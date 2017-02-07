Goldman Sachs Automated Trading Replaces 600 Traders With 200 Engineers (technologyreview.com) 16
Goldman Sach's New York headquarters has replaced 600 of its traders with 200 computer engineers over the last two decades or so, thanks to automated trading programs. (Though, the effort to do so has accelerated over the past five years.) "Marty Chavez, the company's deputy chief financial officer and former chief information officer, explained all this to attendees at a symposium on computer's impact on economic activity held by Harvard's Institute for Applied Computational Science last month," reports MIT Technology Review. From their report: The experience of its New York traders is just one early example of a transformation of Goldman Sachs, and increasingly other Wall Street firms, that began with the rise in computerized trading, but has accelerated over the past five years, moving into more fields of finance that humans once dominated. Chavez, who will become chief financial officer in April, says areas of trading like currencies and even parts of business lines like investment banking are moving in the same automated direction that equities have already traveled. Today, nearly 45 percent of trading is done electronically, according to Coalition, a U.K. firm that tracks the industry. In addition to back-office clerical workers, on Wall Street machines are replacing a lot of highly paid people, too. Complex trading algorithms, some with machine-learning capabilities, first replaced trades where the price of what's being sold was easy to determine on the market, including the stocks traded by Goldman's old 600. Now areas of trading like currencies and futures, which are not traded on a stock exchange like the New York Stock Exchange but rather have prices that fluctuate, are coming in for more automation as well. To execute these trades, algorithms are being designed to emulate as closely as possible what a human trader would do, explains Coalition's Shahani. Goldman Sachs has already begun to automate currency trading, and has found consistently that four traders can be replaced by one computer engineer, Chavez said at the Harvard conference. Some 9,000 people, about one-third of Goldman's staff, are computer engineers.
Managers and engineers (Score:2)
Vonnegut called it in what, 1955?
Yes, that's why they bought Hull Trading. (Score:3)
In short, no need to know what the market is going to do, just a need to know what it is doing right now. Profit not based on picking the right stock but by the fact that stock prices are not constant. As I used to think of it, not making money off the stocks but off of the changes in stock prices. A guaranteed winner. Genius!
Re:Yes, that's why they bought Hull Trading. (Score:4, Informative)
The occasional market "crash" attributed to automated electronic trading
...
Some crashes have been attributed to automated trading, but later analysis has found that (so far) no crashes were caused primarily by automatic trading. In fact, the "flash crash" of 2010 was exacerbated by loss of liquidity as automatic traders pulled out because volatility exceeded parameters.
Humans panic. Computers don't.
Re: (Score:2)
As I used to think of it, not making money off the stocks but off of the changes in stock prices. A guaranteed winner. Genius!
That's the dream of every hedge fund, right? It works for a while, but if everyone tries it, then the market tanks while the world cheers.
For example, a lot of people were betting on inflation in 2008 by buying gold. Imagine politicians were doing the same thing. Suddenly it is against their own personal economic interest to stop inflation. That's the sort of thing that can ruin an economy.
Hookers and blow? (Score:2)
According to https://www.theguardian.com/business/2009/nov/18/goldman-sachs-blankfein-sorry [theguardian.com],
.
Who knows what sophisticated and perfectly-executed levels of depravity might be perpetrated by Golden Sox' robot traders? Hookers and blow may well be involved but not in a fun Benderesque sense.
Engineers, eh? (Score:2)
Sooooo.... Russians or Indians?
Re: (Score:2)
Sergey Aleynikov wasn't the first, nor the last.
Unsurprising... (Score:2)
I bet those engineers don't get performance bonuses or commissions.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet those engineers don't get performance bonuses or commissions.
Commissions, no. Bonuses, yes. I know some techies that work in finance, and the compensation is VERY good. I am not sure it equals the value of a human soul, but still very good.