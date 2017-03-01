Programmers Are Confessing Their Coding Sins To Protest a Broken Job Interview Process (theoutline.com) 75
A number of programmers have taken it Twitter to bring it to everyone's, but particularly recruiter's, attention about the grueling interview process in their field that relies heavily on technical questions. David Heinemeier Hansson, a well-known programmer and the creator of the popular Ruby on Rails coding framework, started it when he tweeted, "Hello, my name is David. I would fail to write bubble sort on a whiteboard. I look code up on the internet all the time. I don't do riddles." Another coder added, "Hello, my name is Tim. I'm a lead at Google with over 30 years coding experience and I need to look up how to get length of a python string." Another coder chimed in, "Hello my name is Mike, I'm a GDE and lead at NY Times, I don't know what np complete means. Should I?" A feature story on The Outline adds: This interview style, widely used by major tech companies including Google and Amazon, typically pits candidates against a whiteboard without access to reference material -- a scenario working programmers say is demoralizing and an unrealistic test of actual ability. People spend weeks preparing for this process, afraid that the interviewer will quiz them on the one obscure algorithm they haven't studied. "A cottage industry has emerged that reminds us uncomfortably of SAT prep," Karla Monterroso, VP of programs for Code2040, an organization for black and Latino techies, wrote in a critique of the whiteboard interview. [...] This means companies tend to favor recent computer science grads from top-tier schools who have had time to cram; in other words, it doesn't help diversify the field with women, older people, and people of color.
And obviously watch HOW they get to their solution, ie. not by connecting to a chatroom where they have a bunch of friends waiting to help out. Looking up snippets, checking parameters and syntax etc. would obviously be fine, that's what you'll be doing in daily work anyway.
If the "friends" are always available and willing to help, then I don't care - use them, get paid.
There's an incredible resource of programming advice available through Google and the various help boards - being able to effectively leverage that resource is a skill far beyond the value of solving obscure statistical riddles about colored marbles in jars.
Would be a trial (as in free trial). Throw a fairly standard problem at them, but not one with a simple, common place implementation. Drop them at a computer with internet access, give them a couple hours, and see what they have at the end of it.
It's not perfect, but it's probably a better way to evaluate skills.
We give potential applicants a take home programming problem and ask them to send us the result a couple of days later. We then quiz them on their work to make sure they did not get someone else to do it.
Nice thought, the quiz for authenticity can be tricky. I've typically used an easy problem as a screener and then those who pass the easy problem remotely can come in and do a live performance solving a harder related problem.
I've seen interviewers (one "remote work" from the Philippines comes to mind in particular) use this technique to get free work: dangle a job offer, present a thorny, nigh intractable, problem as the "interview process," get applicants to submit various solution approaches and even complete solutions - choose the best, use it yourself - never hire anyone.
Honestly, I see all of the complaints above as whines by people who don't understand what a whiteboard interview is.
* If I ask you to write a sorting algorithm on a white board, I am not asking you to by rote copy out a bubble sort - in fact, if you do it by rote, I'm likely to go "oh, well that was uninformative, he didn't solve any problems, he just copied something out" (and that's why I'm unlikely to ask you to sort things, but instead, something more obscure)
* If you "don't do riddles" then I actively
It's not like you said "I like Java"...
Sins, not fetishes.
I have interviewed many people and I don't believe in trick questions. Programmers are not supposed to memorize every algorithm. They should understand how to attack and solve a problem. I was always more interested in their thought process rather than if they get the right answer. How they look at the problem is more important
Isn't bubble sort a trick question?
"Please implement bubble sort."
"No. That would be stupid."
"Good answer."
Mod +1, Insightful
This is also exactly what I look for when interviewing people. In an interview, if I ask someone about an algorithm, I want to know if they have a basic understanding of the principles or concepts behind it - not for them to write it out by hand. I do like to know what kinds of algorithms a candidate has some passing familiarity with, because it lets me know if they are aware of some of the many already discovered ways to solve certain classes of problems efficiently, instead of reinventing it from scratch.
"successful"? no. That's the job of marketing, not the quality of the developer.
"functional"? yes. It should accomplish the task at hand given the parameters required.
GitHub or other online repositories should be one of the highest value markers for any developer. There are other repos out there, but I also like GitHub because it tracks contributions other than just code, such as bug ports and general communication about development projects. It shows how well a person can document and address issues.
I work with so many programming languages and technologies that I often google simple things as well. I was feeling guilty for it, but after seeing this article I feel a little better.
Thankfully, I haven't been in any "gimmicky" interviews where they look for such trivial knowledge. The way I sell myself is that I can solve problems for you and make you more successful. If the interviewer would rather hire someone who's good at answering language trivia and solving already-solved problems like bubble sor
Every single day at my work I need to come up with new algorithms. I expect other people we hire to be able to do the same.
Bubble sort is a useless question, exactly because it can be done by rote so easily, but I absolutely expect you to be able to come up with an algorithm for a slightly obscure problem, and write up some details of it. Why? Because that's the fucking job - coming up with the best algorithm to do something.
Quick cheat sheets are important. Not everyone can memorize every single library function in every single language they use on a daily basis, even simple functions.
Is it:
strlen(string)
len(string)
length(string)
count(string)
string.len
string.len()
string.length
string.length()
or any number of other variations.
As a developer, I'm sure most everyone knows the task they're trying to do (get the length of a string), but there are so many variations of the same function between libraries and languages, that it is oft
If you can't write bubble sort or can't figure out how to get a length of a string in Python, you shouldn't be hired.
Tell us what company you work for so we'll all know where not to apply.
If you can't write bubble sort or can't figure out how to get a length of a string in Python, you shouldn't be hired.
That's probably why I don't apply for programming jobs. I got A.S. degree in computer programming that focused on writing code and not theory. If I need a sorting algorithm, I'll look it up. Most implementations of bubble sort in Python looked like copy and paste C code.
in other words, it doesn't help diversify the field with women, older people, and people of color.
While there are some good reasons to dislike "code on a whiteboard" interviews, this is not one of them.
It is always about whiteboards. Blackboards are never given a chance.
There is no way such an environment could help diversity.
What does this have to do with women and people of color?
Hi, my name is Vince. I interviewed for Amazon, specifically for their PHP API for AWS development team. Despite an entire background of 10+ years of developing front-facing PHP APIs for other businesses, plus having a major part of my code available for public review on GitHub, I failed their interview process because they wanted me to write a specific type of searching and sorting algorithm, by hand, on white-board. This type of code would never have been used on the job, ever. Yet this is what they interview on. The job was to build a PHP API so PHP developers can call basic PHP functions, and the library would translate them over to HHTPS calls to AWS. All of the complex computing/searching/sorting is handled by the existing AWS services.
"Hello my name is Mike, I'm a GDE and lead at NY Times, I don't know what np complete means. Should I?"
Hey Mike, I once worked for the NY Times Shared Services Center. And, generally, no.
How does a programming interview discriminate against "people of color"?
Red-black trees I suppose.
There's always that one guy on the interview team that would rather stroke his own ego by asking a "trick question". 100% of the time it will be either on an obscure function or feature of a language that may be used once in a career, or it will be so poorly worded as to be unrecognizable. I really don't believe that any other profession runs into this problem. With 40 years experience, an extensive resume, 100's of successful projects, I'm still treated like I graduated yesterday and am "tested" on what
"Show me an example of a program that you wrote and are proud of"
(and then go over the program with them to make sure they understand how it works and why they wrote it the way they did)
The proof is in the pudding.
I mentioned a failed interview to a musician friend. She smiled and said she understands completely. "An audition is very different from actually sitting in an orchestra pit and playing along with everyone else, even on opening night."
I've taken that to heart whenever I get asked to write a script on the board during an interview. I get syntax wrong or forget something. But that's how I code scripts. Very rarely does something spring from my brain into a text editor at first sitting. I forget that obscur
I'm an employer. I've interviewed nearly everybody we employ at my company. And treating a hiring interview like a rote memory exam is a terrible way to qualify a potential developer hire!
What do programmers actually do? Try testing that!
We do "whiteboard style" for part of our interviews, but only to cover basic comprehension of algorithms. More than anything, we look for basic familiarity with logic structure, and the demonstrated ability to solve problems. Our coding section of our interview process is i
... I was interviewing a lady for a clerk job at Mobil Oil, where she'd be doing data entry.
I was looking for:
1.) Dedication to accuracy and detail
2.) Willingness to work overtime
3.) Ability to get along with others
She was a single mom who was hungry to work; liked people; her children were almost grown, so she had the time.
SHE FLUNKED THE GODDAM TYPEWRITER TEST!
Typewriter? I told HR I didn't have a goddam typewriter -- test her keyboard skills.
Nope.
That was in the mid-Dilbert years at Corporation.
These technical interview approaches aren't very good, in my opinion, because they basically assume that the beginning and end of all software development training happened in a second year algorithms class. Algorithms are very cool, I understand why people want to talk about them, but they represent a minority programming challenge in today's world.
Speaking only for myself, in a given month of coding I may only have to consider which algorithms I should use once or twice. The rest of my time is spent on GU
"Would you fly in an airplane forcibly designed in one hour with no notes?"
And before someone starts busting my balls, yes students should learn the underlying fundamental mechanics of the subject matter. It's more of a protest of the unnecessary aspect of memorizing the details that have no bearing on someone's understanding.
If you're an expert pianist, you ought to be able to reproduce a simple tune on the piano, by ear and blindfolded. If you're an expert skier, you can ski backward and ski on one ski. If you're an expert chess player, you should be able to memorize any chess board at a glance. If you're an expert mathematician, you should be able to do simple integrals without reference tables. Those are not skills that you need, they are skills experts simply can't avoid acquiring as part of working in a field for many years.
Likewise, if you're an expert programmer, you should be able to write bubble sort on the whiteboard without a web search. If you're an expert Python programmer, you should have worked enough with strings so that you don't need to look up trivial functions anymore. Those skills are indicators of your experience, not specific job requirements.
(Personally, I wouldn't ask a candidate about bubble sort because that's so trivial as to be insulting.)
As a CS professor, I find the use of these kind of review processes kind of contradictory.
In education, we often based pass/fail on two hours long exams where the student has no access to outside information. Then companies say that's not how the real world works. CS evaluation sucks!
We change to continuous evaluation or project based learning, where student has longer time (well, certainly not 2 hours in a closed room) and can access external resources. You know, like the real world. And now it's companies
Was cold-called by someone from Google, so I entertained the invite to interview, partially on a whim. I agreed I would not discuss specifics of interview process or questions, which I'll abide by, by suffice to the theoretical "design a system that..." questions and "how would you..." questions I did fairly well on and felt rather confident about. The detail coding component ended up drawing a question I wasn't all that prepped for (not being something that for me has ever come up in long years of working)
