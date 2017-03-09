The Promise of Blockchain Is a World Without Middlemen (hbr.org) 23
dryriver writes: The Harvard Business Review has an interesting article about how Blockchain technology may bring down the cost of business transactions and enable new ways of doing things: "Consider the problem that small manufacturers have dealing with giants like Wal-Mart. To keep transaction costs and the costs of carrying each product line down, large companies generally only buy from companies that can service a substantial percentage of their customers. But if the cost of carrying a new product was tiny, a much larger number of small manufacturers might be included in the value network. Amazon carries this approach a long way, with enormous numbers of small vendors selling through the same platform, but the idea carried to its limit is eBay and Craigslist, which bring business right down to the individual level. While it's hard to imagine a Wal-Mart with the diversity of products offered by Amazon or even eBay, that is the kind of future we are moving into." "Decentralization" is the idea that a database works like a network "that's shared with everybody in the world, where anyone and anything can connect to it," writes Vinay Gupta for Harvard Business Review. "Decentralization offers the promise of nearly friction-free cooperation between members of complex networks that can add value to each other by enabling collaboration without central authorities and middle men." The proposition ultimately makes things "more efficient in unexpected ways." For example, "a 1% transaction fee may not seem like much, but down a 15-step supply chain, it adds up. [...] The decentralization that blockchain provides would change that, which could have huge possible impacts for economies in the developing world," writes Gupta.
I call bullshit (Score:1)
"Decentralization" is the idea that a database works like a network "that's shared with everybody in the world, where anyone and anything can connect to it," writes Vinay Gupta for Harvard Business Review. "Decentralization offers the promise of nearly friction-free cooperation between members of complex networks that can add value to each other by enabling collaboration without central authorities and middle men."
And this wonderful decentralization, where anyone and anything can connect to "the database," is why Bitcoin transactions take hours to confirm, the network is only capable of supporting a handful of transactions per second, etc. Don't even get me started on the laughs involved if "everybody in the world, anyone and anything" is keeping local copies of "the database," or enough of it to verify transactional integrity to a level necessary for shit like inventory management at Wal-Mart scale.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup that's the biggest hurdle right now but multiple ideas are being explored. The one that I personally find the most promising is "sharding", an idea developed to allow the Ethereum blockchain to scale massively. In a nutshell, they will split the blockchain in multiple shards and allow transactions between them.
More details here: https://github.com/ethereum/wi... [github.com]
A middle man always comes back into the picture (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's look at the numerous examples of decentralized systems that are already out there, like git, BitTorrent, and even Bitcoin.
What do we notice about them? Despite all of the hype about how decentralization is important, a large degree of centralization ends up happening again just to make those systems practical. With git it's GitHub. With BitTorrent it's the major tracker sites. With Bitcoin it's the major exchanges.
Of course, doing this ends up eliminating the benefits of decentralization. Like when GitHub goes down, and now all of these git users are shit out of luck (they'll always point out they could push to or pull from each others repos, yet this is a real pain in the ass in practice and they never actually do it). Or like when a tracker is taken offline and finding content to download becomes difficult. Or like when a Bitcoin exchange gets hacked and all of the bitcoins get stolen.
Anyone who isn't trapped in an ivory tower can see that decentralization is a fantasy at best. In the real world, decentralized systems end up centralizing again in order to become useful.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah, they used to trade stocks on the grass in downtown manhattan in the 1700's and 1800's until things grew and they needed a central exchange. same with banks before clearance houses
Re: (Score:2)
>Or like when a Bitcoin exchange gets hacked and all of the bitcoins get stolen.
That would seem to me an example of exactly why centralization is *bad*. After all, bitcoin exchanges are pretty much entirely superfluous to the functionality - they pretty much exist only to provide money laundering and bilk their (presumably criminal) clients out of their money whenever they "get hacked"
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it is quite the opposite. Blockchain platforms, like Ethereum, are being built to address the re-centralization problems that you describe.
Ethereum aims to build a centralized "world-computer" with 3 main components:
- ethereum blockchain: decentralized turing-complete VM, with built-in ability to create cryptocurrencies
- swarm: decentralized storage, similar to IPFS
- whisper: decentralized messaging
The project is still in its infancy, but it's already usable. Still not 100% decentralized as it sti
Harvard (Score:2, Funny)
Weren't they good once?
Previously in the news (Score:5, Informative)
The Economist also wrote about this [economist.com] in 2015.
Missing technical details (Score:5, Interesting)
Most of these blockchain articles fail to mention the important technical details about how a blockchain would be used. The questions I'd like to see answered are:
What is the "proof of work" used by the blockchain to decide which node gets to commit to the permanent blockchain record?
How will the blockchain handle if a pool of nodes consisting of > 50% of the computing power for proof of work decides to "double spend" or alter a blockchain record?
How decentralized will access to the blockchain be?
Will it only be companies or individuals with access?
Who decides who gets access?
What is the minimum amount of time you will need to wait for a blockchain record to be permanent and unable to be altered?
How big will blockchain be on disk?
Will each node need a full copy of the blockchain?
Re: (Score:1)
all these question can easily be answered by a centralized exchange for managing
... o wait
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, that could be the beginnings of a good idea - a central *oversight* committee in charge of managing the various potential problems before they manifest can be in everyone's best interest. And since they don't have to actually participate in any of the transactions, there's very minimal overhead involved.
Re: (Score:2)
Blockchain is not bitcoin or other cryptocurrency. There is no 'proof of work'. These things are called permissioned blockchains, who gets to see and update what is controlled by cryptography.
If you are actually interested in those questions, look up open ledger and hyperledger. There is loads of information and places where you can see how it works and try it for yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
Woah that's a lot of questions. Let me try to answer the first two:
What is the "proof of work" used by the blockchain to decide which node gets to commit to the permanent blockchain record?
A complex mathematical question that takes a long time to answer. Complexity of the question is adjusted dynamically to aim for a regular block "commit" like you say. There are alternatives to PoW, like Proof Of Stake (PoS) where you "stake" an amount of money that you will lose if you cheat.
How will the blockchain handle
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, It's terrible the way eBay, Craigslist, Etsy, Airbnb, etc. have all failed to cut out many layers of middle men so that ordinary people can more easily do business with each other, yet people keep using them anyway.
/sarcasm