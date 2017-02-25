Arizona Bill Would Make Students In Grades 4-12 Participate Once In An Hour of Code (azpbs.org) 10
theodp writes: Christopher Silavong of Cronkite News reports: "A bill, introduced by [Arizona State] Sen. John Kavanagh [R-Fountain Hills] would mandate that public and charter schools provide one hour of coding instruction once between grades 4 to 12. Kavanagh said it's critical for students to learn the language -- even if it's only one session -- so they can better compete for jobs in today's world. However, some legislators don't believe a state mandate is the right approach. Senate Bill 1136 has passed the Senate, and it's headed to the House of Representatives. Kavanagh said he was skeptical about coding and its role in the future. But he changed his mind after learning that major technology companies were having trouble finding domestic coders and talking with his son, who works at a tech company." According to the Bill, the instruction can "be offered by either a nationally recognized nonprofit organization [an accompanying Fact Sheet mentions tech-backed Code.org] that is devoted to expanding access to computer science or by an entity with expertise in providing instruction to pupils on interactive computer instruction that is aligned to the academic standards."
Re: (Score:2)
In most colleges computer science classes. The first hour you can normally get a print out of text. An input that save the variable. Then prints the variable. Most of the class is just figuring out the ide, or getting the syntax right.
You won't get into if conditional and loops and mathematical processing until hour 3 or so.
Then you get into nesting. That is where students who didn't have any coding experience struggle for the first time.
1 hour is a joke. Back in my days where schools had 8 bit computers
History repeat itself. (Score:2)
In the past schools' main purpose was to teach children how to be cheap industry workers. This feels like the past may be coming back.
One hour: (Score:1)
This is clever, but I don't think it's as clever as they think it is. And I don't think they intended it to be clever.
If there's an hour of coding class in school at some point, that means that would-be nerds will be introduced to it, and if they like it then they can look into it themselves. Non would-be nerds would have an hour of weird confusing shit and then never have to worry about it again. That's the clever bit, it's cheap and it doesn't force kids to do stuff.
BUT. If the one hour is shit then it'll
Re: (Score:2)
Too little at any time (Score:2)
One hour of code between grades 4-12.
So, a fourth grader can learn to move the turtle to make a shape.
Or, a twelfth grader can learn how to make html, head, body, and a few divs.
Surely, this will save us from our dire STEM shortage.
But which one? (Score:2)