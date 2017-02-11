GitHub Commits Reveal The Top 'Weekend Programming' Languages (medium.com) 30
An anonymous reader writes: Google "developer advocate" Felipe Hoffa has determined the top "weekend programming languages," those which see the biggest spike in commit activity on the weekends. "Clearly 2016 was a year dedicated to play with functional languages, up and coming paradigms, and scripting 3d worlds," he writes, revealing that the top weekend programming languages are:
Rust, Glsl, D, Haskell, Common Lisp, Kicad, Emacs Lisp, Lua, Scheme, Julia, Elm, Eagle, Racket, Dart, Nsis, Clojure, Kotlin, Elixir, F#, Ocaml
Earlier this week another data scientist calculated ended up with an entirely different list by counting the frequency of each language's tag in StackOverflow questions. But Hoffa's analysis was performed using Google's BigQuery web service, and he's also compiled a list of 2016's least popular weekend languages -- the ones people seem to prefer using at the office rather than in their own free time.
Nginx, Matlab, Processing, Vue, Fortran, Visual Basic, Objective-C++, Plsql, Plpgsql, Web Ontology Language, Smarty, Groovy, Batchfile, Objective-C, Powershell, Xslt, Cucumber, Hcl, Puppet, Gcc Machine Description
What's most interesting is the changes over time. In the last year Perl has become more popular than Java, PHP, and ASP as a weekend programming language. And Rust "used to be a weekday language," Hoffa writes, but it soon also grew more popular for Saturdays and Sunday. Meanwhile, "The more popular Go grows, the more it settles as a weekday language," while Puppet "is the champion of weekday coders." Ruby on the other hand, is "slowly leaving the week and embracing the weekend."
Hoffa is also a long-time Slashdot reader who analyzed one billion files on GitHub last summer to determine whether they'd been indented with spaces or tabs. But does this new list resonate with anybody? What languages are you using for your weekend coding projects?
Re: (Score:2)
Programming languages do not matter. Any program can be written in any language. Programming languages are as interchangeable as hammers.
Yes, that's why I write all of my software in Brainfuck, except for the performance-critical parts which I implement directly as a Turing Machine specification. My "hello world" app might not ship for another 18 months, but when it's finally done it's gonna be awesome.
Re: (Score:2)
Programming languages do not matter. Any program can be written in any language
I wanted to write a non-deterministic term rewriting system in Lisp, but now that you've enlightened me, I'm going to write it in COBOL.
Re: (Score:2)
What brand of hammer do you use for your weekend carpentry projects?
I think that's the point. We try out and play with new tools on the weekend.
Programming languages do not matter.
They are all tools for essentially the same thing - banging, but they are not identical, and it makes difference what you use. And that's WHY we try new ones, to see if they make our lives easier or not.
Many of them are lousy, and many more are fine, but no better than what we already have, but some of them do make certain things easier in certain projects, and might transition to our regular toolboxes.
Programming languages are as interchangeable as hammers.
I have a regular old claw ham
Re: What brand of hammer? (Score:2)
Well, emacs lisp is the language that all the extensions and most of the editor is written in, so yes, it matters. The SDKs I'm provided to work on game consoles are all in C++, so we work in C++.
The fact that all these languages are tiring complete doesn't do away with their advantages or disadvantages. In the real world, these choices have consequences.
No love for Delphi? (Score:2)
GitHub attempts to autodetect. (Score:1)
Weekend? As in fart with, not work with? (Score:2)
Love Python, Java is OK.
Then again, I've never used github neither personally nor professionally, I'm gonna guess these results are biased heavily towards github users, the rest of us (Perforce for me) are completely left out.
/ several years ago we were writing a new test suite
Elisp is a Friday afternoon language (Score:2)
So during the week, I get my normal work done, but on Friday afternoons, if I've been frustrated with some part of the build system I've written or I want to make something about my process better, I work on tinkering with emacs. Few people need elisp as their main language, but if they're using emacs, they're working in elisp on the weekends to make the rest of their week more liveable.