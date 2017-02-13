H-1Bs Reduced Computer Programmer Employment By Up To 11%, Study Finds (marketwatch.com) 70
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MarketWatch: There would have been up to 11% more computer science jobs at wages up to 5% higher were it not for the immigration program that brings in foreign high-skilled employees, a new study finds. The paper -- by John Bound and Nicolas Morales of the University of Michigan and Gaurav Khanna of the University of California, San Diego -- was conducted by studying the economy between 1994 and 2001, during the internet boom. It was also a period where the recruitment of so-called H-1B labor was at or close to the cap and largely before the onset of the vibrant IT sector in India. In 2001, the number of U.S. computer scientists was between 6.1%-10.8% lower and wages were between 2.6% and 5.1% lower. Of course, there also were beneficiaries -- namely consumers and employers. Immigration lowered prices by between 1.9% and 2.4%, and profits increased as did the total number of IT firms.
no comments? (Score:2)
Re: no comments? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are several big problems with the article:
1. It covered the period from 1994 to 2001, when anyone remotely qualified could get a tech job, and companies were desperate to hire. In 1998-2000, my company was offering college freshmen $10k bonuses to quit school and come work for us. I am extremely skeptical that 11% of techs were unemployed during this period.
2. It assumes that nearly every job taken by an H1B is one less job for an American. That is not true, since some of these jobs would have ot
Re: (Score:2)
But for the first few years we were just recovering from the Bush recession. Bush in fact lost due to this. By 98 the boom had started but it was delayed. I for one did ot start earning a decent wage until '96.
Re:Xenophobia (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
One of those makes it stronger, the other make it weaker.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a free market it is captured labor. Both for the company using the H1Bs, who cannot quit, and the Indian companies where emplyees have to give 90 days notice.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like free market competition to me.
H1Bs are not "free market", since it is difficult (although not impossible) for the visa holder to change employers. There should be several reforms to the H1B program:
1. The workers should be able to change employers at will.
2. Instead of a lottery, there should be an auction. That way the quotas go to the companies that need/value them the most, and it is doubtful they could be used for "cheap labor".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's a difference between immigrants and indentured servants who have to return to their country at then end of their contract.
Troll? (Score:2)
It's OK to hit a racist (Score:1)
This study is racist and xenophobic and slashdot is also for posting it. America is a country of immigrants and Indians have just as much right to a programming job as anyone who was born here.
Racism is usually usually defined as prejudice or antagonism based on race, and xenophobia has something to do with fear.
The problem with your argument is that there is no actual racism or xenophobia involved. No one is "afraid" of people from India, no one "fears" the Indian programmer, and from the looks of things in this country no one tries to keep "the Indian savage" down or prevents them from doing anything a regular citizen could do.
They drink at the same water fountains as anyone else, and no one ca
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Niether is good, no matter what you have heard.
Re: (Score:1)
If H1Bs are bad, why are illegal immigrants from Mexico good?
1. H1Bs are not "bad", but with some minor reforms they could be a lot better for both America and the visa holders.
2. Illegal immigration from Mexico is neither good nor bad because it is NOT HAPPENING. Net immigration from Mexico was a problem a decade ago, but is now around zero.
The "solution" to illegal immigration is solid economic growth in Mexico. The best that America can do to achieve that is through free movement of goods and services across the border in both directions. This, of course, is
give them green cards (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, real immigration improves life overall.
Well, yes, it does... in the long run. But the orthodoxy gets stronger in the longer run, too. Look at SF housing crisis. You don't think that having non-voting immigrants effects your community? You may have cheaper software services. But you have completely skewed housing market because so many of the residents cannot vote. H1B visas are usually a path to immigration. But they are a longer path. And that's inherently dishonest. They are, in all respects, resident aliens. But the legislature does
Re: (Score:2)
However, it seems I misjudged the H-1B program specifically-- the truth is that I thought it was an alternative path for immigration (which, based on your comment, it seems not to be).
Actually H-1B can be a defacto alternative path for immigration. It is one of a few *dual-intent* visas that allow you to simultaneously be a guest worker, and apply for a green card (which gives you resident alien status). The problem specifically for India and China is the lack of available green-card slots at the end of the H-1B 6-year tunnel as employment based green-cards from a specific country are limited to 7% of the max total. Basically no other countries come close to the limit, so they are the
"equalize the marketplace" (Score:3)
If you increase the supply of something and demand remains fixed - the cost of that something will go down.
Econ 101
The US does not need to import low to mid-skill labor. We have plenty of that here. We definitely want to import brilliant PhDs - but that's not how H1B is being used.
H1B is a cheap guest worker program - it is enriching companies at the expense of the US worker.
Re: (Score:2)
Low to mid skill as compared to what? Compared to PhDs sure but compared to the majority of US jobs - drivers , checkout clerks and waiters these are very highly skilled jobs. And it takes a certain amount of education which unfortunately most US k-12 schools do not provide and the defeicit cannot be covered up in college for everyone. Get out of your Bubble. There are 120 million jobs in the US. Out of those only 2 million are in IT (maybe 500K of those are visas). And many of those 120 million depend on t
Re: (Score:2)
Every H1 job here in the US generate 2-3 jobs in the local economy.
Citation Required.
Re: (Score:2)
If you increase the supply of something and demand remains fixed - the cost of that something will go down.
If the cost goes down, why would the demand remain fixed?
According to your theory, since the supply of programmers is high in Silicon Valley, the cost there will be low. And since the supply in Nebraska is low, the cost will be high. Do you think that matches reality?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with giving them gree cards you see is it dries up companies sources of cheap indentured labor. Can't have freedom, it's bad for business.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>The only way to make them not compete is to put them on the same legal footing as the US citizens and others who are not afraid that losing a job would mean a possible deportation.
This is where globalization ultimately leads; it increases the standards in developing nations with the incentive that in the short term you get to exploit them. You know, until they've caught up enough that you can no longer afford them.
Forcing an immediate elevation of that foreign labour to equal in every way to the domest
Re: (Score:2)
...nothing is lost by giving them green cards on the 1st day. This is not a security threat because they are physically present in the country regardless of the visa
If you gave them green cards the first day, they wouldn't have to work. Thus defeating the entire purpose of the system. It's a fair deal: They work, they get to stay. They pay taxes, they receive benefits. That is why there are work visas, and educational visas, and travel visas, and each one has different stipulations.
No country on earth permits aliens to immigrate to the country, obtain benefits, and not provide something in return. Here in America, there are lots of people who think that even natu
Re: (Score:2)
our model suggest that immigration increased the overall welfare of US natives
Also this isn't peer reviewed.
But yes, ofcourse immigration has negative effects in the short term for the people affected. Honestly, I don't feel bad for software engineers in the dot-com era making a few percent less. Back then, and indeed today, there is some pretty outrageous salaries in the bay area.
On topic: the easy fix is setting minimum H1B salary, it's stupid simplistic, it'll satisfy the stupid people (Trump). But it won't affect most H1Bs like me, except m
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Have you compiled any needful code lately? (Score:4, Informative)
Er...have you have had to deal with H1B code? Most of the "security vulnerabilities" and other showstopping bugs I've seen over the last ten years could be traced to a "consultant" working as an indentured servant for one of the interchangeable Indian body shops.
uhh... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This seems to back up the idea that there's a shortage of qualified domestic labor. The unemployment rate among CS grads is like 3.5%. If all those folks replaced H1B workers they would only make up 1/3 of the total jobs filled by H1Bs.
Not sure where you get those number, or if you're adding up percentages
:)
Regardless, an unemployment rate a 3.5% is not necessarily good for growth... This the problem with unemployment, if you have no companies can't grow, if you have too much -- well, yeah nobody wants to be unemployed. Particularly, not in a country like the US without any safety net.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but how many of those 96.5% employed CS grads are in jobs that use their skills? How many of them are stacking shelves at the local store because they can't get work in their field?
Fix the abuse, keep the program (Score:3)
The thing I really don't like about the H-1B program is the abuse. There's nothing wrong with keeping a few visa slots open for truly exceptional people. I've seen the program used for this purpose and it mostly works. The problem is the companies that use it to directly replace older workers in routine, run of the mill IT and dev jobs. Companies are totally aware of what they're doing when they hire Tata, Infosys or Cognizant -- it's a "Pontias Pilate" move that lets them wash their hands of the IT department. That's what has been happening with the big stories making the news (Disney, Southern California Edison, etc.) The outsourcer comes in, has to make a profit on the deal, and so they offshore everything they can and slowly replace domestic workers with H-1Bs for things they can't. These are not the best and brightest -- its mostly DBA and dev work that requires just enough on site interaction to make offshoring ineffective. I've worked in outsourced IT environments -- everything takes twice as long and nothing new will ever be attempted in a company that has someone else running their iT, partially because change orders cost so much.
Allowing the abuses is essentially a brake on IT workers' careers and an artificial salary cap. I've been lucky enough to become the senior guy in our engineering group over years of experience, and feel very strongly that we oldies (I'm 41
:-) ) have to develop the next generation. I don't want the pipeline of newbies to dry up because they're worried there's no future in technology. Young students are going to make rational choices and we're going to be stuck the same way the mainframers are now...no one will take the leap to learn enough to replace the retirees.
Also, I totally don't buy the argument that there's no domestic talent. No one is a drop-in replacement for the last guy, and especially today it's impossible to be an expert at everything. That narrative that paints offshore consulting firms as world-class experts on technology has to change. I would love to hear accounts of domestic hires that had zero talent -- I just haven't experienced it!
Re: (Score:2)
...I've worked in outsourced IT environments -- everything takes twice as long and nothing new will ever be attempted in a company that has someone else running their iT, partially because change orders cost so much.
I have also experienced this first hand, where top developers, engineers, architect, cryptographers, and scientists each waste hundreds of hours per year dealing with "IT self service". If one had to add up all of the lost hours and productivity by these people, it would greatly exceed many times over, the savings companies like mine save by outsourcing their IT, which in our case was with ATOS [wikipedia.org].
BTW, outsourcing IT, should also include using flaky and insecure cloud services, especially Microsoft Office365,
Re: (Score:2)
It's called "Externalized Costs". And basically it invalidates any economic theory, such as Free Market theory, which makes the assumption you can know the true cost of something.
Re: (Score:3)
The guy on an H1 may not know the exact job but he will spend hours of his own time learning the job because he has the motivation of deportation . He will sacrifice personal time, family time even skip going to the doctor to come up to speed. You will not get the same dedication from a Citizen who can always go get a job at a better workplace. Want a level playing field? Banning H1Bs will not do it as the work will just go offshore. THe only way to level the playing field is to give Greencards to every H1
Re: (Score:2)
In my experience they have (mostly) been clueless monkeys just in the US to get "Worked in America, know English" on their resumes. Do the 6 month contract and go home. While riding on the coattails of the clueful workers who work overtime to clean up their mess.
Re: (Score:2)
Analysis of a Different Era in Tech (Score:1)
I am open-minded about H-1B and defer my judgment to the balancing of employment+wage concerns for US citizens and the effect on entrepreneurship, market growth, and American tech market share going forward. Bound, Morales, and Khanna's paper studied the effects of H-1B during a relatively distant era in tech (1994-2001); since that time, our industry has expanded in all directions, new market segments (e.g. smartphones, streaming, etc.) have taken hold, and the labor market has swelled to accommodate all o
Skilled labor? (Score:2)
Hahahahah that's a good one. I have met maybe 1 in 5 H1Bs who weren't clueless and unmotivated ("severity 1 for our biggest client? I'll fix it Monday").
And most of the ones with a clue were the women. The men were a waste of oxygen.
India! Send us your women!
Stop the low wages (Score:2)
So its not a skills issue. The US education system is still offering the education people can use.
No rush to other advanced nations for a better, more useful education.
So US workers out of the better US university settings or in the work force are still smart enough globally.
Can a brand tell the entire USA about a job on offer? Thanks to the internet that distance or
Re: (Score:2)
If a US university cant produce the workers needed, no students would bother to attend any US university for any advanced degree..
If you come on a student visa, you have find an H1B job within 6 months of graduating or go back. So many of them actually have US education. The only way to fix this is to eliminate H1B visas and give them green cards from day one.
What field are these abused H1B visa workers in? (Score:2)
For a few years now I've seen posts on Slashdot saying that H1B visa workers work for lower salaries or longer hours than other workers. What geographic location is this? What field? Because that doesn't jive with my experience at all.
I have been writing software for almost 20 years. For 17 of those years, I have worked in Maryland and Washington DC along side H1B visa workers. They work the same hours as everyone else on the team, with the same expectations, for the same salary range. They are subjec