Is IoT a Reason To Learn C?

itwbennett writes: Whether or not beginning programmers should learn C is a question that has been roundly debated on Slashdot and elsewhere. The general consensus seems to be that learning it will make you a better programmer -- and it looks good on your resume. But now there might be another reason to learn C: the rapid growth of the internet of things (IoT) could cause a spike in demand for C skills, according to Gartner analyst Mark Driver. "For traditional workloads there is no need to be counting the bytes like there used to be. But when it comes to IoT applications there is that need once again..."
Someone create a IOT language!
Ugh... Please don't give them any ideas. C is plenty fine for the task.
If I can't use Rust or C# for low-level coding, then I demand my money back!!!!!!!!! For fuck's sake, I want to compile Ruby to run executables on my fridge!
There's MicroPython and you can also build stuff with Simulink.
A damn good reason to learn security best practice (Score:4, Informative)
and I not sure learning C will help much with that.
The language that pretty much invented to buffer overflow? Yeeeah, I think you might be right.
C was invented as portable assembly IIRC. If you cant sort out a buffer overflow then dont call yourself a programmer.
Real programmers see their job as making the computers job easy, not the other way around.
Computers (and machines in general) were created to make the life of humans easier. Imho, a real programmer also remembers that fact.
Learn C for advanced security, not for basics (Score:2)
Career network security programmer here.
Absolutely of you're programming a device that connects to the internet, you should understand a bit about security and have a security mindset. If your device won't get regular updates, this is even more true.
Where does C fit in? It's unnecessary, if you just want to learn basic security best practices.
If you want to really understand how exploits work, and some advanced protections, you need to understand how your program and your data are arranged in memory, what
If you're applying at a shop that does a lot of low level coding or coding on processor, memory and/or storage restricted platforms, if you're only experience is in Java or C#, I'd say your chances are pretty low. Walk in with a good practical grounding in C coding, I would imagine your chances go up. Not every shop is occupied by hipsters looking for keywords like "Python".
Fair enough. You can always write C code in C++. But at the risk of being flamed, IMHO both are high-level languages. C++ is just higher level.
I recall reading (maybe in Stanley Lippman's primer book) an exercise question that asked why the language is called C++ and not ++C. Worth pondering.
They said the same about mobile (Score:2)
I heard this said before about phones, but eventually technology developed enough to allow mobile devices to have a strong enough processor. People are already too used to program higher-level and I see no reason why the same environments we have in our phones can't run on our fridges or boilers or ovens, therefore I do not think that people will use C.
Someone at some level is going to be using C, even on smartphones and IoT devices. Yes, writing apps doubtless will be done in higher-level languages, but there's going to be someone working in C, at the very least writing drivers for a minimalistic Linux environment.
Summary said:
For traditional workloads there is no need to be counting the bytes like there used to be. But when it comes to IoT applications there is that need once again...
Writing drivers and infrastructure is normal C use, why would it cause the so-called "spike" that the summary refers to?
MIPS ASM or GTFO
Grandpa, get off Slashdot. It's time for your Metamucil.
Actually, no I don't. But it does have some awesome libraries, like d3. [d3js.org]
Nope (Score:3)
IoT is a reason to learn a few things about IT security. Whether you plan to develop in the field or go into consulting, IoT means total job security in the IT-Security field for the foreseeable future.
Quite frankly, if you thought Microsoft is keeping security busy, just wait 'til IoT makes it big into the office space. You're looking at security holes and blunders you can't even imagine today! And every single of them are a sweet, sweet, 4 to 5 digit consulting gig!
I think market pressures will fix the security problems, pretty quickly as IoT becomes ubiquitous.
Recall Apple's and Microsoft's ongoing fight for security.
Android Things (Score:2)
Who is making your IoT device? (Score:2)
Thats more an art skill for a web app?
Making your own IoT device in the USA? Whats trendy in 2017 for low level design work?
A US design team with the needed skills will work on that.
If the kit is sold, most of the work has been done.
If your making your own kit, you have the skills or paying a very smart person with the skills.
To C or not to C ... (Score:2)
... that is the question.
To C or not to C
... that is the question.
And the answer would be true, regardless of the value of C.
No ... (Score:2)
... use BASIC:
10 get foxnews.com
20 refresh
30 goto 10
Learn Swift (Score:2)
Swift is a language well-suited to byte counting, if that is a need - at this point because of the tremendous pressure to increase security on iOT devices I really think Swift could have massive uptake.
Sigh (Score:2)
In an ideal world, developers of this newly emerging industry would try to avoid the mistakes of the past. They would gravitate towards one of the "safer" low-level languages such as Rust or Ada instead of C.
Of course, from the news headlines it seems that IoT developers are already intent on recreating every bad security practice that's been described since the Morris Worm. So I'm not holding my breath.
Better options (Score:2)
Rust does anything in any space C can, but more safely.
Light IoT will always need languages that are very power cautious, but I see that bringing a rise of CUDA IoT, or even FPGA skills.
Heavy IoT will always be flavor-of-the-month.
Reason to learn C++ (Score:2)
Just C on your resume without C++ will pigeonhole you as a code monkey. Learn C++ and you will also know C, which is essentially just C++ with subtractions. These days, it would be rare to encounter an embedded tool chain that does not support both C and C++, usually with the same compiler.
I'm a COO, and I have C and C++ on my resume.
It is not C on your resume that limits you, the limit is only in your mind.
I do C++ for a living, and it's very different from C. C++ is becoming more and more high level, while in C people use more traditional allocation schemes and weaker type systems that require more manual bookkeeping. Furthermore, most C programming is done on either embedded environments or kernel mode, while most C++ is done on Windows/Linux/Mac in user mode.
Wow (Score:2)
Have we fallen so far that we need a reason such as "IoT" to learn C?
Sad day.
Counting the bytes? (Score:2)
Yeah, I don't think any modern IoT device has any programmer "counting the bytes". I used to count bytes, back when I had 4KB of memory, or 8MB of memory, or 20MB of disk space. I think you'll be hard-pressed to find any IoT device with less than a gig of virtual memory. Considering zero or near-zero graphics output, I think you'll be just fine with any language ever inventing.
My vote goes to turing, which I haven't seen in twe decades, but for which I have a school-age nostalgia -- I made a street-fight