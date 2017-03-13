Commentary On How To Make Novice Programmers More Professional (slashdot.org) 16
Over the weekend, my colleague David ran a story that sought people's suggestion on how to make (force, encourage, advice) a novice programmer to be more professional. Several people have shared their insightful comment on the topic. One such comment, which has received an unusual support on not just Slashdot but elsewhere, is from William Woody, owner of Glenview Software (and who has previously worked as CTO at Cartifact, architect at AT&T Interactive). He writes: The problem is that our industry, unlike every other single industry except acting and modeling (and note neither are known for "intelligence") worship at the altar of youth. I don't know the number of people I've encountered who tell me that by being older, my experience is worthless since all the stuff I've learned has become obsolete. This, despite the fact that the dominant operating systems used in most systems is based on an operating system that is nearly 50 years old, the "new" features being added to many "modern" languages are really concepts from languages that are between 50 and 60 years old or older, and most of the concepts we bandy about as cutting edge were developed from 20 to 50 years ago. It also doesn't help that the youth whose accomplishments we worship usually get concepts wrong. I don't know the number of times I've seen someone claim code was refactored along some new-fangled "improvement" over an "outdated" design pattern who wrote objects that bare no resemblance to the pattern they claim to be following. And when I indicate that the "massive view controller" problem often represents a misunderstanding as to what constitutes a model and what constitutes a view, I'm told that I have no idea what I'm talking aboutâ"despite having more experience than the critic has been alive, and despite graduating from Caltechâ"meaning I'm probably not a complete idiot.) Our industry is rife with arrogance, and often the arrogance of the young and inexperienced. Our industry seems to value "cowboys" despite doing everything it can (with the management technique "flavor of the month") to stop "cowboys." Our industry is agist, sexist, one where the blind leads the blind, and seminal works attempting to understand the problem of development go ignored. You can read the full comment here or here.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I got the same impression. It was his proper use of capital letters, commas, paragraphs, grammar in an essay that was logically constructed that shows his loss of faculties. Any one can do that with some effort. A younger person would have been able to forcefully make the same point with a concise tweet:
HAXXORS Sux!!! sjw ftw!
The commentary has a major flaw (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Yup.
I'm always fascinated by the enormous scale of the disasters that young 'uns manage to create.
They tend to want to create giant structures from toothpicks made of green wood.
However, if you put them on small projects, with minimal impact, it can make it worth it.
They may be cheap, but you get what you pay for.
That said, lots and lots of folks feel they don't want to pay for quality and robustness. They would prefer to pay, for example, $1000 every two years for complete site redesigns by crappy Indian M
Copy and pasted from earlier article... (Score:2)
How do you become a more professional programmer when your full time job isn't programming?
I was a video game tester for six years, went back to school to get an A.S. degree in computer programming, and got into IT support because I enjoy the work. I program at home (Python and web development) and occasionally write PowerShell scripts at work, but the only time I deal with other programmers is when I'm cleaning up their messes over the network at work.
BTW, Microsoft SharePoint IS NOT a proper bug tracking
Arrogance (Score:1)
I like how much of the comment was focused on arrogance, and then he broke out the Caltech means I'm smarter bullshit.
Dunning Kruger with employer approval (Score:3)
In short its because idiots are too stupid to realize their own stupidity that experience is derided as outdatedness.
Of course a certain addiction to the "new and shiny" is probably what got many interested into CS in the first place, so it will be hard to get rid of that completely
This is then bolstered by employers knowing exactly that some 23 year old will work insane hours and is much more easily exploitable than a veteran.
Here comes the Dunning-Kruger effect on the employers side: They too are unable to realize that the code produced by a newbie can be orders of magnitude worse than that produced by a veteran. Sure the LoC per day look impressive but it is not at all a measure for productivity.
Re: (Score:2)
What's "new and shiny" in CS? When I went back to community college to learn computer programming on a $3K tax credit that George W. signed into law after 9/11, I was trying to leverage six years as a black box tester to become a white box tester. That never happened since I got into IT support, enjoyed the work and never looked back. The only "new and shiny" thing I've gotten back then was Microsoft Visual Studio at academic pricing.
Some of it is obsolete. (Score:3)
all the stuff I've learned has become obsolete
And as a mechanical engineer in my 30s I wish that some older engineers would accept that some of it is.
We trail behind software by some years, despite building software constantly. Every engineer I work with insists on building their own Simulink models. "Continuous Integration" is just some "new fad". Yet every so often we'll have builds break because they didn't run the build scripts in the right order.
I could replace 4-5 full time engineers with Jenkins and some continuous integration scripts building software, doing the dSpace hardware in the loop testing and e-mailing us the results.
Our process was literally:
I had the whole process packed up into a Jenkinsfile and automated but most people thought it was some "new fad".
Accept that sometimes we come up with a way to do better.
So true (Score:2)
Too often I've heard that the way I develop my web applications is outdated. My 'old' but proven stable an secure approach is labeled 'obsolete', while the modern and 'cool' new techniques often cause stability and security issues. There seems to be an unspoken contest for many young developers to be the first to adopt new fancy technology. It's more about being cool than about delivering quality.
Also, many young developers use third-party libraries too easily. They don't look at the quality of that library