Programming

Douglas Crockford Envisions A Post-JavaScript World (infoworld.com) 68

Posted by EditorDavid from the beyond-JSON dept.
JavaScript developer (and JSON proponent) Douglas Crockford recently described "a theoretical post-JavaScript World," according to InfoWorld. Crockford "believes the web development staple needs a successor that can fix multiple programming nuances." An anonymous reader summarizes their report: Despite its status as the world's most popular language, Crockford told an audience at the Oracle Code conference, "It would be sad if JavaScript turns out to be the last language." He complained that JavaScript has two different ways of declaring variables -- let and var -- as well as two different "bottom variables" with no value -- both null and undefined. "There's an argument among language designers, should we have bottom values at all? But there's nobody who thinks you should have two of them."

According to InfoWorld, Crockford "also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign. Afterward, he stressed replacing JavaScript rather than adding functional capabilities to it... The next language also should be better able to deal with multiple cores. Most languages have followed the sequential model of Fortran, executing one operation after another, he said. 'That's not how the world works anymore. We now have lots of cores available to us, which all want to be running at the same time.'"
In other news, Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.

Douglas Crockford Envisions A Post-JavaScript World

  • tabs4lyf (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fuo ( 941897 ) on Saturday March 04, 2017 @06:37PM (#53977579)
    Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.

    You go to hell and you die.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      After 33 years of working as a programmer, I think you're wrong. Junior devs just don't grok tabs. They interchange tabs and the wrong number of spaces and even worse, mix them. I gave-up long ago on tabs and just started using spaces. That's the only way you can work well with people not smart enough to understand tabs.

    • Yeah, that's like me "proposing an end to emacs/vi war" by suggesting everyone uninstall emacs*. It bakes in the side you want to win.

      *I flipped a coin. No way was I going to reveal a real preference on such a hotly contested issue.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jamu ( 852752 )
      I agree. If I use tabs for indention I don't care about the number of spaces they're equivalent to. The setting is also tied to the editor, and not the code, so if you look at my code on your editor, the code will have your favored indentation length.

      • The problem is that if you look at the code in any tool other than your favorite editor, it's probably displayed with 8 spaces per tab, which is annoying and stupid.

        Tabs should be completely eliminated. They are a obsolete vestige left over from mechanical teletypes. If people want to adjust the apparent indent amount while they edit code, then text editors should be enhanced with a feature to scale any leading spaces on each line to arbitrary widths. There's no need to hard-code text files with special inv

  • I really don't care which one someone prefers, what I can't stand is not having a standard translation between the two. I wish IDE's, programming languages, and text editors would just pick an arbitrary value like 4 spaces = 1 tab and stick to it. Then, we could let people use whichever they choose.
    • But you can use a regular expression to replace tabs with spaces or the opposite way around? That's what i do anyway, generally i don't see tabs, spaces or positioning of curly braces as issues at all. People have their arguments but its not worth mentioning as its easily solved with one command in say vim or whatever powerful ide does regex. Even better yes please to an entire ecosystem of languages. Its one of the fundamental flaws of software engineering. We bend the spoon because we don't have time

      • Even better yes please to an entire ecosystem of languages. Its one of the fundamental flaws of software engineering.

        At work, I write game and engine code in C++, some platform-specific Mac stuff in Objective-C, tools in C#, all managed by a build system written in Java, customized with Python, and Bash and Powershell scripts, with a web interface in Javascript. And that's just the languages I've interacted with myself.

        Domain-specific or specialty languages work great in other industries, so don't blame it on "software engineering". This is problem for web developers.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I had a visually impaired colleague, who needed to use a large font to be able to read the code. Because of that, 4 spaces per tab (my preferred setting) would cause too much indentation in his editor.
      So yeah, just because 4 spaces per tab works for you and me, doesn't mean it should be hard coded to that value for everyone.

  • Why on Earth? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign.

    Getting rid of those things does not make JS a functional programming language.

    Also, writing in purely functional languages just fucking sucks, they aren't and won't ever be a multi-core-coding panacea, and if highly-parallel-performance computing is your concern for the future, being ignorant to how parallel pr

  • Lots of cores? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Make it easy to use all cores? The last thing I want is for a web page to be able to hog all the cores on my machine.

  • for the kinds of simple data driven apps JavaScript is used for. The current single threaded model + callbacks works just fine for the most part, and promises solve most of the syntax nightmares (e.g. the Pyramid of Doom). I don't need to play Quake 5 written in JavaScript. That's what C's for.

    As for the rest of his complaints, well, it's mostly there for backwards compat. Don't use it if you don't want to.

  • We don't need a new language (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Uranium Willy ( 4880351 ) on Saturday March 04, 2017 @07:07PM (#53977717)
    We need a standardised virtual machine that languages can be compiled to run on, that way the language of choice is more free to change. And Web browsers developers can deal with a simpler virtual machine language to translate.

  • No thanks (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lets let websites spin every single CPU core, access USB devices and store files and shit on our systems. Lets let sites give carte blanch access to helplessly complex and insecure GPUs and driver stacks. A few bitcoin mining shaders while you browse never hurt anyone. This is in addition to websites now getting to open random sockets to wherever the fuck they want and know yer physical location and keep hot Mic open forever if you ever allowed it in the past.

    This all sounds really great. People can't e

  • I'd like to have some of the same medication that Douglas Crockford is on, but in a smaller dose.

  • Javascript really sucks (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Saturday March 04, 2017 @08:30PM (#53977997)
    In the last 40 years I've used lots of languages from BASIC to Z80 assembly, 8080 assembly, 8086 assembly, 68k, C, awk, sed, sh, perl, C++, TCL/Tk, ADA, Python, Java, Javascript. Some I really liked (assembly, C), some I used with trepidation (C++, perl), some I actively hated (TCL/Tk, ADA).

    But the one and only language that I felt was actually working against me was javascript. Damned script would pass all my tests, then fail on someone else's machine because they chose different options when installing, or had a different version, or just reasons. Note my scripts wouldn't actually fail, as in an error message. No, they just gave the wrong damned results.

    I fucking hate Javascript with a passion and wish it would die by the end of the year.

  • We have been living in the PostScript world for quite some time.

  • Since PHP has started supporting encryption out of the box, what about advancing that until a better language comes along?

