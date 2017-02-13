H-1Bs Reduced Computer Programmer Employment By Up To 11%, Study Finds (marketwatch.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MarketWatch: There would have been up to 11% more computer science jobs at wages up to 5% higher were it not for the immigration program that brings in foreign high-skilled employees, a new study finds. The paper -- by John Bound and Nicolas Morales of the University of Michigan and Gaurav Khanna of the University of California, San Diego -- was conducted by studying the economy between 1994 and 2001, during the internet boom. It was also a period where the recruitment of so-called H-1B labor was at or close to the cap and largely before the onset of the vibrant IT sector in India. In 2001, the number of U.S. computer scientists was between 6.1%-10.8% lower and wages were between 2.6% and 5.1% lower. Of course, there also were beneficiaries -- namely consumers and employers. Immigration lowered prices by between 1.9% and 2.4%, and profits increased as did the total number of IT firms.
There are several big problems with the article:
1. It covered the period from 1994 to 2001, when anyone remotely qualified could get a tech job, and companies were desperate to hire. In 1998-2000, my company was offering college freshmen $10k bonuses to quit school and come work for us. I am extremely skeptical that 11% of techs were unemployed during this period.
2. It assumes that nearly every job taken by an H1B is one less job for an American. That is not true, since some of these jobs would have ot
But for the first few years we were just recovering from the Bush recession. Bush in fact lost due to this. By 98 the boom had started but it was delayed. I for one did ot start earning a decent wage until '96.
One of those makes it stronger, the other make it weaker.
It's not a free market it is captured labor. Both for the company using the H1Bs, who cannot quit, and the Indian companies where emplyees have to give 90 days notice.
Sounds like free market competition to me.
H1Bs are not "free market", since it is difficult (although not impossible) for the visa holder to change employers. There should be several reforms to the H1B program:
1. The workers should be able to change employers at will.
2. Instead of a lottery, there should be an auction. That way the quotas go to the companies that need/value them the most, and it is doubtful they could be used for "cheap labor".
There's a difference between immigrants and indentured servants who have to return to their country at then end of their contract.
This study is racist and xenophobic and slashdot is also for posting it. America is a country of immigrants and Indians have just as much right to a programming job as anyone who was born here.
Racism is usually usually defined as prejudice or antagonism based on race, and xenophobia has something to do with fear.
The problem with your argument is that there is no actual racism or xenophobia involved. No one is "afraid" of people from India, no one "fears" the Indian programmer, and from the looks of things in this country no one tries to keep "the Indian savage" down or prevents them from doing anything a regular citizen could do.
They drink at the same water fountains as anyone else, and no one ca
Niether is good, no matter what you have heard.
If H1Bs are bad, why are illegal immigrants from Mexico good?
1. H1Bs are not "bad", but with some minor reforms they could be a lot better for both America and the visa holders.
2. Illegal immigration from Mexico is neither good nor bad because it is NOT HAPPENING. Net immigration from Mexico was a problem a decade ago, but is now around zero.
The "solution" to illegal immigration is solid economic growth in Mexico. The best that America can do to achieve that is through free movement of goods and services across the border in both directions. This, of course, is
give them green cards (Score:3)
"equalize the marketplace" (Score:3)
If you increase the supply of something and demand remains fixed - the cost of that something will go down.
Econ 101
The US does not need to import low to mid-skill labor. We have plenty of that here. We definitely want to import brilliant PhDs - but that's not how H1B is being used.
H1B is a cheap guest worker program - it is enriching companies at the expense of the US worker.
Low to mid skill as compared to what? Compared to PhDs sure but compared to the majority of US jobs - drivers , checkout clerks and waiters these are very highly skilled jobs. And it takes a certain amount of education which unfortunately most US k-12 schools do not provide and the defeicit cannot be covered up in college for everyone. Get out of your Bubble. There are 120 million jobs in the US. Out of those only 2 million are in IT (maybe 500K of those are visas). And many of those 120 million depend on t
Every H1 job here in the US generate 2-3 jobs in the local economy.
Citation Required.
The problem with giving them gree cards you see is it dries up companies sources of cheap indentured labor. Can't have freedom, it's bad for business.
our model suggest that immigration increased the overall welfare of US natives
Also this isn't peer reviewed.
But yes, ofcourse immigration has negative effects in the short term for the people affected. Honestly, I don't feel bad for software engineers in the dot-com era making a few percent less. Back then, and indeed today, there is some pretty outrageous salaries in the bay area.
On topic: the easy fix is setting minimum H1B salary, it's stupid simplistic, it'll satisfy the stupid people (Trump). But it won't affect most H1Bs like me, except m
Have you compiled any needful code lately? (Score:3)
Er...have you have had to deal with H1B code? Most of the "security vulnerabilities" and other showstopping bugs I've seen over the last ten years could be traced to a "consultant" working as an indentured servant for one of the interchangeable Indian body shops.
uhh... (Score:2)
This seems to back up the idea that there's a shortage of qualified domestic labor. The unemployment rate among CS grads is like 3.5%. If all those folks replaced H1B workers they would only make up 1/3 of the total jobs filled by H1Bs.
Not sure where you get those number, or if you're adding up percentages
Regardless, an unemployment rate a 3.5% is not necessarily good for growth... This the problem with unemployment, if you have no companies can't grow, if you have too much -- well, yeah nobody wants to be unemployed. Particularly, not in a country like the US without any safety net.
Fix the abuse, keep the program (Score:2)
The thing I really don't like about the H-1B program is the abuse. There's nothing wrong with keeping a few visa slots open for truly exceptional people. I've seen the program used for this purpose and it mostly works. The problem is the companies that use it to directly replace older workers in routine, run of the mill IT and dev jobs. Companies are totally aware of what they're doing when they hire Tata, Infosys or Cognizant -- it's a "Pontias Pilate" move that lets them wash their hands of the IT departm
...I've worked in outsourced IT environments -- everything takes twice as long and nothing new will ever be attempted in a company that has someone else running their iT, partially because change orders cost so much.
I have also experienced this first hand, where top developers, engineers, architect, cryptographers, and scientists each waste hundreds of hours per year dealing with "IT self service". If one had to add up all of the lost hours and productivity by these people, it would greatly exceed many times over, the savings companies like mine save by outsourcing their IT, which in our case was with ATOS [wikipedia.org].
BTW, outsourcing IT, should also include using flaky and insecure cloud services, especially Microsoft Office365,
The guy on an H1 may not know the exact job but he will spend hours of his own time learning the job because he has the motivation of deportation . He will sacrifice personal time, family time even skip going to the doctor to come up to speed. You will not get the same dedication from a Citizen who can always go get a job at a better workplace. Want a level playing field? Banning H1Bs will not do it as the work will just go offshore. THe only way to level the playing field is to give Greencards to every H1
Analysis of a Different Era in Tech (Score:1)
I am open-minded about H-1B and defer my judgment to the balancing of employment+wage concerns for US citizens and the effect on entrepreneurship, market growth, and American tech market share going forward. Bound, Morales, and Khanna's paper studied the effects of H-1B during a relatively distant era in tech (1994-2001); since that time, our industry has expanded in all directions, new market segments (e.g. smartphones, streaming, etc.) have taken hold, and the labor market has swelled to accommodate all o
Skilled labor? (Score:2)
Hahahahah that's a good one. I have met maybe 1 in 5 H1Bs who weren't clueless and unmotivated ("severity 1 for our biggest client? I'll fix it Monday").
And most of the ones with a clue were the women. The men were a waste of oxygen.
India! Send us your women!