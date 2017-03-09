Google's Compute Engine Now Offers Machines With Up To 64 CPU Cores, 416GB of RAM (techcrunch.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: Google is doubling the maximum number of CPU cores developers can use with a single virtual machine on its Compute Engine service from 32 to 64. These high-power machines are now available in beta across all of Google's standard configurations and as custom machine types, which allow you to select exactly how many cores and memory you want. If you opt to use 64 cores in Google's range of high-memory machine types, you'll also get access to 416GB of RAM. That's also twice as much memory as Compute Engine previously offered for a single machine and enough for running most memory-intensive applications, including high-end in-memory databases. Running your apps on this high-memory machine will set you back $3.7888 per hour (though you do get all of Google's usual sustained-use discounts if you run it for longer, too).
Alt GPU service I've been using - FloydHub (Score:3)
I'll have to check out this Google offering too, but since this is pretty relevant topic to stuff I've been doing recently - another online option is FloydHub [floydhub.com]. They are cheaper than AWS, and I like them because they bill per second of use, and you can choose to use GPU or CPU services (the CPU seems kind of slow). They also have really nice support for python and Jupyter notebooks running on the server, along with the ability to upload large datasets (for machine learning jobs) and an API for programatic access to the computational services.
It's mainly targeted to deep learning stuff so if you need GPU for other things it may not be as useful. But if you are playing with Deep Learning this kind of service makes training models way more feasible for those of us who normally do not buy really expensive GPU's. It'a also nice to do what you can to support companies trying to go up against Amazon or Google, and the FloydHub people have been very responsive to questions I have asked.
