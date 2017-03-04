Douglas Crockford Envisions A Post-JavaScript World (infoworld.com) 68
JavaScript developer (and JSON proponent) Douglas Crockford recently described "a theoretical post-JavaScript World," according to InfoWorld. Crockford "believes the web development staple needs a successor that can fix multiple programming nuances." An anonymous reader summarizes their report: Despite its status as the world's most popular language, Crockford told an audience at the Oracle Code conference, "It would be sad if JavaScript turns out to be the last language." He complained that JavaScript has two different ways of declaring variables -- let and var -- as well as two different "bottom variables" with no value -- both null and undefined. "There's an argument among language designers, should we have bottom values at all? But there's nobody who thinks you should have two of them."
According to InfoWorld, Crockford "also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign. Afterward, he stressed replacing JavaScript rather than adding functional capabilities to it... The next language also should be better able to deal with multiple cores. Most languages have followed the sequential model of Fortran, executing one operation after another, he said. 'That's not how the world works anymore. We now have lots of cores available to us, which all want to be running at the same time.'"
In other news, Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.
According to InfoWorld, Crockford "also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign. Afterward, he stressed replacing JavaScript rather than adding functional capabilities to it... The next language also should be better able to deal with multiple cores. Most languages have followed the sequential model of Fortran, executing one operation after another, he said. 'That's not how the world works anymore. We now have lots of cores available to us, which all want to be running at the same time.'"
In other news, Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.
tabs4lyf (Score:5, Insightful)
You go to hell and you die.
Re: (Score:1)
After 33 years of working as a programmer, I think you're wrong. Junior devs just don't grok tabs. They interchange tabs and the wrong number of spaces and even worse, mix them. I gave-up long ago on tabs and just started using spaces. That's the only way you can work well with people not smart enough to understand tabs.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Nine for mortal man doomed to die.
Re: tabs4lyf (Score:2)
You might want a white space between your case statement and loop end, I suggest a tab for clarity.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, that's like me "proposing an end to emacs/vi war" by suggesting everyone uninstall emacs*. It bakes in the side you want to win.
*I flipped a coin. No way was I going to reveal a real preference on such a hotly contested issue.
Re: tabs4lyf (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that if you look at the code in any tool other than your favorite editor, it's probably displayed with 8 spaces per tab, which is annoying and stupid.
Tabs should be completely eliminated. They are a obsolete vestige left over from mechanical teletypes. If people want to adjust the apparent indent amount while they edit code, then text editors should be enhanced with a feature to scale any leading spaces on each line to arbitrary widths. There's no need to hard-code text files with special inv
Re: (Score:2)
Most people on github.
Re: (Score:3)
Wellyoucan'teliminatedspacesbecausethey'dstillbeneeded.Soifyouwanttoeliminatejustonethingit'dhavetobetabs.
Tabs v. Spaces (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Even better yes please to an entire ecosystem of languages. Its one of the fundamental flaws of software engineering.
At work, I write game and engine code in C++, some platform-specific Mac stuff in Objective-C, tools in C#, all managed by a build system written in Java, customized with Python, and Bash and Powershell scripts, with a web interface in Javascript. And that's just the languages I've interacted with myself.
Domain-specific or specialty languages work great in other industries, so don't blame it on "software engineering". This is problem for web developers.
Re: (Score:1)
I had a visually impaired colleague, who needed to use a large font to be able to read the code. Because of that, 4 spaces per tab (my preferred setting) would cause too much indentation in his editor.
So yeah, just because 4 spaces per tab works for you and me, doesn't mean it should be hard coded to that value for everyone.
even 4 is too much (Score:5, Funny)
yaml uses 2 spaces for indents.
Maybe tab should be 1 space, then everyone would be happy.
Why on Earth? (Score:1)
>also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign.
Getting rid of those things does not make JS a functional programming language.
Also, writing in purely functional languages just fucking sucks, they aren't and won't ever be a multi-core-coding panacea, and if highly-parallel-performance computing is your concern for the future, being ignorant to how parallel pr
hindsight is 20/20... years (Score:2)
why don't you go 20 years in the past and fix it?
Re: (Score:2)
And while you're there, send me a message telling me to buy a shitload of those "bitcoins thingies".
Lots of cores? (Score:1)
Make it easy to use all cores? The last thing I want is for a web page to be able to hog all the cores on my machine.
Multi core programming is too much work (Score:2)
As for the rest of his complaints, well, it's mostly there for backwards compat. Don't use it if you don't want to.
We don't need a new language (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:We don't need a new language (Score:4, Informative)
WebAssembly [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
How about Parrot [parrot.org] ? It is the Perl 6 VM, a Javascript implementation is in the works, several other languages are also being developed.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
We need a standardised virtual machine that languages can be compiled to run on
NO!!! What we need is for people stop using scripting to turn web pages into applications when 99.99% of the time I JUST WANT TO READ THE GODDAMNED WORDS ON THE PAGE!
No thanks (Score:1)
Lets let websites spin every single CPU core, access USB devices and store files and shit on our systems. Lets let sites give carte blanch access to helplessly complex and insecure GPUs and driver stacks. A few bitcoin mining shaders while you browse never hurt anyone. This is in addition to websites now getting to open random sockets to wherever the fuck they want and know yer physical location and keep hot Mic open forever if you ever allowed it in the past.
This all sounds really great. People can't e
Re: (Score:2)
Fits real well for tools that don't have your particular preferences baked in...
Every time I need to use whatever editor happens to be available on whatever platform I need to maintain on whatever day I maintain it, those damn tab settings screw over formatting.
Lol, really? (Score:2)
I'd like to have some of the same medication that Douglas Crockford is on, but in a smaller dose.
Javascript really sucks (Score:4, Interesting)
But the one and only language that I felt was actually working against me was javascript. Damned script would pass all my tests, then fail on someone else's machine because they chose different options when installing, or had a different version, or just reasons. Note my scripts wouldn't actually fail, as in an error message. No, they just gave the wrong damned results.
I fucking hate Javascript with a passion and wish it would die by the end of the year.
In other news... (Score:2)
We have been living in the PostScript world for quite some time.
PHP World? (Score:1)