"Real C++, what goes around, comes around again."
As opposed to something like EFF's HTTPS Everywhere project, which stores its FAQ in its Git repository. If you want to suggest a change to the user manual, you have to fork the project on GitHub, clone your fork to your local PC, make changes, commit and push them to your fork, and then make a pull request on GitHub. Not having to spend bandwidth (and potentially pay overage fees) on cloning the whole thing to your local PC would make it easier to suggest changes.
Did they just turn git into svn? (Score:4, Insightful)
The whole point of git is that you have identical copy on your machine. Why take away git's biggest advantage?
Re:Did they just turn git into svn? (Score:4, Insightful)
The whole point of git is that you have identical copy on your machine. Why take away git's biggest advantage?
Because it's biggest advantage is also one of it's greatest inefficiencies and frankly on a large project chances are you may not need it all. The whole point is you have an identical copy on your machine of what you're working on
It's the hook to make your repositories break (Score:3)
The whole point of git is that you have identical copy on your machine. Why take away git's biggest advantage?
Because it's biggest advantage is also one of it's greatest inefficiencies and frankly on a large project chances are you may not need it all. The whole point is you have an identical copy on your machine of what you're working on
So buy a bigger disk. They're cheap.
Why did they do it? It's obvious: it's the bait on the hook to get you to break git and your open source projects (even CURRENT ones
Moore's law and partitioning repositories. (Score:2)
So buy a bigger disk. They're cheap.
That's not the problem. It's the time to process all those files every time you run commands like checkout status diff etc.
Are YOU really having speed issues now?
If not, don't expect to as your project grows, either. As long as the Moore's law variants apply and you don't add developers at an exponential rate, the machines will improve exponentially, wihch is faster than the repository grows. (Even if you DO add developers exponentially the output per developers drops
Then use git submodules https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2/Git-Tools-Submodules and be done with it... Break the repo up into different section. If a 'part' of a program is over the size limit.... Then you are MSFT and possibly 1~10 other company... and that might explain a lot of issues that you have...
Because it's biggest advantage is also one of it's greatest inefficiencies and frankly on a large project chances are you may not need it all
In this case call it something different. Git is known for that.
When I use svn I have a copy of my branch on my local machine. I may not have every other branch or every part of the repo, but I have what I'm working on. I'm not sure what this is for other than companies that can't find a way to partition their version control between products.
Make a shallow clone, then. It will have everything you need to hack on the current code and to push it back.
Not having the history breaks any advanced git workflow, though. The reason git won over svn and such is bisect, rebases and so on; svn is hardly better than a stack of daily tarballs.
If you want an identical copy, just mirror the GVFS path to a non-GVFS path, and there's your local copy.
No, the whole point of git is that every file version is immutable and referenced by a globally unique hash. This means that it doesn't matter where the actual data is located - until you need the actual data for some actual reason. This model has been copied by countless systems since git, because it is extremely robust and has multiple benefits, and none of those other systems expect the local user to download the entire database before he even begins work. Nonetheless, such systems can also support do
> Why take away git's biggest advantage?
Because "clone now takes a few minutes instead of 12+ hours, checkout takes 30 seconds instead of 2-3 hours, and status takes 4-5 seconds instead of 10 minutes."
That is problem is not unique to Git. JÃrg Sonnenberger [sonnenberger.org] tried importing the NetBSD repository into Fossil [sonnenberger.org], and "the rebuild step which (re)creates the internal meta data cache took 10h on a fast machine." There are ways to make Fossil skip the rebuild on clone, which results in a suboptimal DB, but it
Ah nostalgia (Score:3)
While a vfs sounds like a great idea, I think in theory it's only of use for very, very large repos. Even then I wonder if the exact same issues that made Clearcase suck would make it suck even with Git.
Re:Ah nostalgia (Score:4, Informative)
Then you had a piss-poor release engineer who didn't understand how to construct config specs based on a stable baseline, label & promote stable builds regularly, and use clearmake properly, or manage dependencies and allow you to do a clean, fast local build.
I love git, and I work with it daily, and the monorepo craze baffles the shit out of me, to be honest. But I used and supported ClearCase for 14 years at a large financial services company, and I can assure you that the problems you're complaining about are not limitations of the tool - they are limitations of your team's release engineers. ClearCase has many failings, but the issues you're describing simply reflect poor implementation and design choices.
It stemmed from fundamental concepts cribbed from Apollo's DSEE environment. HP's acquisition of Apollo prompted what would then become the ClearCase team to leave Apollo/HP and form Pure, then they combined with Atria to form PureAtria, then Rational acquired PureAtria, and then IBM acquired Rational -- so ClearCase was a thing long before it was IBM software, and the features you're griping about were extant long before the IBM acquisition. The IBM era mostly saw them continue to focus on jamming ClearCase into their "Application Lifecycle Management" toolset, Rational Team Concert, wrapping everything in a ghastly blue Eclipse RCP client, and making it more of a pain in the ass to use.
Dynamic views as you're talking about were not - and never were - intended for use across WANs, their Admin & Deploy guides specifically stated that it required a fast connection to a local server. If you wanted WAN connectivity, you either used RTC (Rational Team Client) to pull web views, or you used snapshot views, or you ponied up for MultiSite licenses and set up a sync scheme so that each site could have local copy on a VOB & View server they had a fast connection to.
Again - poor implementation by your release team. It's like complaining that a hammer makes a giant hole in the drywall when you put screws in with it - it doesn't mean there's a problem with the hammer, it means there's a problem with the operator. If you use the tool in a way it's not intended to be used, then don't be surprised when it does a shitty job.
Re:Ah nostalgia (Score:4)
The fact you needed a release team and release engineers to manage a clear case implementation is why its considered one of the worst systems out there, remembered with hatred by almost everyone who used it. A version control system should be easily set up by one admin in an hour or two, and then usable without reams of documentation by any of the engineers. ClearCase failed that.
Then you had a piss-poor release engineer who didn't understand how to construct config specs based on a stable baseline, label & promote stable builds regularly, and use clearmake properly, or manage dependencies and allow you to do a clean, fast local build.
Oh they had plenty of release engineers, and that sort of demonstrates what bullshit Clearcase was. It was so slow that every site needed its own set of engineers, own set of servers and own set of mirrors to replicate each repo. Something no sane source control system has ever required. Then they had to have scripts to periodically sync changes back and forth. Two teams at two sites had to sit around and wait for changes to appear, and of course view specs couldn't be shared, and occasionally syncs failed
I had to use Clearcase as my source control system for one company I worked for. The idea was you set up a view spec (a bit like a branch), mapped a drive letter to it and you never had to pull again because it would always reflect that branch. Your local changes went over the top and when it was time to commit you could merge up and commit. In practice what it meant was the source code was constantly changing under your feet, and binaries were constantly stale or in a mystery state because you didn't know what they were compiled against. And because this was IBM software it was unusably slow across WANs, memory hungry and enjoyed triggering random blue screens.
While a vfs sounds like a great idea, I think in theory it's only of use for very, very large repos. Even then I wonder if the exact same issues that made Clearcase suck would make it suck even with Git.
To be fair to IBM, ClearCase had this behavior before the three mergers that made it part of IBM. (Pure + Atria -> PureAtria, PureAtria + Rational -> Rational, IBM + Rational -> IBM)
I actually liked the concept of "wink-in" where derived objects that came from the same source objects and build environment could just be pulled from someone else's build instead of rebuilt. But the system as a whole required a zippy network.
I don't hold out hope that a vfs on top of another scm solution would be eve
Ah, Microsoft (Score:2)
"Hey, how can we do what GitHub does, only stupider?"
Revolutionary. (Score:1)
That is really fucking cool! This is going to revolutionize how software development is done. Imagine being able to use git like an efficient file system without the overhead of downloading everything all the time. I am willing to bet that within a year or two the majority of git projects will be built this way, even further eroding Linux's popularity with developers. I am already seeing most of my colleagues join me in dumping Linux and switching over to Windows 10 with the Linux subsystem so it is pre
Author! Author! (Score:2)
Just curious what the author of GIT has to say about this. He can point out the truth with absolute authority.
(Reinvented a square wheel? Solved a non-problem? Cured a symptom?)
Split Your Repo (Score:2)
Sometimes it just isn't all that simple. As an example, we have one product that comprises several Windows services as well as an ASP.Net front-end. Each of those services have a multitude of DLL that are run-time configurable. As it is, we make an extended effort to share as much code as possible which would cause issues if we were to breakup the repo into several smaller repos. So, if we had several smaller repos, and there is a fix/enhancement to one of the shared/reused components, then you are prone to
Wrong problem (Score:1)
Are you talking about Gnome's Virtual File System, or something else?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GVFS
Great name (Score:1)
You mean, like Office Open XML?
Is this for bloated projects like Windows? (Score:2)
Because I never found git processing times to be a problem.
Perhaps they could choose another abbreviations, as GVfs has for a long time been used for the Gnome Virtual Filesystem [wikipedia.org]
holy crap (Score:1)
git is not a company.
I respectfully differ - Microsoft is, of course, git. The gittest, actually.