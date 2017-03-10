Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Launches Official Gmail Add-On Program

Google is making it possible for developers to bring their services into Gmail using new integrations called Add-ons. From a report on PCWorld: It's built so that developers can write one set of code in Google's Apps Script language and have their integration run in Gmail on the web, as well as inside Google's Android and iOS apps for the service. For example, a QuickBooks add-on would let users easily send invoices to people who they're emailing. Google already offers Add-ons for its Docs word processing and Sheets spreadsheet software. This sort of system could be useful for users because it helps them get work done without leaving Gmail. It also helps draw users into Google's official email app, rather than use one of the many other clients that can access the service, including Microsoft Outlook.

  • And to be discontinued in 3 years.

  • This is fantastic news (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @10:29AM (#54012493)

    I'll be able to share all my private details with even more corporations now.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
      I like it even better after the recent announcement that only web enabled access to Google's calendar will be allowed. That's just awesome to be able to track you all over.

  • Leery (Score:2)

    by TWX ( 665546 )

    I'd be real leery of this, Google has demonstrated a history of abandoning and closing-down projects that people have come to depend upon. If this really does appeal then the developer and the users need to keep in mind that the floor could be yanked out from under them at any time with very little in the way of notice.

    • I'd be real leery of this, Google has demonstrated a history of abandoning and closing-down projects that people have come to depend upon. If this really does appeal then the developer and the users need to keep in mind that the floor could be yanked out from under them at any time with very little in the way of notice.

      And they've inspired Microsoft to do the same! Azure, Office 365, Intune, all promoting services that get dropped and moving targets on how you should configure stuff. "Hey, you don't need backoffice servers, run all your management tools right here on the cloud!" ... 6 months later ... "Hey, we're discontinuing this service. Try something else!"

  • Whoa! Where do I sign up? This sounds like a great idea! I can give away EVEN MORE of my personal data to Google for CONVENIENCE! Yes, please!

  • I anxiously await this technology to attach things to an email. They need a name for this innovation. Maybe attachments?

  • Exactly what I need (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @10:57AM (#54012707) Journal
    I am thinking of a special Windows add-on, to support BHO , or browser-helper-object\s. Just blobs binary executables, sent as attachment and they will be recieved as email and then executed in the receiver's computer. It would be great if it can also disable the annoying dialogs asking for permissions that detracts from the seamless user experience.

    At the very least, we should be able to send ActiveX controls.

