Will WebAssembly Replace JavaScript?

On Tuesday Firefox 52 became the first browser to support WebAssembly , a new standard "to enable near-native performance for web applications" without a plug-in by pre-compiling code into low-level, machine-ready instructions. Mozilla engineer Lin Clark sees this as an inflection point where the speed of browser-based applications increases dramatically . An anonymous reader quotes David Bryant, the head of platform engineering at Mozilla.Mozilla celebrated with a demo video of the high-resolution graphics of Zen Garden , and while right now WebAssembly supports compilation from C and C++ (plus some preliminary support for Rust ), "We expect that, as WebAssembly continues to evolve, you'll also be able to use it with programming languages often used for mobile apps, like Java, Swift, and C#."