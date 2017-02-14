AI Software Juggles Probabilities To Learn From Less Data (technologyreview.com) 1
moon_unit2 quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: You can, for instance, train a deep-learning algorithm to recognize a cat with a cat-fancier's level of expertise, but you'll need to feed it tens or even hundreds of thousands of images of felines, capturing a huge amount of variation in size, shape, texture, lighting, and orientation. It would be lot more efficient if, a bit like a person, an algorithm could develop an idea about what makes a cat a cat from fewer examples. A Boston-based startup called Gamalon has developed technology that lets computers do this in some situations, and it is releasing two products Tuesday based on the approach. Gamalon uses a technique that it calls Bayesian program synthesis to build algorithms capable of learning from fewer examples. Bayesian probability, named after the 18th century mathematician Thomas Bayes, provides a mathematical framework for refining predictions about the world based on experience. Gamalon's system uses probabilistic programming -- or code that deals in probabilities rather than specific variables -- to build a predictive model that explains a particular data set. From just a few examples, a probabilistic program can determine, for instance, that it's highly probable that cats have ears, whiskers, and tails. As further examples are provided, the code behind the model is rewritten, and the probabilities tweaked. This provides an efficient way to learn the salient knowledge from the data.
Dog recognition (Score:2)
In terms of animal models (that we're sadly still not sophisticated enough to understand), I find dogs' ability to identify other animals interesting.
My dog can tell on sight whether another animal is a dog or not. This is remarkable because dog vision is actually slightly worse than human vision, he can do it from upwind, and there is a LOT of variation in dog breeds.
Perhaps he's just seeing 'animal on a leash held by a human', but there does seem to be a slight pause of observation before he decides whet