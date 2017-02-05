Developer Argues For 'Forgotten Code Constructs' Like GOTO and Eval (techbeacon.com) 21
mikeatTB quotes TechBeacon: Some things in the programming world are so easy to misuse that most people prefer to never use them at all. These are the programming equivalent of a flamethrower... [But] creative use of features such as goto, multiple inheritance, eval, and recursion may be just the right solution for experienced developers when used in the right situation. Is it time to resurrect these four forgotten code constructs?
The article notes that the Linux kernel uses goto statements, and links to Linus Torvalds' defense of them. ("Any if-statement is a goto. As are all structured loops...") And it points out that eval statements are supported by JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby. But when the article describes recursion as "more forgotten than forbidden," it begs the inevitable question. Are you using these "forgotten code constructs" -- and should you be?
The article notes that the Linux kernel uses goto statements, and links to Linus Torvalds' defense of them. ("Any if-statement is a goto. As are all structured loops...") And it points out that eval statements are supported by JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby. But when the article describes recursion as "more forgotten than forbidden," it begs the inevitable question. Are you using these "forgotten code constructs" -- and should you be?
Doing it wrong? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just as baffled by this. I wasn't aware that recursion went out of style. Just another tool in the algorithm and design pattern toolbox. Did I miss the memo that it was taboo as GOTO?
Re: (Score:1)
Well recursion incurs overheads such as pushing the current function's working values to the stack, passing the parameters onto the stack, then when the recursive call ends, it needs to pop stuff of the stack. The stack can grow big enough to crash the machine in some cases, and in most cases you can replace recursion with other means.
Obviously if you're using it with a low number of levels it won't make much difference, it can make code neater and easier to understand, and in many cases the recursion itsel
Re: (Score:1)
... *elegant* solution, in terms of code. It's definitely not the most *efficient* in terms of processor load and memory. If you're working with memory and CPU constraints, recursion is not often going to be the best solution.
Poor article? (Score:2)
Recursion is an easy way to implement solutions to a number of problems. But if you don't have a clearly finite depth then it can be dangerous. There is often a way to use a loop that doesn't pile on the stack the way recursion can.
That said, it doesn't seem like it belongs in this list.
Frankly, it doesn't seem like a great article. Yup, those things can be misused. Yup, if something can be misused, it will be. I use ruby, so I have access to at least 3/4 of these dark techs. Whatever.
Re: (Score:2)
How is goto return better than just return?
Re: (Score:1)
History lesson.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Considered_harmful
GOTO considered harmful, raised out of a generation of BASIC programmers that knew only too well that they were horrible to deal with. Early micros had RENUM so you could move line numbers around and attempt to preserve GOTOs. They were awful, but only on 8-bit micros.
Later C used them in local jump structures using LABEL: which wasn't even remotely as bad as BASIC. Everyone is allergic to GOTO from BASIC so the whole idea got canned along with
Re: (Score:2)
I use JMP's if I'm messing around on some old micros, does that count?
Intent (Score:2)
Just keep in mind that familiarity is not the same as clarity.
Re: (Score:2)
Well yeah the complex stuff should be in user land, as with Minix. But C is just an assembler language. There can't be may things you need to do in a kernel which can't be done in C.
Combining two of them (Score:2)
Not sure about the idea of recursion being forgotten, but I used to work on a system (GEC 4000 series) which had no stack, making recursion slightly more difficult. The neat way of achieving it was by using a goto, back to the beginning of the function.