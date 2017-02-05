Developer Argues For 'Forgotten Code Constructs' Like GOTO and Eval (techbeacon.com) 15
mikeatTB quotes TechBeacon: Some things in the programming world are so easy to misuse that most people prefer to never use them at all. These are the programming equivalent of a flamethrower... [But] creative use of features such as goto, multiple inheritance, eval, and recursion may be just the right solution for experienced developers when used in the right situation. Is it time to resurrect these four forgotten code constructs?
The article notes that the Linux kernel uses goto statements, and links to Linus Torvalds' defense of them. ("Any if-statement is a goto. As are all structured loops...") And it points out that eval statements are supported by JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby. But when the article describes recursion as "more forgotten than forbidden," it begs the inevitable question. Are you using these "forgotten code constructs" -- and should you be?
The article notes that the Linux kernel uses goto statements, and links to Linus Torvalds' defense of them. ("Any if-statement is a goto. As are all structured loops...") And it points out that eval statements are supported by JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby. But when the article describes recursion as "more forgotten than forbidden," it begs the inevitable question. Are you using these "forgotten code constructs" -- and should you be?
Doing it wrong? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just as baffled by this. I wasn't aware that recursion went out of style. Just another tool in the algorithm and design pattern toolbox. Did I miss the memo that it was taboo as GOTO?
Poor article? (Score:2)
Recursion is an easy way to implement solutions to a number of problems. But if you don't have a clearly finite depth then it can be dangerous. There is often a way to use a loop that doesn't pile on the stack the way recursion can.
That said, it doesn't seem like it belongs in this list.
Frankly, it doesn't seem like a great article. Yup, those things can be misused. Yup, if something can be misused, it will be. I use ruby, so I have access to at least 3/4 of these dark techs. Whatever.
Re: (Score:2)
How is goto return better than just return?
Re: (Score:2)
I use JMP's if I'm messing around on some old micros, does that count?
Intent (Score:2)
Just keep in mind that familiarity is not the same as clarity.
Re: (Score:2)
Well yeah the complex stuff should be in user land, as with Minix. But C is just an assembler language. There can't be may things you need to do in a kernel which can't be done in C.
Combining two of them (Score:2)
Not sure about the idea of recursion being forgotten, but I used to work on a system (GEC 4000 series) which had no stack, making recursion slightly more difficult. The neat way of achieving it was by using a goto, back to the beginning of the function.