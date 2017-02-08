Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


The Most Mentioned Books On StackOverflow (dev-books.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the treasure-hunt dept.
An anonymous reader writes: People over at DevBooks have analyzed more than four million questions and answers on StackOverflow to list the top of the most mentioned books. You can check out the list for yourself here, but here are the top 10 books: Working Effectively with Legacy Code by Michael C Feathers; Design Patterns by Ralph Johnson, Erich Gamma, John Vlissides, and Richard Helm; Clean Code by Robert C. Martin; Java concurrency in practice by Brian Goetz, and Tim Peierls; Domain-driven Design by Eric Evans; JavaScript by Douglas Crockford; Patterns of Enterprise Application Architecture by Martin Fowler; Code Complete by Steve McConnell; Refactoring by Martin Fowler, and Kent Beck; Head First Design Patterns by Eric Freeman, Elisabeth Freeman, Kathy Sierra, and Bert Bates.

  • How to train your foreign replacement (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A best seller!

  • Wow, I've got a lot of those (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Wednesday February 08, 2017 @10:44AM (#53825953)
    I'm C, C++, embedded code, device drivers. If you ignore books like the Microsoft build engine (I don't do Windows) I've got probably 90% of those dealing with my problem domain.

    Granted, most of these are not the current editions (haven't bought a book in over 10 years now), but I've got em.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      I'm C, C++, embedded code, device drivers.

      I've always wondered what the offspring of a Linux kernel and BSD kernel would look like.

  • No love for TAoCP?

  • If I'm unfamiliar with a subject, I'll read a Dummies book. Sometimes I'll read an Idiot book. Both are excellent resources for diving into a new subject.

  • I didn't get Design Patterns. It was still unclear on when to use what, and why. Many of the alleged limitations of the alternatives are language-specific. Sure, Java sucks at some things, C++ at others, etc. The real issues in comparing among design choices are subtle and complex.

