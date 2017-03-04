Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Programming

Douglas Crockford Envisions A Post-JavaScript World

Posted by EditorDavid
JavaScript developer (and JSON proponent) Douglas Crockford recently described "a theoretical post-JavaScript World," according to InfoWorld. Crockford "believes the web development staple needs a successor that can fix multiple programming nuances." An anonymous reader summarizes their report: Despite its status as the world's most popular language, Crockford told an audience at the Oracle Code conference, "It would be sad if JavaScript turns out to be the last language." He complained that JavaScript has two different ways of declaring variables -- let and var -- as well as two different "bottom variables" with no value -- both null and undefined. "There's an argument among language designers, should we have bottom values at all? But there's nobody who thinks you should have two of them."

According to InfoWorld, Crockford "also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign. Afterward, he stressed replacing JavaScript rather than adding functional capabilities to it... The next language also should be better able to deal with multiple cores. Most languages have followed the sequential model of Fortran, executing one operation after another, he said. 'That's not how the world works anymore. We now have lots of cores available to us, which all want to be running at the same time.'"
In other news, Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.

  • tabs4lyf (Score:3, Funny)

    by fuo ( 941897 ) on Saturday March 04, 2017 @06:37PM (#53977579)
    Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.

    You go to hell and you die.

  • Tabs v. Spaces (Score:3)

    by shellster_dude ( 1261444 ) on Saturday March 04, 2017 @06:47PM (#53977625)
    I really don't care which one someone prefers, what I can't stand is not having a standard translation between the two. I wish IDE's, programming languages, and text editors would just pick an arbitrary value like 4 spaces = 1 tab and stick to it. Then, we could let people use whichever they choose.
    • But you can use a regular expression to replace tabs with spaces or the opposite way around? That's what i do anyway, generally i don't see tabs, spaces or positioning of curly braces as issues at all. People have their arguments but its not worth mentioning as its easily solved with one command in say vim or whatever powerful ide does regex. Even better yes please to an entire ecosystem of languages. Its one of the fundamental flaws of software engineering. We bend the spoon because we don't have time

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I had a visually impaired colleague, who needed to use a large font to be able to read the code. Because of that, 4 spaces per tab (my preferred setting) would cause too much indentation in his editor.
      So yeah, just because 4 spaces per tab works for you and me, doesn't mean it should be hard coded to that value for everyone.

  • for the kinds of simple data driven apps JavaScript is used for. The current single threaded model + callbacks works just fine for the most part, and promises solve most of the syntax nightmares (e.g. the Pyramid of Doom). I don't need to play Quake 5 written in JavaScript. That's what C's for.

    As for the rest of his complaints, well, it's mostly there for backwards compat. Don't use it if you don't want to.
  • We need a standardised virtual machine that languages can be compiled to run on, that way the language of choice is more free to change. And Web browsers developers can deal with a simpler virtual machine language to translate.

