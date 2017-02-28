CloudPets IoT Toys Leaked and Ransomed, Exposing Kids' Voice Messages (androidpolice.com) 20
"According to security researcher Troy Hunt, a series of web-connected, app-enabled toys called CloudPets have been hacked," reports Android Police. "The manufacturer's central database was reportedly compromised over several months after stunningly poor security, despite the attempts of many researchers and journalists to inform the manufacturer of the potential danger. Several ransom notes were left, demanding Bitcoin payments for the implied deletion of stolen data." From the report: CloudPets allow parents to record a message for their children on their phones, which then arrives on the Bluetooth connected stuffed toy and is played back. Kids can squeeze the stuffed animal's paw to record a message of their own, which is sent back to the phone app. The Android app has been downloaded over 100,000 times, though user reviews are poor, citing a difficult interface, frequent bugs, and annoying advertising. Hunt and the researchers he collaborated with found that the central database for CloudPets' voice messages and user info was stored on a public-facing MongoDB server, with only basic hashes protecting user addresses and passwords. The same database apparently connected to the stored voice messages that could be retrieved by the apps and toys. Easy access and poor password requirements may have resulted in unauthorized access to a large number of accounts. The database was finally removed from the publicly accessible server in January, but not before demands for ransom were left.
Build a bridge, and if it collapses due to poor design the engineers involved go to jail.
Build a crappy piece of software? No liability. That's going to end eventually.
You want to call yourself an "engineer"? Play by real engineering rules.
You're just a script kiddie with your Ruby? Tough.
Because eventually, if you implement something poorly like this, you will be liable.
If that scares you and makes you nervous, GOOD!!!!, because that means you're the type of clown-writing-code that needs to be held to
While I agree with you, I think it's unfair to always put the blame on the programmer. In many companies that I worked for I remember seeing things that looked like this, I talked with my managers about fixing it, and they said "it is lower priority".
Turns out it doesn't.
I worked for a company with shit security practices. I put my foot down. Was almost fired for it. Had I not had and proven major exploits that would have put them out of business they would have fired me.
Yes, someone wrote that shit. Someone horribly unqualified to do the job they were hired to do. And then every person that came behind them wasn't given the time to fix it and shit got bolted on shit.
Also, this company literally handles children's personal info.
As soon as shit was fixed
No it doesn't. If a bridge collapses the engineer who SIGNED OFF ON IT might be liable. Not all the engineers who worked on it.
You should always make sure you get the manager response in writing. Just tell him to either send his response in an email and then archive this email or log his response to the bug report ticket and notify. Because when the shit hits the fan you will always be blamed, unless you can point to an actual written statement saying otherwise. If you just say "The manager told to me to ignore it", he will just reply "I don't remember saying that".
Everyone else is covering their asses so you should also otherwise
What happens to the jr. developer whose first task was to write software that was only supposed to be used internally as a test, when a year later some manager decides to put that code on a public facing, external server?
Companies need to be legally punished for this (Score:2)
As the right says about it's enemies, "they only understand force".
You want "cloud" (Score:3)
I am inspired... (Score:2)
I am inspired!
IoT vibrators. You can record a message for your loved one, and it plays back to them next time they use their vibrator.
I AM A GENIUS!!!!!
Oooohh.... and it can send a message back to your phone, so you know when your SO is using it and hearing your message. That should make the weekly staff meeting more interesting when my phone buzzes so I take a peak and see it's the Mrs having fun at home while I'm learning what Stanley O'Noodle worked on for the last 7 days.
