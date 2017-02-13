Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


H-1Bs Reduced Computer Programmer Employment By Up To 11%, Study Finds (marketwatch.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MarketWatch: There would have been up to 11% more computer science jobs at wages up to 5% higher were it not for the immigration program that brings in foreign high-skilled employees, a new study finds. The paper -- by John Bound and Nicolas Morales of the University of Michigan and Gaurav Khanna of the University of California, San Diego -- was conducted by studying the economy between 1994 and 2001, during the internet boom. It was also a period where the recruitment of so-called H-1B labor was at or close to the cap and largely before the onset of the vibrant IT sector in India. In 2001, the number of U.S. computer scientists was between 6.1%-10.8% lower and wages were between 2.6% and 5.1% lower. Of course, there also were beneficiaries -- namely consumers and employers. Immigration lowered prices by between 1.9% and 2.4%, and profits increased as did the total number of IT firms.

H-1Bs Reduced Computer Programmer Employment By Up To 11%, Study Finds

  • No comments and this is over 5 seconds old? Are people reading the article? Am I in the Twilight Zone?
    • Nevermind. It's an article with no content other than what's behind a paywall. Move along.

      • There are several big problems with the article:
        1. It covered the period from 1994 to 2001, when anyone remotely qualified could get a tech job, and companies were desperate to hire. In 1998-2000, my company was offering college freshmen $10k bonuses to quit school and come work for us. I am extremely skeptical that 11% of techs were unemployed during this period.
        2. It assumes that nearly every job taken by an H1B is one less job for an American. That is not true, since some of these jobs would have ot

          by plopez ( 54068 )

          But for the first few years we were just recovering from the Bush recession. Bush in fact lost due to this. By 98 the boom had started but it was delayed. I for one did ot start earning a decent wage until '96.

  • give them green cards (Score:3)

    by superwiz ( 655733 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @07:58PM (#53861939) Journal
    The only way to equalize the marketplace is not to have artificial salary standards. It's to make them permanent alien residents. They don't compete just on salaries. They compete on work place conditions, too. They are willing tolerate more hostile work environments and more abusive management in general. The only way to make them not compete is to put them on the same legal footing as the US citizens and others who are not afraid that losing a job would mean a possible deportation. If there is a shortage of workers, then nothing is lost by giving them green cards on the 1st day. This is not a security threat because they are physically present in the country regardless of the visa. By importing workers on work visa the employers do much more than suppress wages. They import people who are willing to tolerate abuse. The employers suppress work place standards by doing this.
    • That's a pretty interesting way to look at it. I have always viewed every discussion about H-1B on Slashdot with the assumption that the only reason people complained about them is because they're salty about the competition. However, it seems I misjudged the H-1B program specifically-- the truth is that I thought it was an alternative path for immigration (which, based on your comment, it seems not to be). Of course, real immigration improves life overall. The immigrant definitely wins, plus the employer (

    • If you increase the supply of something and demand remains fixed - the cost of that something will go down.

      Econ 101

      The US does not need to import low to mid-skill labor. We have plenty of that here. We definitely want to import brilliant PhDs - but that's not how H1B is being used.

      H1B is a cheap guest worker program - it is enriching companies at the expense of the US worker.

        by ghoul ( 157158 )

        Low to mid skill as compared to what? Compared to PhDs sure but compared to the majority of US jobs - drivers , checkout clerks and waiters these are very highly skilled jobs. And it takes a certain amount of education which unfortunately most US k-12 schools do not provide and the defeicit cannot be covered up in college for everyone. Get out of your Bubble. There are 120 million jobs in the US. Out of those only 2 million are in IT (maybe 500K of those are visas). And many of those 120 million depend on t

      by plopez ( 54068 )

      The problem with giving them gree cards you see is it dries up companies sources of cheap indentured labor. Can't have freedom, it's bad for business.

  • Have you compiled any needful code lately? (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @08:06PM (#53861983)
    >> there also were beneficiaries -- namely consumers and employers

    Er...have you have had to deal with H1B code? Most of the "security vulnerabilities" and other showstopping bugs I've seen over the last ten years could be traced to a "consultant" working as an indentured servant for one of the interchangeable Indian body shops.
  • This seems to back up the idea that there's a shortage of qualified domestic labor. The unemployment rate among CS grads is like 3.5%. If all those folks replaced H1B workers they would only make up 1/3 of the total jobs filled by H1Bs.

      by jopsen ( 885607 )

      This seems to back up the idea that there's a shortage of qualified domestic labor. The unemployment rate among CS grads is like 3.5%. If all those folks replaced H1B workers they would only make up 1/3 of the total jobs filled by H1Bs.

      Not sure where you get those number, or if you're adding up percentages :)

      Regardless, an unemployment rate a 3.5% is not necessarily good for growth... This the problem with unemployment, if you have no companies can't grow, if you have too much -- well, yeah nobody wants to be unemployed. Particularly, not in a country like the US without any safety net.

  • The thing I really don't like about the H-1B program is the abuse. There's nothing wrong with keeping a few visa slots open for truly exceptional people. I've seen the program used for this purpose and it mostly works. The problem is the companies that use it to directly replace older workers in routine, run of the mill IT and dev jobs. Companies are totally aware of what they're doing when they hire Tata, Infosys or Cognizant -- it's a "Pontias Pilate" move that lets them wash their hands of the IT departm

      by ad454 ( 325846 )

      ...I've worked in outsourced IT environments -- everything takes twice as long and nothing new will ever be attempted in a company that has someone else running their iT, partially because change orders cost so much.

      I have also experienced this first hand, where top developers, engineers, architect, cryptographers, and scientists each waste hundreds of hours per year dealing with "IT self service". If one had to add up all of the lost hours and productivity by these people, it would greatly exceed many times over, the savings companies like mine save by outsourcing their IT, which in our case was with ATOS [wikipedia.org].

      BTW, outsourcing IT, should also include using flaky and insecure cloud services, especially Microsoft Office365,

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      The guy on an H1 may not know the exact job but he will spend hours of his own time learning the job because he has the motivation of deportation . He will sacrifice personal time, family time even skip going to the doctor to come up to speed. You will not get the same dedication from a Citizen who can always go get a job at a better workplace. Want a level playing field? Banning H1Bs will not do it as the work will just go offshore. THe only way to level the playing field is to give Greencards to every H1

  • I am open-minded about H-1B and defer my judgment to the balancing of employment+wage concerns for US citizens and the effect on entrepreneurship, market growth, and American tech market share going forward. Bound, Morales, and Khanna's paper studied the effects of H-1B during a relatively distant era in tech (1994-2001); since that time, our industry has expanded in all directions, new market segments (e.g. smartphones, streaming, etc.) have taken hold, and the labor market has swelled to accommodate all o

  • Hahahahah that's a good one. I have met maybe 1 in 5 H1Bs who weren't clueless and unmotivated ("severity 1 for our biggest client? I'll fix it Monday").

    And most of the ones with a clue were the women. The men were a waste of oxygen.

    India! Send us your women!

