Oracle Refuses To Accept Android's 'Fair Use' Verdict, Files Appeal (wsj.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes the Wall Street Journal: The seven-year legal battle between tech giants Google and Oracle just got new life. Oracle on Friday filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that seeks to overturn a federal jury's decision last year... The case has now gone through two federal trials and bounced around at appeals courts, including a brief stop at the U.S. Supreme Court. Oracle has sought as much as $9 billion in the case.
In the trial last year in San Francisco, the jury ruled Google's use of 11,000 lines of Java code was allowed under "fair use" provisions in federal copyright law. In Oracle's 155-page appeal on Friday, it called Google's "copying...classic unfair use" and said "Google reaped billions of dollars while leaving Oracle's Java business in tatters."
Oracle's brief also argues that "When a plagiarist takes the most recognizable portions of a novel and adapts them into a film, the plagiarist commits the 'classic' unfair use."
Use some other language. There are better languages out there.
Sun, which developed Java, made it freely available so that it would get popular. That's why people chose it -- that's why it got the traction and support to evolve to where it is today. Ultimately though, people were only willing to pay what it was worth.
Her'es the thing with Java. It was designed for much different use than it's being used for today. It was meant to run on smart cards and specialized hardware. That's why it uses a JVM because you can port the JVM to whatever you want and the language will just work. But those uses today are no longer important. Java has ended up as a backend server language for some odd fucking reason where its performance is terrible and the constant revisions has made it impossible to maintain.
Java today is a pointless l
Wasn't Java open source at some point? And besides why is anybody using it now? (Here's looking at you Libre/OpenOffice) Rewrite Android in C, or better, Assembly, and the problem is solved.
Wikipedia's entry [wikipedia.org], has this to say as intro:
OpenJDK (Open Java Development Kit) is a free and open source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE).[1] It is the result of an effort Sun Microsystems began in 2006. The implementation is licensed under the GNU General Public License (GNU GPL) version 2 with a linking exception. Were it not for the GPL linking exception, components that linked to the Java class library would be subject to the terms of the GPL license. OpenJDK is the official reference implementation of Java SE since version 7
There is a post here on StackOverflow on this: http://stackoverflow.com/quest... [stackoverflow.com]
My cynical side feels whatever the reality is, this is Oracle and well lets just say that I haven't ever felt Oracle to be a community player, unless that involves providing consults at cost.
Ever use Oracle for anything. Ever
You don't use Oracle . . . Oracle uses you. That's their business model.
The jury apparently had no idea what fair use is. Any such claim in this case is ridiculous. Android's use clearly fails every test of fair use.
well, if interfaces aren't fair use, the entire software industry is screwed.
Not plagarism (Score:3)
All that goes out the window when the novel's author openly tells everyone to use the novel without charge, which they do. Then the author dies and the person who buys the rights to the author's estate unilaterally decides it can undo what the author did in the past and tries to charge back-royalties for past use.
A more fitting description here would be "bait and switch."
They can file an appeal.
Unless they have a new argument or case law to refer to, the court will simply tell them no and could possibly impose sanctions.
SCOTUS has already told Oracle no so there is nothing to be gained there.
As was seen in the film, A Few Good Men, "I vigorously protest!" is treated as contempt of the court. Granted, it's just a movie.
The story at the time was that Oracle only paid so much for Sun because it thought that by hammering on Google for Android with Java licensing claims it could force Google into a patent cross-licensing deal for its distributed database patents, which Oracle needed to scale.
Does this mean, then, that Oracle is still having trouble scaling? It suggests to me that Oracle would be a bad choice at this point for web-scale development. I honestly would have predicted that they would have their own solutions in