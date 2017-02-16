Google Releases TensorFlow 1.0 With New Machine Learning Tools (venturebeat.com) 2
An anonymous reader shares a VentureBeat report: At Google's inaugural TensorFlow Dev Summit in Mountain View, California, today, Google announced the release of version 1.0 of its TensorFlow open source framework for deep learning, a trendy type of artificial intelligence. Google says the release is now production-ready by way of its application programing interface (API). But there are also new tools that will be part of the framework, which includes artificial neural networks that can be trained on data and can then make inferences about new data. Now there are more traditional machine learning tools, including K-means and support vector machines (SVMs), TensorFlow's engineering director, Rajat Monga, said at the conference. And there's an integration with the Python-based Keras library, which was originally meant to ease the use of the Theano deep learning framework. And there are now "canned estimators," or models, Monga said, including simple neural networks to start using quickly.
Not production-ready (Score:3)
I was experimenting with sentiment analysis in tensorflow, and the other day I started receiving segfaults. Turns out that multiple changes, one of which was in a malloc implementation, had broken my build, and probably all the people using python tensorflow on ubuntu (which is probably like half of all tensorflow users). Not the first time this has happened.
This thing is marvelous, but it's sitting on a high-rise of magic that's a floor too high.