Douglas Crockford Envisions A Post-JavaScript World (infoworld.com) 40
JavaScript developer (and JSON proponent) Douglas Crockford recently described "a theoretical post-JavaScript World," according to InfoWorld. Crockford "believes the web development staple needs a successor that can fix multiple programming nuances." An anonymous reader summarizes their report: Despite its status as the world's most popular language, Crockford told an audience at the Oracle Code conference, "It would be sad if JavaScript turns out to be the last language." He complained that JavaScript has two different ways of declaring variables -- let and var -- as well as two different "bottom variables" with no value -- both null and undefined. "There's an argument among language designers, should we have bottom values at all? But there's nobody who thinks you should have two of them."
According to InfoWorld, Crockford "also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign. Afterward, he stressed replacing JavaScript rather than adding functional capabilities to it... The next language also should be better able to deal with multiple cores. Most languages have followed the sequential model of Fortran, executing one operation after another, he said. 'That's not how the world works anymore. We now have lots of cores available to us, which all want to be running at the same time.'"
In other news, Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.
According to InfoWorld, Crockford "also presented a scenario with JavaScript being turned into a purely functional programming language by getting rid of 'impurities' like date, the delete operation, math.random and object.assign. Afterward, he stressed replacing JavaScript rather than adding functional capabilities to it... The next language also should be better able to deal with multiple cores. Most languages have followed the sequential model of Fortran, executing one operation after another, he said. 'That's not how the world works anymore. We now have lots of cores available to us, which all want to be running at the same time.'"
In other news, Crockford also proposed ending the "spaces vs. tabs" debate by simply eliminating tabs altogether.
tabs4lyf (Score:5, Insightful)
You go to hell and you die.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, that's like me "proposing an end to emacs/vi war" by suggesting everyone uninstall emacs*. It bakes in the side you want to win.
*I flipped a coin. No way was I going to reveal a real preference on such a hotly contested issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Most people on github.
Tabs v. Spaces (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Even better yes please to an entire ecosystem of languages. Its one of the fundamental flaws of software engineering.
At work, I write game and engine code in C++, some platform-specific Mac stuff in Objective-C, tools in C#, all managed by a build system written in Java, customized with Python, and Bash and Powershell scripts, with a web interface in Javascript. And that's just the languages I've interacted with myself.
Domain-specific or specialty languages work great in other industries, so don't blame it on "software engineering". This is problem for web developers.
Re: (Score:1)
I had a visually impaired colleague, who needed to use a large font to be able to read the code. Because of that, 4 spaces per tab (my preferred setting) would cause too much indentation in his editor.
So yeah, just because 4 spaces per tab works for you and me, doesn't mean it should be hard coded to that value for everyone.
even 4 is too much (Score:3)
yaml uses 2 spaces for indents.
Maybe tab should be 1 space, then everyone would be happy.
hindsight is 20/20... years (Score:2)
why don't you go 20 years in the past and fix it?
Re: (Score:2)
And while you're there, send me a message telling me to buy a shitload of those "bitcoins thingies".
Multi core programming is too much work (Score:2)
As for the rest of his complaints, well, it's mostly there for backwards compat. Don't use it if you don't want to.
We don't need a new language (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
WebAssembly [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
How about Parrot [parrot.org] ? It is the Perl 6 VM, a Javascript implementation is in the works, several other languages are also being developed.
Re: (Score:1)