Will WebAssembly Replace JavaScript?

On Tuesday Firefox 52 became the first browser to support WebAssembly, a new standard "to enable near-native performance for web applications" without a plug-in by pre-compiling code into low-level, machine-ready instructions. Mozilla engineer Lin Clark sees this as an inflection point where the speed of browser-based applications increases dramatically. An anonymous reader quotes David Bryant, the head of platform engineering at Mozilla. This new standard will enable amazing video games and high-performance web apps for things like computer-aided design, video and image editing, and scientific visualization... Over time, many existing productivity apps (e.g. email, social networks, word processing) and JavaScript frameworks will likely use WebAssembly to significantly reduce load times while simultaneously improving performance while running... developers can integrate WebAssembly libraries for CPU-intensive calculations (e.g. compression, face detection, physics) into existing web apps that use JavaScript for less intensive work... In some ways, WebAssembly changes what it means to be a web developer, as well as the fundamental abilities of the web.
Mozilla celebrated with a demo video of the high-resolution graphics of Zen Garden, and while right now WebAssembly supports compilation from C and C++ (plus some preliminary support for Rust), "We expect that, as WebAssembly continues to evolve, you'll also be able to use it with programming languages often used for mobile apps, like Java, Swift, and C#."
First Webassembly malware post! (Score:4, Funny)
Hard to argue against Betteridge here (Score:3)
Well-entrenched web standard versus something new that's only supported by a rapidly-declining browser? Yeah, don't hold your breath. Look at the times Google has attempted to invent a tech to replace JavaScript... even with their user base, they've failed.
I realize a foundering company such as Mozilla needs to figure out a way to stop shedding market share, but this ain't it. Maybe Eich might have some ideas... oh that's right; I forgot.
I take it that you don't know that WebAssembly is made by a joint team of all major browsers?
Maybe in the long term (Score:2)
Native code running in the Browser? (Score:2)
Hello ActiveX, its been a while! And you never had any security issues did you, noooo, perfectly safe. Thats why its still around today... err, oh, wait...