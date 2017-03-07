Microsoft Releases Visual Studio 2017 (visualstudio.com) 20
Reader Anon E. Muss writes: Microsoft on Tuesday released Visual Studio 2017. The latest version of the venerable Integrated Development Environment supports a variety of languages (C/C++, C#, VB.net, F#, Javascript/Typescript, Python, etc.) and targets classic "Win32" desktop, Universal Windows Platform (UWP, also known as "Metro"), .NET, ASP, node.js, etc.). A "Community Edition" is available at no cost for individual developers and those working on open source software. "Professional" and "Enterprise" editions are available for corporate developers, at prices sure to shock whoever has to sign the check.
Microsoft,
It's 2017 and Visual Studio is still 32-bit.
Sincerely,
Developers
My MSDN account shows both 32-bit and 64-bit are available for Professional.
we know what vs is - did anything change? (Score:3)
VS2017 Release Notes [visualstudio.com]
Is it that expensive? (Score:2)
There's VS for Mac.
$500 is Shocking??? (Score:3)
The Professional version is $500 (license, not subscription):
https://www.visualstudio.com/v... [visualstudio.com]
That seems very reasonable.
Enterprise is quite a bit more ($6K for new, $2.6K to renew), but it is part of the MSDN Enterprise (previously Ultimate I believe, that's what my license is called at this time), you get access to almost everything MS has ever made (want Windows 3.1 or DOS 6, it's there, want enterprise SQL Server, it's there).
Here's the link to the prices:
https://www.visualstudio.com/v... [visualstudio.com]
