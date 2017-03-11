Will WebAssembly Replace JavaScript? (medium.com) 60
On Tuesday Firefox 52 became the first browser to support WebAssembly, a new standard "to enable near-native performance for web applications" without a plug-in by pre-compiling code into low-level, machine-ready instructions. Mozilla engineer Lin Clark sees this as an inflection point where the speed of browser-based applications increases dramatically. An anonymous reader quotes David Bryant, the head of platform engineering at Mozilla. This new standard will enable amazing video games and high-performance web apps for things like computer-aided design, video and image editing, and scientific visualization... Over time, many existing productivity apps (e.g. email, social networks, word processing) and JavaScript frameworks will likely use WebAssembly to significantly reduce load times while simultaneously improving performance while running... developers can integrate WebAssembly libraries for CPU-intensive calculations (e.g. compression, face detection, physics) into existing web apps that use JavaScript for less intensive work... In some ways, WebAssembly changes what it means to be a web developer, as well as the fundamental abilities of the web.
Mozilla celebrated with a demo video of the high-resolution graphics of Zen Garden, and while right now WebAssembly supports compilation from C and C++ (plus some preliminary support for Rust), "We expect that, as WebAssembly continues to evolve, you'll also be able to use it with programming languages often used for mobile apps, like Java, Swift, and C#."
From the web assembly web page:
Is WebAssembly trying to replace JavaScript?
No! WebAssembly is designed to be a complement to, not replacement of, JavaScript. While WebAssembly will, over time, allow many languages to be compiled to the Web, JavaScript has an incredible amount of momentum and will remain the single, privileged (as described above) dynamic language of the Web....
Short version: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
First Webassembly malware post! (Score:4, Funny)
The cloud (Score:3, Insightful)
This new standard will enable amazing video games and high-performance web apps for things like computer-aided design, video and image editing, and scientific visualization...
But I don't *WANT* to do that shit in a web browser. I want it to live on my local computer where companies can't charge me $5, $10, or $250 per month or I lose access to all my critical data.
I'm still astonished that one of my clients is running a Linux mail server and it works perfectly for them. Their total cost over the ~8 years they've been running it has been about $1,000/year, and most of that is paying for us to add new users, create mailing list/groups, and remove fired employees.
Their first year on the Exchange 358 cloud bullshit would have cost them approximately $15k in licensing.
It's cute that you're your small town IT guy, but real businesses where people deal every hour with more money than you make a year require professional software, and that's where the quality of advanced offerings from Microsoft shine.
Miss out on apps not ported to your OS (Score:2)
But I don't *WANT* to do that shit in a web browser. I want it to live on my local computer
What's better: using a JavaScript or WebAssembly app in a web browser, or not being able to use an app at all because it's native but doesn't happen to have been ported to your device's operating system?
Or they could have just used a Google Apps account, got email with it, without needing to pay you to add users or groups, and paid - what? You don't say how many users but it wouldn't be much more.
Or they could have just bought any domain, and got free webmail and an interface panel for hundreds of users fora couple of dollars a year.
Just because your use-case can't imagine the use of such a thing doesn't mean it's not sensible.
To me, $1000/year for a mail server is a piss-take.
Sure, you can do it for not
Re:Hard to argue against Betteridge here (Score:5, Informative)
I suggest you read all the articles
I'm going to pretend you didn't say that.
I take it that you don't know that WebAssembly is made by a joint team of all major browsers?
Maybe in the long term (Score:2)
Meh, not so much - its the *default* language for clientside web interaction right now, and thats the *only* reason it has the establishment that it has.
The only thing that would have to happen for Javascripts domination to be threatened is for multiple browsers supporting something better, and thats happening with WebAssembly. Once developers realise they can stick to their language of choice and cross compile to WebAssembly, thats pretty much game over for JS - think of all the reasons touted for using N
Where I work, the run of the mill web developers basically know js and php. So if they drop js I know what they will use.
But at least they get to concentrate on one language, rather than splitting their valuable attention and time over multiple languages, all with their own foibles. Far far too many "full stack web devs" claim to know JS but actually know very little, and subsist on broken pockets of experience. Think of how many atrocities have been committed with JQuery plugins by "full stack web devs" who basically chain pre-existing stuff together.
Native code running in the Browser? (Score:2)
Hello ActiveX, its been a while! And you never had any security issues did you, noooo, perfectly safe. Thats why its still around today... err, oh, wait...
Hello ActiveX, its been a while! And you never had any security issues did you, noooo, perfectly safe. Thats why its still around today... err, oh, wait...
Yup. We've been this route before. Not to mention compiling native code for multiple versions of multiple operating systems on multiple CPU architectures. Avoiding that's one of the attractions of browser-based applications. Look, a security and development nightmare in the same package!
I, for one, cannot wait to load webpages with near-native busy-wait code written by some amateur to do really really useful shit, like check every 7 seconds if there's been an update to their homepage (a la Huffington Post).
No, Native Speed. Not native code. It can't do things javascript doesn't do, it does things javascript can do, but much faster.
No (Score:4, Insightful)
But a longer answer is: 99.999% of the Javascript out there is not slow but waiting on some server to send back content.
Yeah if you're crazy enough create a image editor or a game that runs only in a webbrowser then maybe you would consider this. But no it won't replace Javascript.
Real-time bidding (Score:2)
But a longer answer is: 99.999% of the Javascript out there is not slow but waiting on some server to send back content.
You'd be surprised at how much time the browser spends running ad exchanges' "real-time bidding" processes, collecting bids from a dozen different ad networks for each ad unit on a page just to eke out a larger fraction of a cent. On the weaker ARM or Atom CPUs of compact laptops, tablets, and smartphones, adtech scripts often cause the web content process to take a whole core for several seconds.
So with WebAssembly, they can spend even more CPU power on collecting bids.
Chrome too (Score:2)
Yeah, but that EpicZenGarden demo doesn't work in Chrome.
I get an error after about 2 minutes of downloading hundreds of megs: Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'getParameter' of undefined
Doesn't matter how good your demo is if it doesn't work on other software. The old "web browsers don't support standards the same way" problem strikes again.
Major browsers differ less than native OS APIs (Score:2)
The old "web browsers don't support standards the same way" problem strikes again.
But it's still probably a lot less effort to port a web app from Chrome to Firefox or vice versa than to port, say, a macOS app using Cocoa to Windows.
I wish (Score:1)
Javascript is utter trash that should be cleansed from this world
JS "programmers" are too incompetent for that (Score:3, Informative)
WebAssembly will primarily allow real coders to write applications that run in browsers. No JavaScript wannabees need to apply.
Eventually it will be in there, and eventually they will be adding hooks so garbage collected languages can run in WebAssembly, too. They're taking it slow though, because they don't want to make the world suffer by making it too miserable. CSS and HTML might be getting an overhaul too, but the whole process could go on until 2030. For right now, we still have to write web pages using lousy frameworks.
Aehm, why would languages with a GC not run in WebAssembly?
If a particular application is available as a web application without charge or as a native application for pay, would you choose to pay?
Package management? (Score:2)
If we can get rid of the current source code soup in web apps, that would be a good thing.
No I mean all the libraries like boost which have to be shipped with a webapp just to get angular.js to work. The web approach of copying source code from all over the place is leading to terribly brittle systems,
No problem (Score:2)
If it finally kills that damn Flash dead, I'm all for it.
What replaces Flash? (Score:2)
I agree about removing Flash Player from the mainstream web. Almost everything modern has moved to HTML5 technologies. Classic animations and games, such as those found on Newgrounds, Dagobah, Albino Blacksheep, Homestar Runner, or Weebl's Stuff, can be run in a specialized browser in a virtual machine.
But Flash is more than Flash Player. Without Flash, what timeline-based graphical tool do you use to author an SVG or Canvas animation? Typing the coordinates of each vertex of each keyframe into a text edito
Do something similar with generation of LLVM bytecode, and you can remove the need for actual binaries for most purposes
Not really, no. Not with C.
C has platform-specific behaviour of primitive types, and uses macros for platform-specific conditional-compilation. Not something that translates well to bytecode, and certainly not to LLVM bitcode.
and also tweak OS designs so that many security properties can be enforced at the language level more easily
Not really. If you want something like array bounds-checking for C, or runtime checking for signed integer overflow, GCC can take a pretty good stab at that already. Just use the right flags.
a WebAssembly VM will be a common feature on all OSs, and most scripting languages can then simply transpile down to this. Do something similar with generation of LLVM bytecode, and you can remove the need for actual binaries for most purposes, and also tweak OS designs so that many security properties can be enforced at the language level more easily
That's what the experimental Singularity operating system [wikipedia.org] tried to do, except with
.NET IL instead of WebAssembly.
But at least WebAssembly will allow use of languages that currently compile to native code, unlike
.NET that required changes to popular languages to get them to work. For example, Microsoft's C++/CLI [wikipedia.org] is set of extensions to the C++ programming language to allow creating managed code. But the syntax for arrays, pointers, and references differs between the unmanaged and managed "worlds". This mea
Well, could Java replace javascript? (Score:1)
No thanks. (Score:2)
People don't just hate flash because it's buggy, and insecure.
They didn't seem to like Java as a web-language either.
When I go to a web page, I usually want to see static text, and maybe some static images.
I don't want animation, blinking, buttons that morph, pop-up windows, pop-under windows, or non-scrolling menu bars.
Will bytecode replace Java? (Score:2)
What about threads? (Score:2)
Does it expose low-level synchronization primitives? Seems a pretty crucial question if we're going to start claiming it'll be the equivalent of writing C. (We can ignore little things like the limitations of the functionality exposed through web APIs.)
So what does this get me (Score:2)