Programmers Are Confessing Their Coding Sins To Protest a Broken Job Interview Process (theoutline.com) 17
A number of programmers have taken it Twitter to bring it to everyone's, but particularly recruiter's, attention about the grueling interview process in their field that relies heavily on technical questions. David Heinemeier Hansson, a well-known programmer and the creator of the popular Ruby on Rails coding framework, started it when he tweeted, "Hello, my name is David. I would fail to write bubble sort on a whiteboard. I look code up on the internet all the time. I don't do riddles." Another coder added, "Hello, my name is Tim. I'm a lead at Google with over 30 years coding experience and I need to look up how to get length of a python string." Another coder chimed in, "Hello my name is Mike, I'm a GDE and lead at NY Times, I don't know what np complete means. Should I?" A feature story on The Outline adds: This interview style, widely used by major tech companies including Google and Amazon, typically pits candidates against a whiteboard without access to reference material -- a scenario working programmers say is demoralizing and an unrealistic test of actual ability. People spend weeks preparing for this process, afraid that the interviewer will quiz them on the one obscure algorithm they haven't studied. "A cottage industry has emerged that reminds us uncomfortably of SAT prep," Karla Monterroso, VP of programs for Code2040, an organization for black and Latino techies, wrote in a critique of the whiteboard interview. [...] This means companies tend to favor recent computer science grads from top-tier schools who have had time to cram; in other words, it doesn't help diversify the field with women, older people, and people of color.
Perhaps a better method... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And obviously watch HOW they get to their solution, ie. not by connecting to a chatroom where they have a bunch of friends waiting to help out. Looking up snippets, checking parameters and syntax etc. would obviously be fine, that's what you'll be doing in daily work anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course they have to play the diversity card (Score:1)
It's not just enough to state that this is a poor interviewing technique and not a fantastic metric to determine job performance. They have to make it about minorities and diversity.
SubjectsSuck (Score:3)
in other words, it doesn't help diversify the field with women, older people, and people of color.
While there are some good reasons to dislike "code on a whiteboard" interviews, this is not one of them.
I understand this is tough on older programmers... (Score:2)
What does this have to do with women and people of color?
Same (Score:2)
Hi, my name is Vince. I interviewed for Amazon, specifically for their PHP API for AWS development team. Despite an entire background of 10+ years of developing front-facing PHP APIs for other businesses, plus having a major part of my code available for public review on GitHub, I failed their interview process because they wanted me to write a specific type of searching and sorting algorithm, by hand, on white-board. This type of code would never have been used on the job, ever. Yet this is what they inter